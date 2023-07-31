4submissions
Hey Pandas, Show Us Your Favorite Food
I posted this because I'm hungry and I want to know everyone's favorite food too!
I Love Kheer!
Here Are A Few Of My Most Favored Meals ✨
I have many food preferences, but these are my top 3. • Tacos/ Mexican food • Pizza • Frito Chilli Pie
I Forgot What This Dish Called I Just Eat Everything I Get Served In Our School Lunch Hehehehehehehe
This Is Better Than Any Food Out There...coffeeeeeeeee (I Got It After The Ortho!!!)
I can't drink coffee that isn't hot, and I can't eat coffee flavoured things either. Weird considering I fecking love coffee.
