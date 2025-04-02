Do not copy and paste from Google, Pinterest, etc. It has to be something you think is funny and you think others will too.Please make it a diverse K-pop meme challenge! Let the Hunger Games begin!

This post may include affiliate links.

Plus add imageAdd Image
#1

POV: You Jimin You Can’t Jimout

POV: You Jimin You Can’t Jimout

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Srihitha Utukuru
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Add New Image This post is a community curated image gallery Plus add imageAdd Image
    Add New Image

    Add Your Photo To This List

    Please use high-res photos without watermarks

    Upload from computerUpload Photo

    Not your original work? Add source

    Publish