User submission
Here Are 30 Wikihow Posts Out Of Context
Random pictures from WikiHow taken out of context.
How to send hate mail to the IRS
How to swear at your boss telepathically
How to break the news to your roommate that you released a deadly chemical agent
How to make your Introverted dog socialize
How to pet your p***ed off cat
Things to do while visiting Walter White
How to set a trap
What to do if your a mom and find your sons group chat logs
How to make money by blackmailing
How to plan an escape
How to recycle a person
How to assemble the kinagardener ear drum crusher
How to not pay taxes
How to get bullied
How to get rid of your annoying roommate (German Style)
How to respond to the neighbors dog
How to get your face in the paper
How to seek revenge on your enemy
How to kindly tell someone that they are wrong
How to destroy evidence
How to get scoliosis
How to pray for someone’s downfall
How to go broke
How to dispose of unwanted roommates dog
How to be John Wick
How to fix life’s problems
How to make the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on a budget
How to get a mole into the US government
How to find a hitmen
How to recreate breaking bad
Related on Bored Panda
What do you think?
LakotaWolf (she/her) 4 hours ago
"#24 How to Dispose of unwanted roommates dog" Nope. Not funny.
reply
LakotaWolf (she/her) 4 hours ago
"#24 How to Dispose of unwanted roommates dog" Nope. Not funny.
reply
8
1