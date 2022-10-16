Spooky season is coming up, and I know I'm not the only one trick or treating this year (hopefully), so I wanna know...what are you being for this Halloween?

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

this year, a couple friends and i are doing eras! im being the 60s-70s, so i am being a hippie! :)

Report

1point
>:P
POST
#2

Lesbian Vampires w/ friends and Luz Noceda with my family. (I'm going as two different things for two different occasions)

Report

1point
Alex (she/they)
POST
#3

I’m planning on going as Tom Nook. Im sewing the ears, tail, and bell bag!

Report

0points
Waffledog96
POST
#4

Ray Epps

Report

0points
Matt C
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!