I brought a camera to school to take a picture of a girl, she grabbed the camera and took a picture of me. Had to explain this to my mom when she developed the film.

#2

When I was a teenage boy, I was a bit overweight. School bullies forced me to wear women's shapewear - they thought it was hilarious. Naturally I did my best to keep this secret. I had to wear it at school - at other times, I kept it hidden in my bedroom.



One weekend I went into my room and found my younger sister sitting on my bed. She smiled at me so nicely - then held up my panty girdle!