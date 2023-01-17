1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, What Is Something You Love About Americans?
There has been a lot of hate towards Americans lately, and I think we should point out some things we love about other people, not hate. Let's build each other up instead of pushing each other down!
American here: might be a little biased, but in my experience, Americans tend to be a lot politer than is required, especially when interacting with someone in retail/customer service.