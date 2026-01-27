ADVERTISEMENT

Hello everyone,

I'm currently working on a thesis that attempts to examine the phenomenon of consciousness and life purely from a physical and systems-theoretical perspective. Moving away from mysticism and towards thermodynamics, I call it the "Zero Hypothesis" and would like to hear your opinions on where the logical gaps lie or whether the model sounds plausible to you.

Here is the core idea in four points:

First: Function instead of meaning

We often search for a moral "meaning" to life. The thesis states: There is no moral plan, but there is a physical function. On a universal scale, life is a mechanism for energy conversion (thermodynamics). We are not "children of the cosmos," we are functional components.

Second: The origin as a reservoir

In the beginning (before the Big Bang), all energy was concentrated in one point (singularity). This is not a thinking "God," but a reservoir of pure potential.For energy to "work," it must flow. The Big Bang was the rupture of this reservoir.

Third: Consciousness as an Interface

Every living being, from rhubarb to humans or even extraterrestrial species, functions as a transformer. We channel the energy of origin into matter.The difference lies in the hardware. Plants have a simple interface, while we humans have a high-performance interface we call consciousness. It is not a product of chance, but rather the central tool for sensing complex reality.

Fourth: The "Self" as a Necessary Container

The ego is often described as an illusion. This is contradictory. The "self" is physically necessary. It is the system boundary (like the membrane of a cell). Without a stable "self," the individual would dissolve and could not generate friction (experience). The ego is the container that keeps us capable of action.

In conclusion, we are here to generate friction. Pain, joy, mortality are resistances against which energy rubs. We transform "potential" into "experience."

I'm interested to know: Does this purely functional perspective make sense to you? Or am I overlooking a factor that can't be explained physically?

Looking forward to the discussion!