Prank calls are both annoying and hilarious. They can either wreak havoc or make you laugh your guts out. What was your funniest prank call? No police allowed, just directing towards police.

Not a police, the creator. Once I was getting fake subscriptions to a home improvement company. I never said to stop because it was fake. I kne wit was fake. I still get them.

FLAMING KOALA
