In recent years, a growing trend has swept the globe. It is a movement that condemns any acts of unjustified cruelty and violence against animals. Members of this group range from those who simply refuse to consume or wear anything made of animal skin or flesh to those who actively campaign in every way against these behaviors in any way. It is also a recognition that eating a vegan or vegetarian diet is beneficial for the environment and your body.

World Vegan Month honors them and the progress they've made in eradicating needless suffering of animals and the environment. With that being said, I'd love to ask you to share some vegan dishes you've made as well as the recipes alongside them!

#1

Been Addicted To Smoothie Bowls Recently

Smoothie: 2x bananas finely chopped

10g chia seeds

150-250g frozen fruit

25g protein powder (optional)

A little water

Toppings: 20g granola

10g chia seeds

Fruit

Anything really (I use coconut, goji berries, choc chips, seeds, sultanas, etc.).

Sheepski Report

#2

Spicy Salad Made From Cucumber, Peaches, Tofu And Ginger

Birgit M
