I collect yarn scraps. Whether it's a tiny piece or a larger ball of yarn, I keep everything. When I've gathered a considerable amount, I use them to crochet colorful toys. My toys are quite large, about 50 cm / 20 inches tall, so I need a lot of yarn scraps. I particularly enjoy giving my toys quirky heads and long arms. This way, the colors and shapes come together to create a playful and attractive whole.

I have cat, dog, owl, fox, monkey, llama, and other patterns of my scrap yarn toys. But today I want to say "I am ready for Christmas". I crochet beautiful deer with a Christmas color pullover. Green, white, and red always look Christmassy. And if it's deer, it's the perfect combination for the holidays.

I am ready for Christmas. And you?

More info: Etsy

This post may include affiliate links.

Here's How I'm Getting Ready For Christmas

VioletaOwl

Here's How I'm Getting Ready For Christmas

VioletaOwl Report

Here's How I'm Getting Ready For Christmas

VioletaOwl Report

Here's How I'm Getting Ready For Christmas

VioletaOwl Report

Here's How I'm Getting Ready For Christmas

VioletaOwl Report

Here's How I'm Getting Ready For Christmas

VioletaOwl Report

Here's How I'm Getting Ready For Christmas

VioletaOwl Report

Here's How I'm Getting Ready For Christmas

VioletaOwl Report

Here's How I'm Getting Ready For Christmas

VioletaOwl Report

