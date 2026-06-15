ADVERTISEMENT

A good one-panel comic has to do a lot with very little. There’s only one image, one setup, and usually just a few words to make the whole joke land. But for illustrator and cartoonist Graham Annable, better known as Grickle, that compact format seems to be the perfect playground.

Bored Panda has featured his work before, and it’s easy to see why his comics keep finding new fans. His humor is strange, dry, and often dark, turning everyday situations into bizarre little scenes that are funny or reveal a logic that seems obvious only when pointed out. With his simple yet expressive style, even the smallest details can carry the punchline.

Scroll down to check the comics out, vote for your favorites, and don’t forget to share which one made you laugh the most in the comments.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com | Facebook | gricklemart.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Knight poking a dragon with a lance having a bad morning in a comic

grickle14 Report

8points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Subtle humor comic showing a man removing a mask in front of an audience of green creatures

    grickle14 Report

    7points
    POST
    #3

    Retired characters waving in country setting in subtle humor comic by Grickle

    grickle14 Report

    7points
    POST
    #4

    Family camping but glued to screens in subtle humor comics by Grickle

    grickle14 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Star Wars characters skateboarding in a rebellion-themed subtle humor comic

    grickle14 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Subtle humor comic of bird parents talking to their child about 'the talk' in a simple kitchen setting

    grickle14 Report

    7points
    POST
    #7

    Comic of the Eye of Sauron distracted and unfocused with chips and soda

    grickle14 Report

    6points
    POST
    #8

    Subtle humor comic showing a bat reading Animal Crossing to experience sunshine again

    grickle14 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Crowded city scene with owl among people highlighting dining options comic

    grickle14 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Humorous comic of a man unnerved by a cat behind a curtain he doesn't own

    grickle14 Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    Comic of a man on Elk Street told he's on the wrong street by another man

    grickle14 Report

    6points
    POST
    #12

    Subtle humor comic showing a girl texting on Baby Bear's phone using their WiFi

    grickle14 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Person and dog sharing scarf on cold day in subtle humor comics by Grickle

    grickle14 Report

    6points
    POST
    #14

    Kids skipping stones with rock figure warning them in subtle humor comics by Grickle

    grickle14 Report

    6points
    POST
    #15

    Frogs stressed out playing Frogger video game in a humor comic

    grickle14 Report

    6points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Batman sitting on a tree stump surrounded by robins in a subtle humor comic

    grickle14 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Comic of a dog struggling with making homemade kibble in a messy kitchen

    grickle14 Report

    5points
    POST
    #18

    Brain and heart at cafe with two creepers outside in subtle humor comic

    grickle14 Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    Lighthearted comic of a monster planting a garden after flattening a city in subtle humor style

    grickle14 Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    Subtle humor comic of people with a two-headed dog explaining a natural breed trait

    grickle14 Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    Comic panel with a character surrounded by many cats in a homage to subtle humor comics

    grickle14 Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    Cartoon of a dog and cat united in dislike of the neighborhood mail carrier

    grickle14 Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Subtle humor cartoon of a man and dog leisurely boating in a bay

    grickle14 Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Subtle humor comic of a vampire admiring a flower painting in a gothic castle.

    grickle14 Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    Subtle humor comic showing a robot rusted on a couch after eating too many chips.

    grickle14 Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    Millennial falcon as a bird using smartphone at a cafe in subtle humor comic

    grickle14 Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Subtle humor comic of a winged pug called Pugasus among a group of unicorn pugs.

    grickle14 Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    Subtle humor comic showing three magical creatures proud of something built without magic

    grickle14 Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    Comic with pets looking at their reflections in a mirror self-reflecting

    grickle14 Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    Woman collecting her thoughts depicted as creatures in backyard subtle humor comic

    grickle14 Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Subtle humor comic of a coffee monster drinking coffee at a table

    grickle14 Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Subtle humor comic of fish holding their breath for a boat spin on the lake

    grickle14 Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    Subtle humor comic of a woman letting a green creature inside while a fly watches

    grickle14 Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    Comic of a green creature and friends having a silent picnic under a tree

    grickle14 Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    Comic with a man in pajamas asking noisy owls in room 217 to keep quiet

    grickle14 Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    People pointing at Superman flying a plane comic

    grickle14 Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    Frogs and goose teaming up in funny comic illustration

    grickle14 Report

    4points
    POST
    #38

    Witch and wizard walking with pet bat in subtle humor comic by Grickle

    grickle14 Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    Dog writing horror genre at desk surrounded by cat pictures in Grickle comic

    grickle14 Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    Man with discomfort animal on lap asked by flight attendant in Grickle comic

    grickle14 Report

    4points
    POST
    #41

    Cat lying on rug listening to tape in subtle humor comic by Grickle

    grickle14 Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    Three sitting ducks drinking and chatting in subtle humor comic by Grickle

    grickle14 Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    Hunter caught chopping wood by wooden figure in subtle humor comics by Grickle

    grickle14 Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    Subtle humor comic featuring stenciled motivational words with frustrated characters ignoring positivity

    grickle14 Report

    4points
    POST
    #45

    Subtle humor comic showing a cat sitting outside in rain holding an umbrella

    grickle14 Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    She painting a portrait of a fox sitting as model in subtle humor comic

    grickle14 Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Subtle humor comic of a boy casting a spell on his little brother with surprising results.

    grickle14 Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Subtle humor comic of Teenage Mutiny Pirate Turtles throwing a pirate overboard.

    grickle14 Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    Funny comic of a vintage computer with AI watching a man plant seeds

    grickle14 Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    Subtle humor comic of a wizard threatening to roll a dice to protect treasure

    grickle14 Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    Subtle humor comic of a duck walking at night under the moonlight

    grickle14 Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    Comic of a lawyer presenting a get out of jail free card in court

    grickle14 Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    Ninja restaurant comic showing hidden waiter serving food

    grickle14 Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    King playing card game with himself in humorous comic

    grickle14 Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    Cthulhu relaxing in bed with music and posters covering the wall in a comic

    grickle14 Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    Comic of a cat preparing to leave a bird on a doorstep with subtle humor in a simple sketch style

    grickle14 Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    Long armed sloths relaxing on tree branch comic

    grickle14 Report

    2points
    POST
    #58

    Comic showing a humorous take on living by the sword with a walking sword character and man in subtle humor style

    grickle14 Report

    0points
    POST
    Follow