1submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Show Off Your Beloved Kitsch
Post photos of kitschy things you have.
This post may include affiliate links.
These Big Coffee Cups (No Banana Available, So There's An Apple For Scale)
It says "The cup was always to small for you. Will this one be big enough?" (It rhymes in German.)
Add Your Photo To This List
Please use high-res photos without watermarksUpload Photo
Ooops! Your image is too large, maximum file size is 8 MB.
Not your original work? Add sourcePublish