Think of those everyday annoyances that aren’t truly evil but would make them grumble. Slow Wi-Fi? Pebble in their shoe? Let’s hear your best ideas!

#1

Socks are always slightly damp.

Diana Lopetaitė
    #2

    I heard this from someone who probably heard it from someone else, but agree 100%: When I die, I wish for my cremated remains to be mixed into a drink and my enemies be forced to drink it.

    User avatar Anthony Elmore
    #3

    Always joins the slow queue.

    User avatar Christine Walker
