2submissions
1week left
Hey Pandas, It’s World Vegan Month, So Share Vegan Dishes You’ve Made
In recent years, a growing trend has swept the globe. It is a movement that condemns any acts of unjustified cruelty and violence against animals. Members of this group range from those who simply refuse to consume or wear anything made of animal skin or flesh to those who actively campaign in every way against these behaviors in any way. It is also a recognition that eating a vegan or vegetarian diet is beneficial for the environment and your body.
World Vegan Month honors them and the progress they've made in eradicating needless suffering of animals and the environment. With that being said, I'd love to ask you to share some vegan dishes you've made as well as the recipes alongside them!
This post may include affiliate links.
Been Addicted To Smoothie Bowls Recently
Smoothie: 2x bananas finely chopped
10g chia seeds
150-250g frozen fruit
25g protein powder (optional)
A little water
Toppings: 20g granola
10g chia seeds
Fruit
Anything really (I use coconut, goji berries, choc chips, seeds, sultanas, etc.).
Spicy Salad Made From Cucumber, Peaches, Tofu And Ginger
Add Your Photo To This List
Please use high-res photos without watermarksUpload Photo
Ooops! Your image is too large, maximum file size is 8 MB.
Not your original work? Add sourcePublish