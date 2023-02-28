I cannot stress this enough. If you do not support do not be rude or violent about it. My account and posts are a pride-safe space. I personally am bisexual, and demi girl.

#1

100%! Love is love, and everyone deserves to just be able to be themselves. And I'm bisexual :)

4points
irishgoatgirl
#2

I’m apart of it! I’m Bisexual non-binary and Lesbian!

3points
SuperDarkStudios
#3

I am apart of it :) i'm genderqueer and a lesbian/sapphic oriented aroace. I also use neopronouns

1point
never-wake-up (fae/faer)
#4

yes, i'm a part of it :) i'm girlflux and an asexual lesbian and obviously i support it as well

0points
freakingbee
