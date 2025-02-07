Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Wife’s Secret Breaks Husband’s Heart: “She Could Never Have Kids”
Couples, Relationships

Wife's Secret Breaks Husband's Heart: "She Could Never Have Kids"

Honesty is the foundation of any strong marriage, and without it, a lifetime of trust can disappear overnight.

This Redditor had always been open about his dream of starting a family. His wife never seemed opposed—in fact, she often joined in on conversations about their future as parents. But after years of thinking they were on the same page, he learned something that made him question everything. Now, he’s unsure if their marriage can survive this. Read on to see what happened.

    This man had always dreamed of having children and believed his wife shared that vision

    Image credits: jul14ka / freepik (not the actual photo)

    But recently, she confessed a truth that shattered his hopes

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: DavoBoy_887

    Many readers told the author this was a clear reason for divorce

    Some said it’s no surprise he feels heartbroken

    Others, however, believed there’s still a chance to save the relationship

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master's degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she's been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    35 minutes ago

    1 minute ago

    10 minutes ago

    selina266 avatar
    Unigirl
    Unigirl
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago

    I was screaming in my head “BRO JUST ADOPT” the entire time I was reading this lol (Yeah Ik it’s now about more than kids but my mind did NOT register that)

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    schnitzelson avatar
    Schnitzel
    Schnitzel
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    FIRST thing I told my future husband to be was: I don’t know if I can ever get pregnant because I have reproductive issues. He said “that’s fine, we’ll see what happens”. 14 years later we are undergoing IVF. I gave him an opening to hit the road from the get-go.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    joshhart avatar
    Josh Hart
    Josh Hart
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago

    Lies Made up AI bullseet about fake outrage conflict BP sucks harder daily

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
