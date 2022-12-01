5submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Hot Take On A Popular TV Show?
What is something you believe about a TV show that is an unpopular opinion?
Phyllis from The office, sucks almost as much as Jan and Ryan.
Joey and Rachel were a better couple than Ross and Rachel
Steve urkel, was one of the worst characters on family matters.
Not one show in particular, but on cooking shows I feel like the judges have a little say so on who stays. Instead producers choose to keep whoever will create the most dramatic finale.
Watching people fall down on AFV gets old really really quick