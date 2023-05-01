Today I want you to share this extraordinary moment of your life. Planned or spontaneous, romantic or casual, in the breathtaking scenery or the cozy comfort of your home... Can't wait to see what it looked like!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Image
#1

Got Engaged Just Recently!

Got Engaged Just Recently!

Report

2points
Diana Lopetaitė
POST
Lil Miss Hobbit
Lil Miss Hobbit
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That ring!!!🤗 It's so pretty! Congratulations!

0
0points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Add Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish