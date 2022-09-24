Sometimes, I would like to go back in time. To meet my younger self. And you? If you could do it, would you? Feel free to speak.

#1

You don't deserve abuse and neglect. You are not worthless. You are stronger than you think.

12points
Birgit M
Bored Retsuko
Bored Retsuko
Community Member
9 hours ago

THIS, and it was not your fault. Ever.

4
4points
#2

Don’t let your d**k be your compass.

7points
Mark Berry
Donkey boi
Donkey boi
Community Member
5 hours ago

... but it was always pointing North!

3
3points
#3

The lottery number on this particular date is...

7points
Buren
Bored Retsuko
Bored Retsuko
Community Member
9 hours ago

Clever!

1
1point
#4

"Don't worry too much about finding someone to settle down with. She'll come into your life when the time is right. You don't have to be like the rest of your family. Just be you."

7points
Billy Harrelson
#5

"Go see a shrink....you have a mental illness... you're not just a weirdo!!!"

5points
K- THULU
Bored Retsuko
Bored Retsuko
Community Member
9 hours ago

Sorry you didn't get help when you needed it. Good on you for realising this eventually.

0
0points
#6

The people who think your disability will prevent you from living independently are wrong.

5points
Gabby Ghoul
#7

Tell someone you trust about your abuser so you won't have to live in fear.

5points
Mary Stallings
Eline
Eline
Community Member
2 hours ago

this kind of people are disgusting. I'm sorry you had to live this. I hope you're safe.

0
0points
#8

Your gay accept it your classmates can't say you are jokingly if you actually are...

3points
Amelia forck
Bored Retsuko
Bored Retsuko
Community Member
7 hours ago

That's more or less what I'd tell myself, too.

0
0points
#9

Things will be better! You will learn to love your self at the end

3points
Sneaky Little Peach
Eline
Eline
Community Member
2 hours ago

You can be proud of you ^^

0
0points
#10

please please dont pretend to be asleep just to be carried inside on november 22 2012. Its not worth it.

3points
Gon Freecss
#11

Stay Happy.

2points
Ghost :] (he/him)
#12

Move out of your mom's house now.

2points
Meep :b
Bored Retsuko
Bored Retsuko
Community Member
9 hours ago

I hope you were able to do it later on :-)

1
1point
#13

Don’t give in to peer pressure and start smoking!

2points
Wicket
#14

It gets better. Just hang in there.

If you can just survive this, life has so much to offer when you finally are old enough to really make your own choices without your parents' or gaurdians' baggage holding you back.

2points
Ray Arani
#15

start thinking you idiot

2points
Tezdon Robinson
Eline
Eline
Community Member
2 hours ago

me when i put the spoon in the trash and the empty yogurt in the sink. I need sleep....

0
0points
#16

Technoblade will die on 1st June 2022. In real life. Prepare yourself

2points
Chan Heng Li (Zhonghuass)
#17

You are not crazy you are traumatized. You are not crazy you have a disability. Don’t make anyone a priority that makes you an option

2points
Monica Michelle
Eline
Eline
Community Member
2 hours ago

I'm sorry . I hope you feel better, take care of you .

0
0points
#18

2points
Monica Michelle
#19

I'd tell him to prevent our mom from going into this horrible retail job which is taking a heavy toll on her physical and mental health. At all cost.

1point
Luke Branwen
#20

Do nothing of what you have done since your childhood.

1point
Chantou Dunord
#21

Don't get in that car.

1point
pjs782
Eline
Eline
Community Member
2 hours ago

Not gonna lie, even if i don't know you, this sentence worries me. I hope you're alright.

0
0points
#22

I would tell myself to transfer to my wife's school, so that I could meet her sooner and spend even more of my life with her.

1point
Donkey boi
Eline
Eline
Community Member
2 hours ago

This is adorable.

0
0points
#23

Your feelings are valid. Keep speaking up for yourself and don't let anyone silence you.

1point
NewNicknameAlert
#24

Tell your mom that you think that you have dyscalcula while you're still in school, it'll make things so much easier.
It is okay to have a breakdown. Holding it back will only make it worse.

1point
Tsuki
#25

you have adhd, don't wait 50 years to get diagnosed.

1point
Dad
#26

Suck it up and just do it. No one's gonna remember your most embarrassing moment in just a few days, they'll all forget about it. They won't even care. They're too busy thinking about their OWN embarrassing moments. Don't live your life in fear of being embarrassed. Trust me, it will all be worth it when you're done.

1point
Fadhuwa Hussain
Eline
Eline
Community Member
2 hours ago

....that's a good advice. I should start thinking this too.

0
0points
#27

I would tell myself to not listen to anyone else. I would give myself a hug and say "it'll get better".

1point
Chani Hunter
#28

Your life will be so much easier from ages 5-16 if you don't teach yourself to recognize cartoon faces

0points
Populus tremuloides(they/them)
#29

don't be so annoying, don't be so uptight, don't be such a control freak

0points
olx
#30

Do not join the military. They will squander your time, talent, and health over some s**t that doesn't matter. After 20 years you'll be 38 with constant neck pain, no equity in a house, and starting an entry-level position because there are approximately zero non-government jobs that the military prepares you for.

0points
DJR
#31

Life is going to be very hard. You’re going to not feel like you have a place to call home, you’re going to be confused about your feelings on the same sex. Don’t let that make you feel less than what you’re worth, you’ll have a ton of friends that will tell you they want you to see what they see in you, and let them, they’re right.

0points
Benji
#32

In the end, those bullies are not worth it. Soon enough they will be kicked out of school or else arrested. You will always be strong and will survive!

0points
Mrs.King0315
#33

0points
Mrs.King0315
#34

Take care of yourself, it's okay to be who you are, you aren't a girl and that's okay.
Be quiet, keep your mouth shut, and don't make her more angry.
Get him out as soon as possible before he hurts your dog. By any means possible.
Say goodbye to your grandpa. Ask to call him or anything. You'll regret not doing it for the rest of your life.

0points
Blitzø
#35

Save 20% of every paycheck and start investing much sooner.

0points
D Stone
