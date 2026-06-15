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A good one-panel comic has to do a lot with very little. There’s only one image, one setup, and usually just a few words to make the whole joke land. But for illustrator and cartoonist Graham Annable, better known as Grickle, that compact format seems to be the perfect playground.

Bored Panda has featured his work before, and it’s easy to see why his comics keep finding new fans. His humor is strange, dry, and often dark, turning everyday situations into bizarre little scenes that are funny or reveal a logic that seems obvious only when pointed out. With his simple yet expressive style, even the smallest details can carry the punchline.

Scroll down to check the comics out, vote for your favorites, and don’t forget to share which one made you laugh the most in the comments.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com | Facebook | gricklemart.com