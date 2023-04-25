#1

Kind of weird to be commenting on my own post, but my Oma's uncle/great-uncle (can't remember which) captured the first German POW in WW1, which is kind of ironic, as her family moved from Germany maybe a decade or so before the war.



On the other side of my family, my great-grandfather was a American POW in Germany, and my grandma's family still has some of his medals and the Bible he was given. I actually wrote a letter to my great-grandmother from his point of view for a school assignment once.