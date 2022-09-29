Oh yes, it's finally here. Autumn is upon us once again. The nights are long, the air is cold and you cannot move for pumpkin spice. So, why not show off your favorite cozy, warm, and seasonal attire?

The Comfort Of Autumn, The Vibes Of Spring

Vera1
Community Member
10 hours ago

This is amazing! Did you make that yourself?

It's Actually My Oodie (That's Resting Over The Chair To Prevent The Cat From Scratching It)

Mykidsartrocks
Community Member
2 hours ago

Cat looks displeased with that development. You thwareted their well laid plans.

My Deceased Father's Flannel Shirt. It Is Huge On Me But I Will Never Stop Wearing It

Amber Simmons
Community Member
1 hour ago

Love this pic!!! I love y'alls smiles

