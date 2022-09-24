Sometimes, I would like to go back in time. To meet my younger self. And you? If you could do it, would you? Feel free to speak.

#1 You don't deserve abuse and neglect. You are not worthless. You are stronger than you think.

#2 Don’t let your d**k be your compass.

#3 The lottery number on this particular date is...

#4 "Don't worry too much about finding someone to settle down with. She'll come into your life when the time is right. You don't have to be like the rest of your family. Just be you."

#5 "Go see a shrink....you have a mental illness... you're not just a weirdo!!!"

#6 The people who think your disability will prevent you from living independently are wrong.

#7 Tell someone you trust about your abuser so you won't have to live in fear.

#8 Your gay accept it your classmates can't say you are jokingly if you actually are...

#9 Things will be better! You will learn to love your self at the end

#10 please please dont pretend to be asleep just to be carried inside on november 22 2012. Its not worth it.

#11 Stay Happy.

#12 Move out of your mom's house now.

#13 Don’t give in to peer pressure and start smoking!

#14 It gets better. Just hang in there.



If you can just survive this, life has so much to offer when you finally are old enough to really make your own choices without your parents' or gaurdians' baggage holding you back.

#15 start thinking you idiot

#16 Technoblade will die on 1st June 2022. In real life. Prepare yourself

#17 You are not crazy you are traumatized. You are not crazy you have a disability. Don’t make anyone a priority that makes you an option

#19 I'd tell him to prevent our mom from going into this horrible retail job which is taking a heavy toll on her physical and mental health. At all cost.

#20 Do nothing of what you have done since your childhood.

#21 Don't get in that car.

#22 I would tell myself to transfer to my wife's school, so that I could meet her sooner and spend even more of my life with her.

#23 Your feelings are valid. Keep speaking up for yourself and don't let anyone silence you.

#24 Tell your mom that you think that you have dyscalcula while you're still in school, it'll make things so much easier.

It is okay to have a breakdown. Holding it back will only make it worse.

#25 you have adhd, don't wait 50 years to get diagnosed.

#26 Suck it up and just do it. No one's gonna remember your most embarrassing moment in just a few days, they'll all forget about it. They won't even care. They're too busy thinking about their OWN embarrassing moments. Don't live your life in fear of being embarrassed. Trust me, it will all be worth it when you're done.

#27 I would tell myself to not listen to anyone else. I would give myself a hug and say "it'll get better".

#28 Your life will be so much easier from ages 5-16 if you don't teach yourself to recognize cartoon faces

#29 don't be so annoying, don't be so uptight, don't be such a control freak

#30 Do not join the military. They will squander your time, talent, and health over some s**t that doesn't matter. After 20 years you'll be 38 with constant neck pain, no equity in a house, and starting an entry-level position because there are approximately zero non-government jobs that the military prepares you for.

#31 Life is going to be very hard. You’re going to not feel like you have a place to call home, you’re going to be confused about your feelings on the same sex. Don’t let that make you feel less than what you’re worth, you’ll have a ton of friends that will tell you they want you to see what they see in you, and let them, they’re right.

#32 In the end, those bullies are not worth it. Soon enough they will be kicked out of school or else arrested. You will always be strong and will survive!

#34 Take care of yourself, it's okay to be who you are, you aren't a girl and that's okay.

Be quiet, keep your mouth shut, and don't make her more angry.

Get him out as soon as possible before he hurts your dog. By any means possible.

Say goodbye to your grandpa. Ask to call him or anything. You'll regret not doing it for the rest of your life.