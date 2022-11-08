In recent years, a growing trend has swept the globe. It is a movement that condemns any acts of unjustified cruelty and violence against animals. Members of this group range from those who simply refuse to consume or wear anything made of animal skin or flesh to those who actively campaign in every way against these behaviors in any way. It is also a recognition that eating a vegan or vegetarian diet is beneficial for the environment and your body.

World Vegan Month honors them and the progress they've made in eradicating needless suffering of animals and the environment. With that being said, I'd love to ask you to share some vegan dishes you've made as well as the recipes alongside them!