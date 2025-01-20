Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Her Name Had To Be Pearl”: Woman “Accidentally” Steals Cousin’s Baby’s Name For Her Dog
Family, Relationships

“Her Name Had To Be Pearl”: Woman “Accidentally” Steals Cousin’s Baby’s Name For Her Dog

There is an unwritten rule among expecting parents regarding baby names. Once someone you know has taken it, you’re expected to give it to them and go with another one. 

TikTok user Jessie (a.k.a @dreambabynames) knows this rule fully well, yet she still broke it by inadvertently stealing a name her cousin thought of. To make matters slightly worse, she used it to name a dog she rescued

Jessie felt bad but defended her actions, saying she didn’t use the name of the baby she was carrying. Scroll down to find her post. 

    Some people follow unwritten rules regarding baby names

    Image credits: rawpixel.com (not the actual image)

    This TikTok user broke one of those rules, and she is sharing what happened

    Image credits: dreambabynames

    I accidentally stole my cousin’s baby name and let’s talk about it.

    This sounds like a Reddit post, but I accidentally committed the cardinal sin in baby naming.

    Image credits: dreambabynames

     I should know better, but let me—in my defense, she’s not currently pregnant. Will she be in the near future? Yeah, probably.

    But in my defense, so many people tell me their baby names, it kinda all just gets lost, gets jumbled up in there.

    Image credits: dreambabynames

    I have to admit though, I used it for a dog… But not just any dog.

    Look at this princess. I named her Pearl. Her name had to be Pearl. She joined sister Olive.

    Olive and Pearl, are you kidding me? It honestly didn’t dawn on me until my cousin walked in and made direct eye contact with me, and then it all came flooding back and I was like, ‘Oh no…’

    She looks at me and she goes, ‘Pearl? Really, Pearl?’ I was like, ‘Hey, bestie!’ And I said to her ‘Well at least I didn’t name my baby, like the actual baby, Pearl.

    Image credits: dreambabynames

    Image credits: dreambabynames

    Like, that would have been a lot worse. Dogs don’t even live this long…’ It honestly just like slipped my mind.

    Like, so many people tell me their baby names, I couldn’t possibly compartmentalize all of them and remember…

    Image credits: dreambabynames

    Image credits: dreambabynames

    But on the bright side, I have a whole other example for my ‘dog names or not dog names’ debate. But I must admit I do feel bad.

    Image credits: dreambabynames

    @dreambabynames #greenscreen ♬ original sound – Jessie @dreambabynames

    People in the comments shared similar experiences

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Dominyka

    I have more sympathy for people who are annoyed that someone used the name they picked for another human child, especially the ones where it's obviously deliberate for the sake of being jerks about it. But this is a *dog.* No one is going to confuse her child and your dog in any meaningful way; the worst that could happen is you might have to specify 'Pearl the dog' now and then in a conversation. She needs to let this go, it might be mildly annoying but definitely isn't worth starting a fight over.

