ADVERTISEMENT

An actress from one of our favorite Christmas movie classics made a recent and rare public appearance, looking drastically different from her “devil” self.

Heike Makatsch, who portrayed Alan Rickman’s mistress, Mia, in the popular 2003 Love Actually movie has been spotted some 20 years later, sporting a more angelic appearance than what she had initially been recognized for.

In the film, the seductress had a short, choppy black bob, often wore red, and notably wore two devil horns in a scene where she openly flirted with Harry (Alan) in front of his wife, Karen, played by Emma Thompson, at a Christmas office party.

Heike Makatsch, who portrayed Alan Rickman’s mistress, Mia, in the popular 2003 Love Actually, looks completely different now

Image credits: vidapress

Image credits: Gerald Matzka/Getty Images

In another memorable scene, Harry gives Mia a locket before she replies to him: “I don’t want something I need. I want something I want – something pretty.”

Subsequently, a very crushed Karen, who realizes later on that her husband had bought a gift for another woman, goes on to confront Harry and he admits what he’d been doing.

In the film, Mia had a short, choppy black bob, often wore red, and notably wore two devil horns

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: www.netflix.com

This ultimately led to Mia being one of the most, if not, the most disliked characters in the movie.

But now, the 52-year-old actress looks nothing like the “mean” looking mistress she once played, and rather rocks longer, blonde locks.

Heike has managed to keep a low profile despite starring in a range of hit movies since “Love Actually,” including 2013’s “The Book Thief” the New York Post reported.

Image credits: netflix

Despite being a season classic, a recently revealed fact from the Richard Curtis film has been rather controversial, as it implicates the questionable age gap between the Love Actually actors.

In case you have forgotten Love Actually’s plot, the movie follows the lives of eight very different couples in dealing with their love lives in various loosely interrelated tales all set during a frantic month before Christmas in London, England, IMDb states.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a scene, Mia openly flirted with Harry (Alan Rickman) in front of his wife, Karen, played by Emma Thompson, at a Christmas office party

Image credits: netflix

One of these couples includes Juliet, played by Keira Knightley, caught in a peculiar love triangle with her on-screen husband Peter, played by Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Peter’s best friend Mark, played by Andrew Lincoln.

Nevertheless, more and more fans of the rom-com have expressed their disbelief upon learning there was only a five-year age gap in real life between Keira and Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who played school pupil Sam, Liam Neeson’s character’s son.

Image credits: netflix

At the time of shooting Love Actually in 2003, Keira was 18, and Thomas 13, while Chiwetel was 26 and Andrew was 30.

Indeed, the Pirates Of The Caribbean star was closer in age to the movie’s lovesick teen boy than her on-screen love interest.

“She is well-known and respected in Germany,” a viewer highlighted

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT