Hi, I am looking for newer Horror authors, I have finished all of King, Koontz, and some McCammon. I'm looking for newer authors. I NEED new books I listen to Audible all the time. I like books for 15+ hours. Any suggestions yes I have asked before but I have books I've already listened to.

#1

I really like the earlier works of Brian Keene (The Rising, City of the Dead, Dead Sea)
Richard Laymon has some good ones (The Woods Are Dark Uncut is a must-read).
Jack Ketchum has some great ones (Off Season, Offspring, The Woman are great ones, as well as The Girl Next Door)

If you like it more extreme, go for these books and authors. But be warned, some are extremely graphic:

Edward Lee with The Bighead or The Pig
Angel Gelique with "Man Cave" - possibly the most extreme book I've ever read
Tim Miller with "Hell, Texas" and "Return To Hell Texas"

Ban-One
