We like to cook food and take pictures but sometimes there are times when we can get creative and make food even more delicious and enjoyable.

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Image
#1

Keto Burgers I Made. I Did An Unorthodox Mix Of Cheese Of Sharp Cheddar And Romano. I Put Mayo, Ketchup And Mustard

Keto Burgers I Made. I Did An Unorthodox Mix Of Cheese Of Sharp Cheddar And Romano. I Put Mayo, Ketchup And Mustard

Report

0points
Doctor Strange
POST
Doctor Strange (Submission author)
Doctor Strange
Community Member
6 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The burger is to indicate that I used steak and taco seasoning. The taco seasoning was an accident but it turned out to be a good accident. It made it taste better and the sharp cheddar Romano mix tasted very rich but the right amount of it. Also the left burger is a double and the right burger is a single. I ate this much because I do workout quite a lot.

0
0points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Add Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish