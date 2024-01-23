Google Search has gone downhill in recent years, as I'm sure many of us are aware. Who else has found a ridiculously inaccurate top search result or featured snippet?

I Googled "Countries In Africa Starting With The Letter K". Google Has Never Heard Of Kenya, It Seems!

At Least Google Has Heard Of Algeria, Angola, Avening Abotswana, And Aburundi, Though!

