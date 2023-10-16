2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, Show Me A Sign You Completely Misunderstood When Traveling
Share signs that confused you.
This Sign Makes It Seem Like You Can Stalk People
Traveling In Ireland, I Kept Seeing A Sign By Stairs. I’m A Clutz And Had Recently Broken My Arm So I Assumed It Was A “Fall Hazard” Warning
