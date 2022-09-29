3submissions
Hey Pandas, Fall Is Here! Show Us Your Favorite Comfy And Cozy Piece Of Clothing
Oh yes, it's finally here. Autumn is upon us once again. The nights are long, the air is cold and you cannot move for pumpkin spice. So, why not show off your favorite cozy, warm, and seasonal attire?
The Comfort Of Autumn, The Vibes Of Spring
It's Actually My Oodie (That's Resting Over The Chair To Prevent The Cat From Scratching It)
Cat looks displeased with that development. You thwareted their well laid plans.
My Deceased Father's Flannel Shirt. It Is Huge On Me But I Will Never Stop Wearing It
Of course, in the southern hemisphere, Spring is finally here.....
