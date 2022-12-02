#1

Why is the google doc spell check being so annoying!? It's useless! I'm a writer so it use it a lot, but it seriously does nothing. Like, I write 'thingt' meaning 'thing' obviously, and it's like "unknown word". Come on! I know you know I know you know that you know what it means. And when it does have a suggestion? It's WAY off! I spell 'sweatshirt' wrong and it thinks I'm trying to spell soup??



ok, AND... I cannot voice my opinions. I try to calmly, kindly explain my opinion on something(Controversial to be fair) and no-one listens. I would say what this "Controversial thing" is, but I can't, because people would hate me for it. Everyone is just looking to be offended these days, and they automaticly hate you if your opinion on something is different then theirs.