Hey Pandas, What Was The Worst Teacher Incident You Have Ever Had?
I'm pretty sure almost everybody has had one annoying or scary teacher, so what was the most ridiculous or weird situation you have been in with a teacher?
One of my science teachers made a 'That's what she said' joke in front of 27 6th graders. So that was fun . . .
When I was in 6th grade I think in art class, my teacher was kinda mean and very strict. That day we were learning cursive for some reason..and I drew the letter K I think and I said I was so bad and that it looked like a b******e. She got mad called me up there gave me a stern talking and then I said well it does. Then she old my teacher who could care less😂