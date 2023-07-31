I posted this because I'm hungry and I want to know everyone's favorite food too!

I Love Kheer!

Stardust she/her
Here Are A Few Of My Most Favored Meals ✨

CascadedFalls
CascadedFalls (Submission author)
CascadedFalls
3 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have many food preferences, but these are my top 3. • Tacos/ Mexican food • Pizza • Frito Chilli Pie

I Forgot What This Dish Called I Just Eat Everything I Get Served In Our School Lunch Hehehehehehehe

ChexmyLicks/🇯🇵
This Is Better Than Any Food Out There...coffeeeeeeeee (I Got It After The Ortho!!!)

Madally
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't drink coffee that isn't hot, and I can't eat coffee flavoured things either. Weird considering I fecking love coffee.

