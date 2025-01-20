“Her Name Had To Be Pearl”: Woman “Accidentally” Steals Cousin’s Baby’s Name For Her Dog

ADVERTISEMENT

There is an unwritten rule among expecting parents regarding baby names. Once someone you know has taken it, you’re expected to give it to them and go with another one.

TikTok user Jessie (a.k.a @dreambabynames) knows this rule fully well, yet she still broke it by inadvertently stealing a name her cousin thought of. To make matters slightly worse, she used it to name a dog she rescued.

Jessie felt bad but defended her actions, saying she didn’t use the name of the baby she was carrying. Scroll down to find her post.

Some people follow unwritten rules regarding baby names

This TikTok user broke one of those rules, and she is sharing what happened

I accidentally stole my cousin’s baby name and let’s talk about it.

This sounds like a Reddit post, but I accidentally committed the cardinal sin in baby naming.

I should know better, but let me—in my defense, she’s not currently pregnant. Will she be in the near future? Yeah, probably.

But in my defense, so many people tell me their baby names, it kinda all just gets lost, gets jumbled up in there.

I have to admit though, I used it for a dog… But not just any dog.

Look at this princess. I named her Pearl. Her name had to be Pearl. She joined sister Olive.

Olive and Pearl, are you kidding me? It honestly didn’t dawn on me until my cousin walked in and made direct eye contact with me, and then it all came flooding back and I was like, ‘Oh no…’

She looks at me and she goes, ‘Pearl? Really, Pearl?’ I was like, ‘Hey, bestie!’ And I said to her ‘Well at least I didn’t name my baby, like the actual baby, Pearl.

Like, that would have been a lot worse. Dogs don’t even live this long…’ It honestly just like slipped my mind.

Like, so many people tell me their baby names, I couldn’t possibly compartmentalize all of them and remember…

But on the bright side, I have a whole other example for my ‘dog names or not dog names’ debate. But I must admit I do feel bad.

Check out her video below

People in the comments shared similar experiences

