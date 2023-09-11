2submissions
Hey Pandas, If You Need To Vent, You Can Do It Here
Vent about whatever you want, pour it out so you don’t explode. Some people in real life might think you’re weird, but this is the internet. Everybody’s weird!
Everyone should have a means tested minimum income guaranteed by the government. Whether or not we are working. Along with affordable housing. This benefit drops as you get an job and earn more. No other benefits except for extreme cases like disability where extra care is required. Without have to worry about poverty , having enough to get by, we could all relax.
I’m so scared someone (aka one of my parents) will see my vent and get mad at me that that could be a vent in itself , probably the smallest thing I feel most safe about talking about here is my classmates. They are fairly nice , except for this one kid. I was in social studies listening and this kid kept talking. It’s just a minor annoyance right? Well a few minutes later he started trying to stab me with a pencil, and for the rest of the day I tried to stay away from him so he wouldn’t hurt me .