3submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Show Me The Best Design Fails
Just find terrible architecturally failed things and share the picture plz
This post may include affiliate links.
Huh?
Genius. Pure genius. The question is on what kind of exoplanet.
We're You're Not 'Til Not Happy?
This Is Real
Add Your Photo To This List
Please use high-res photos without watermarksUpload Photo
Ooops! Your image is too large, maximum file size is 8 MB.
Not your original work? Add sourcePublish
Plz make sure pics are 600px
Plz make sure pics are 600px