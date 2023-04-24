2submissions
Hey Pandas, What Was The Most Awkward Moment Of Your Life?
Tell us the most awkward moment that you've ever experienced! Don't be shy, we've all had one or are yet to have one!
I brought a camera to school to take a picture of a girl, she grabbed the camera and took a picture of me. Had to explain this to my mom when she developed the film.
When I was a teenage boy, I was a bit overweight. School bullies forced me to wear women's shapewear - they thought it was hilarious. Naturally I did my best to keep this secret. I had to wear it at school - at other times, I kept it hidden in my bedroom.
One weekend I went into my room and found my younger sister sitting on my bed. She smiled at me so nicely - then held up my panty girdle!