What is something you believe about a TV show that is an unpopular opinion?

#1 Phyllis from The office, sucks almost as much as Jan and Ryan.

#2 Joey and Rachel were a better couple than Ross and Rachel

#3 Steve urkel, was one of the worst characters on family matters.

#4 Not one show in particular, but on cooking shows I feel like the judges have a little say so on who stays. Instead producers choose to keep whoever will create the most dramatic finale.