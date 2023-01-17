There has been a lot of hate towards Americans lately, and I think we should point out some things we love about other people, not hate. Let's build each other up instead of pushing each other down!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

American here: might be a little biased, but in my experience, Americans tend to be a lot politer than is required, especially when interacting with someone in retail/customer service.

Report

0points
Bisexual Axolotls
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish