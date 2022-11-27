I'm pretty sure almost everybody has had one annoying or scary teacher, so what was the most ridiculous or weird situation you have been in with a teacher?

One of my science teachers made a 'That's what she said' joke in front of 27 6th graders. So that was fun . . .

PANic(She/Her)
When I was in 6th grade I think in art class, my teacher was kinda mean and very strict. That day we were learning cursive for some reason..and I drew the letter K I think and I said I was so bad and that it looked like a b******e. She got mad called me up there gave me a stern talking and then I said well it does. Then she old my teacher who could care less😂

DP
