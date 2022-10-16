Hey Pandas, What Are You Going As For Halloween? (Closed)
Spooky season is coming up, and I know I'm not the only one trick or treating this year (hopefully), so I wanna know...what are you being for this Halloween?
This post may include affiliate links.
this year, a couple friends and i are doing eras! im being the 60s-70s, so i am being a hippie! :)
Lesbian Vampires w/ friends and Luz Noceda with my family. (I'm going as two different things for two different occasions)
I’m planning on going as Tom Nook. Im sewing the ears, tail, and bell bag!
Ray Epps