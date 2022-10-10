Ok so don’t judge me for this story! It happened a few years ago. So it was after a big snowstorm had hit our town but by the time we were back in school all the snow had melted. So, our school had this big hill where kids would go sledding in the winter, and someone’s plastic sled had broken and nobody bothered to pick it up. Well, a week or so later, my friends and I (6th graders) found the broken plastic sled and started SHARPENING the plastic on the concrete. Then, one we had our plastic knives, we chased the boys around all pe class. Good times. Don’t worry we didn’t get in trouble! That was the first time anyone called me scary though 😂

#2

Okay, so I was about four when I did this. So my grandpa, my dad's dad. Live about a 10 hour car ride away from us. I only went to his house once before when I was four, and I was little when it happened. So when we got into the town at like 1 am, my dad didn't think I was even awake. I was and I began telling directions on how to get to grandpa's house. The thing is I was correct. Everything I said, as a four year old at 1 am in the morning giving directions was correct, like I could tell a stranger how to get there and they would actually understand. My dad was very creeped out that I remembered the way to get there from only seeing it once before when I was three.