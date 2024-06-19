This year, I'm doing a silent pride gallery, but this is just for fun. Please, no being mean, no politics, no hate, and submit your own work.

#1

Trapped

14 hours ago

Part of my silent pride collection. I put some lesbian hair colors on the girl, who is trapped by her limitations and fear of coming out. I'll be making more glaringly obvious pride art, but this is how I feel trapped. These pills are antidepressants for my depression and anxiety.

reply

#2

Braces Pride

13 hours ago

Another, key part of my silent pride collection. I used inspiration from multiple flags to do so. The trans flag for the kinda split hair, the standard pride flag for the braces and the heart, and for the clothes, I made it based on a flag, I forgot which one. I think it's a gender identity flag though.

reply

