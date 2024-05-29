ADVERTISEMENT

Random pictures from WikiHow taken out of context.

How to send hate mail to the IRS

Here Are 30 Wikihow Posts Out Of Context

How to swear at your boss telepathically

Here Are 30 Wikihow Posts Out Of Context

How to break the news to your roommate that you released a deadly chemical agent

Here Are 30 Wikihow Posts Out Of Context

How to make your Introverted dog socialize

Here Are 30 Wikihow Posts Out Of Context

How to pet your p***ed off cat

Here Are 30 Wikihow Posts Out Of Context

Things to do while visiting Walter White

Here Are 30 Wikihow Posts Out Of Context

How to set a trap

Here Are 30 Wikihow Posts Out Of Context

What to do if your a mom and find your sons group chat logs

ADVERTISEMENT

Here Are 30 Wikihow Posts Out Of Context

How to make money by blackmailing

Here Are 30 Wikihow Posts Out Of Context

How to plan an escape

Here Are 30 Wikihow Posts Out Of Context

How to recycle a person

Here Are 30 Wikihow Posts Out Of Context

How to assemble the kinagardener ear drum crusher

Here Are 30 Wikihow Posts Out Of Context

How to not pay taxes

Here Are 30 Wikihow Posts Out Of Context

How to get bullied

Here Are 30 Wikihow Posts Out Of Context

How to get rid of your annoying roommate (German Style)

Here Are 30 Wikihow Posts Out Of Context

ADVERTISEMENT

How to respond to the neighbors dog

Here Are 30 Wikihow Posts Out Of Context

How to get your face in the paper

Here Are 30 Wikihow Posts Out Of Context

How to seek revenge on your enemy

Here Are 30 Wikihow Posts Out Of Context

How to kindly tell someone that they are wrong

Here Are 30 Wikihow Posts Out Of Context

How to destroy evidence

Here Are 30 Wikihow Posts Out Of Context

How to get scoliosis

Here Are 30 Wikihow Posts Out Of Context

How to pray for someone’s downfall

Here Are 30 Wikihow Posts Out Of Context

How to go broke

Here Are 30 Wikihow Posts Out Of Context

ADVERTISEMENT

How to dispose of unwanted roommates dog

Here Are 30 Wikihow Posts Out Of Context

How to be John Wick

Here Are 30 Wikihow Posts Out Of Context

How to fix life’s problems

Here Are 30 Wikihow Posts Out Of Context

How to make the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on a budget

Here Are 30 Wikihow Posts Out Of Context

How to get a mole into the US government

Here Are 30 Wikihow Posts Out Of Context

How to find a hitmen

Here Are 30 Wikihow Posts Out Of Context

How to recreate breaking bad

Here Are 30 Wikihow Posts Out Of Context

ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!