3submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Minor Inconvenience Would You Wish On Your Enemy?
Think of those everyday annoyances that aren’t truly evil but would make them grumble. Slow Wi-Fi? Pebble in their shoe? Let’s hear your best ideas!
This post may include affiliate links.
Socks are always slightly damp.
I heard this from someone who probably heard it from someone else, but agree 100%: When I die, I wish for my cremated remains to be mixed into a drink and my enemies be forced to drink it.
Always joins the slow queue.