Hey Pandas, Post Your Hilariously Inaccurate Google Search Results
Google Search has gone downhill in recent years, as I'm sure many of us are aware. Who else has found a ridiculously inaccurate top search result or featured snippet?
I Googled "Countries In Africa Starting With The Letter K". Google Has Never Heard Of Kenya, It Seems!
At Least Google Has Heard Of Algeria, Angola, Avening Abotswana, And Aburundi, Though!
