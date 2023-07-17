The Rules are simple: 1. It can be drawn on either paper or a device. 2. Draw an animal, any animal is accepted. 3. It MUST!!! be drawn with your eyes closed. 4. Post the results, and let people decide how funky it is!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Image
#1

This Is My Dog, Not Sure What Kind!

This Is My Dog, Not Sure What Kind!

Report

1point
•°3hannah2°•
POST
#2

This Is Bob. Bob Is A Cat. I Think. He’s A Little Deformed. But That’s Ok, We Still Love Bob

This Is Bob. Bob Is A Cat. I Think. He’s A Little Deformed. But That’s Ok, We Still Love Bob

Report

0points
𖤐 a m y 𖤐
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Add Image
Add New Image

Add Your Photo To This List

Please use high-res photos without watermarks

Upload Photo

Not your original work? Add source

Publish