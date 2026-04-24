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There are moments in life when people expect kindness to behave like a universal currency, always available, always redeemable, and conveniently forgettable when the bill comes due. In reality, human relationships don’t come with reset buttons, and emotional history tends to stick around long after the arguments end and the doors close.

That tension is exactly what’s playing out in this situation, where today’s Original Poster (OP) shares a child with his ex. After finding out that she repeatedly cheated on him while they were still together, he only stayed in touch with her because of the child they shared together. However, one day, she presented a ridiculous request.

More info: Reddit

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When an ex comes back begging to patch things up, it rarely feels like a clean, romantic reset, but more like someone reopening a door you already spent months trying to lock

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author and his ex broke up after he discovered she had been repeatedly unfaithful during their relationship, and he later confirmed paternity of their shared 5-year-old son

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Image credits: teksomolika / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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After the breakup, the ex struggled with ongoing instability and eventually became homeless while caring for her 2-year-old son from another relationship

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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The man maintained custody of their son and kept communication with his ex strictly limited to co-parenting matters, avoiding any involvement in her personal situation

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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His ex repeatedly asked for financial help and even suggested rekindling their relationship or moving in together, but he firmly refused

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Image credits: Unfair-Border-3249

Despite having the means to help, he chose not to which led to outside criticism from a mutual friend who believed he should step in for the children’s sake

The OP noted that he shares custody of his 5-year-old son with his ex who had repeatedly cheated on him. At the time of the breakup, his ex showed little remorse and even went as far as comparing him to the other man, calling him weak while praising her new partner.

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However, that relationship collapsed after the man cheated and gambled his way through, leaving her alone with a 2-year-old son and no stable home. Now, five months into homelessness, her situation hasn’t improved and she turned to the OP, asking not only for financial support but even suggesting they rebuild their relationship and become a family again.

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Despite her pleas, he wouldn’t budge and has decided to limit their communication to things that only concern the son they share together. He did acknowledge that he has the financial means and even the physical space to house them, but he doesn’t want to reopen old wounds nor does he want to take on any role in the life of her other child.

As if the situation isn’t already complicated enough, a mutual friend has stepped in with strong opinions. They argue that because he shares a child with his ex, he’s indirectly tied to her well-being, and by extension, to her other child as well. They also argued that it would create a healthier, more stable environment for his son, but the OP still didn’t share the same sentiment.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Research suggests that cheating can leave lasting psychological effects on the betrayed partner. According to Marriage, people often experience ongoing insecurity, anxiety, depression, and long-term trust issues that may even carry into future relationships.

Furthermore, high-conflict breakups due to infidelity can affect children when roles within blended or non-biological caregiving structures become unclear. According to Ontario Therapist, when boundaries are not well defined, non-biological caregivers may be viewed as temporary support figures or even rivals, potentially disrupting a child’s sense of stability.

Think Potion’s analysis of post-breakup dynamics explains that offering excessive assistance after a relationship ends can unintentionally recreate codependent patterns. They also note that repeated emotional appeals can function as pressure mechanisms that complicate decision-making. Because of this, they recommend maintaining firm boundaries, communicating clearly, and avoiding enabling behaviors.

Netizens agree that the OP is not responsible for supporting his ex or her other child, especially given the history of betrayal. They also warn against being emotionally manipulated or pulled back into a toxic dynamic under the guise of helping. What do you think? Is refusing help in this situation self-protection, or could it be seen as being too cold? We would love to know your thoughts!

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Netizens insisted that any assistance from him could blur boundaries or enable dependency, and instead encourage him to focus on custody, stability, and his child’s best interests

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