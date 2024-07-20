Woman Gives Friend A Fake Baby Name, They Steal It And Find Out The Hard Way What It Means

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s be honest: no matter how good a friend someone is, there will always be those rare moments when their behavior annoys the heck out of you. Nobody’s a saint, not even the most emotionally intelligent peeps. But a slight annoyance can grow and fester if your pal doesn’t take your hints and keeps ignoring your boundaries. Enough to make you push back less subtly… or to have a smidgen of fun at their expense as a parent.

Internet user u/Longjumping-Week-182 amused the internet by sharing how her good friend, who had just given birth, kept pestering her to share her idea for a baby girl’s name. Annoyed, the author decided to switch things around and gave her a phony name. A name that anyone with a tinge of Spanish knowledge would instantly recognize for the fake that it is. However, this led to a lot of fallout. Check out the full story below.

Bored Panda has reached out to the author for further comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

Choosing a name for your baby is a huge responsibility, and it can be overwhelming for parents

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

A woman shared how she taught her friend a lesson after she kept pestering her for baby girl name ideas

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

Image source: Longjumping-Week-182

There are a lot of factors that parents have to consider before landing on a name

Image credits: Amina Filkins (not the actual photo)

Picking out a name for your child can truly be a daunting task. It’s a huge challenge, and there’s so much social pressure to navigate. Not only that, but you also can’t help but consider how that one single name will affect your kid’s future.

Truth be told, it’s a wonder that any parent (especially the overthinkers) can settle on a name for their munchkins.

First of all, the people nearest and dearest to you are probably going to have strong opinions about your top choices, no matter what your personal favorites are.

You and your family and friends’ culture, traditions, and background are going to have a big impact on your choice, no matter what.

Next, you have to consider the possibility that your kid’s name is going to affect their time at kindergarten, school, and college. Unfortunately, bullies can and do find any reason to tease someone, but you don’t want to give them more ammo with a name that stands out too much.

Thirdly, you probably want your child’s name to be unique (without being weird), exude your love for them, and match your expectations for what kind of character and aspirations they might have in the future. It’s enough to make any new or expecting parent feel utterly overwhelmed.

Then, you also have to keep in mind that even though you might love certain baby names, your partner might disagree, and vice versa. The reality is that for many of us, certain names have very negative associations.

After all, you probably wouldn’t want to name your baby after your school bully or an ex-manager you didn’t get along with. The names themselves might objectively be fine, but the emotional context and memories attached to them might be wrong.

On the one hand, parents want their baby’s name to be unique. On the other hand, they want them to fit in growing up

Image credits: Spora Weddings (not the actual photo)

When in doubt, you can always draw some inspiration from what your social circle and society as a whole are naming kids.

For example, The Bump shares that the most popular baby girl names in the United States in 2024 include Olivia, Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, Sophia, Mia, Isabella, Ava, Evelyn, and Luna.

Next in terms of popularity are Harper, Sofia, Camila, Eleanor, Elizabeth, Violet, Scarlett, Emily, Hazel, and Lily.

Meanwhile, the top ten American baby boy names this year are Liam, Noah, Oliver, James, Elijah Mateo, Theodore, Henry, Lucas, and William.

Slightly less widespread but still very popular are the names Benjamin, Levi, Sebastian, Jack, Ezra, Michael, Daniel, Leo, Owen, and Samuel.

What would you do if a good friend of yours kept pestering you for baby name ideas, dear Pandas? For those of our readers who are already parents: how did you come up with the names of your kids? How difficult was it? Where did you draw the inspiration from?

If you have a moment or two, we’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments.

Here’s what some internet users had to say after reading through the author’s story

A few people were much more critical of the mom than others