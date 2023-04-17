2submissions
Hey Pandas What Is The Weirdest Thing You Did As A Child?
As we know we children are weird and I would love to know what weird things you all did!
So when I was a child I loved skittles. Then one day later I was in the driveway drawing a rainbow with chalk and my aunt said " Taste the Rainbow". So I did what she told me and I licked the chalk rainbow on the driveway.
I made a city for ants. My mom had old flower pots i turned into ant buildings, and i’d take leftovers out to them so they would stop infesting the house. they liked it i think