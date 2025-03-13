Trying to learn more about the warning signs, Reddit user BigMcLargeHugeGrande asked everyone whose partner told them "not to worry" how their relationship evolved after they found out that the person who was supposed to be just a friend turned out to be much more than that.

#1 Found proof my wife was cheating while looking for a s*****e note/clues after she died.

RELATED:

#2 My ex had cheated on me with multiple other girls, the day I found it I went to one of our mutual friends to vent and cry, asked her if she know anything and she said no. Turns out she was one of the girls who he’d got with behind my back. So yeah that was a fun thing to find out.

#3 "Don't worry it's not weird if this coworksr offers me gifts and confessed he kinda liked me".



Yeah, sure, apparently it was weird. Quite a lot actually lol.

#4 Lmao. This happened twenty years ago so I’m not pissed about it anymore and it’s kinda hilarious. Her “he’s just a friend” ended up proposing to her in such a way that it made the local newspaper! That’s how I found out they were f*****g.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 First girlfriend of 4 years cheated with our mutual best friend, second cheated with 'just a colleague '

Third cheated with 'just her boss'.

Needles to say my head is pretty f..ked up.

#6 2 weekends ago on IG, one of her cousins posted that my ex and that guy I wasn’t supposed to worry about just had their baby shower lmao.

#7 Yep, wife would take our kids and spend the night with her best friend and her kids. Once a month became every other week, then almost every weekend. Turns out she was having an affair with her best friend's husband. What's stupid about it was it was alright with her friend after our divorce.

#8 When my ex and his child's mother, who he had left years prior because he was so depressed he was s******l as she was so awful to him, started 'getting on better as coparents.' Long story short he broke up with me one night, telling me he wanted no part of our 3 week old daughters life and went directly to ex's house so they could 'be a family'.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 He honestly was just a friend. However I got pushed towards him because of people assuming I had a thing for him. It started getting in my head, and eventually I started thinking about it....a lot. We ended up being fwb when we were both single, and eventually had an official relationship between September 2012 and December 2015. He left me when he chose a career and New Brunswick women over me. We tried being friends -- it didn't work. I think the last time we truly both engaged with each other was in August 2017. The rest of the time, it was me just talking to a wall until I had to finally accept I'm dead to him. I





...really...





...wish...





He was just a friend in the end. .

#10 My ex had this female friend that he was super close with. He claimed that it was just a platonic friendship, nothing more. She sometimes hung out at our place and acted friendly towards me. We lived an hour from his workplace. His parents lived closer to his job. When the weather got bad in winter, he told me he was just going to stay at his parents house. Guess who else lived close to his workplace? Come to find out from his mom, he rarely stayed at his parents place. It turned out that he was staying with his "just a friend " and they were f*****g the whole time.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Me and my ex (a nurse) had been together for 5 years. 4 years in we began to look at houses together in Manchester, UK as she was successful in interview for a higher paid position within Manchester Hospital. Manchester has really good Media production opportunities and I had worked in film production there before picking up a safe and tidy job in Higher education teaching Production technology. I was willing to give this up to go back into industry based in Manchester to support her career.



At the time we lived in smaller towns. She had a friend in Manchester who I’d been aware of for years. Guy had a family and happily married and posed no threat.



At every opportunity we would liaise with old friends/colleagues in Manchester to house hunt, lodge etc sometimes as a couple and sometimes separately based on work schedule.



She went a lot more than me as her sister was also working at Manchester University and would stay there for weekends.



We had spent a year trying for a baby and she was 5 months pregnant. I gave up my job, served my notice and helped recruit my replacement. We had also secured a house (of which about 50k was my own savings towards the deposit) and I had new work back in the film industry though much lower paid than what I had got previously.



We celebrated by going on holiday abroad to Morroco for some sun and a time out where I had also planned to propose in the Sahara desert where the hotel staff had set up a desert tent and picnic etc including hot air balloons to get there and camels to come back.



2 days prior to proposing my exs sister called me to tell me she had found out through mutual friends that the baby was likely not mine but this Guy friend. My ex had been sleeping with him for the last 6 months during her trips to go house hunting.



It came about when my ex’s sister was confused when I asked how their weekends had been as I was under the impression my ex had stayed with her sister and her sister had no idea what I was talking about.



Needless to say I cancelled the engagement plans. I waited until we were at the airport before confronting her but she knew something was up as I became exceptionally withdrawn for the remainder of the holiday. Her paranoia was the guilty verdict.



The baby was indeed her male friends and he denied all involvement and remains with his wife whilst my ex birthed a fatherless baby.



I also lost my deposit after selling the house and just about paying off the loan. I’d lost my secure job in higher education and had been lead to believe a 7 month pregnancy was to be my child.



I really spiralled after that and ended up in an abusive relationship about 2 years after where I was assaulted by a manipulative narcissist girlfriend.



Only recently started dating again after 2 more years.

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 I was dating a coworker which is already a big no-no to many people. Especially since we worked on the same team in the same department. We were LDR. He in London and me in the US. He also was a prominent up and coming YouTuber at the time. He uploaded a video with this influencer woman. Told me not to worry about it, but she was definitely smitten with him and they both were eye-batting in his video. Turns out he was cheating on me with her. He promised to call it off. We got back together and he cheated again with her. He's now become a Christian, given up his YouTube, but still appears in all her videos because she's now a big YouTube influencer full-time.

#13 My first out of high school boyfriend. I went off to college, and he wasn’t going to school, and got together with him the summer after my senior year of high school. He was such a sweet guy, and I thought we were so happy. But after I left for school, he got a new job and moved in with his mom a few hours the other direction from me. Our 2 hour trip to see each other just became 5 and neither of us had a car. I made it up there a couple more weekends, and the last weekend I was up there, we went to the nearby gas station where he was heavily flirting with the cashier. I asked him what that was on the way back and got “oh that’s just the normal cashier there. I don’t know her outside our gas station talks.”



Now, I figured out later that week when I was back at school that he had logged into his Facebook account on my phone and saved his password out of his habit with his old phone, so when he sent me a Facebook post, my phone auto logged back into his account, where he had a message waiting for him from the cashier at the gas station. The message said “luv u 2 bb” and that’s how I figured out he was cheating on me with the gas station cashier.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 Dated three years. Lived together. She started getting “busy” with work and then gaslit me for three months about how it was insane I expected to see her more than two hours a week. She forgot her location sharing was on, saw she was hanging out at an unknown house. “Just a friend, you’re being intrusive,” she said. I bought it for months.



Kicked her out once I realized what was going on. She insisted they were just friends. A month later she’s dating the guy.



She’s still with him! Congrats, J, you can have her. You landed a real winner, the borderline personality, abusive serial cheater. Good for you, spider.

#15 I would need an Excel spreadsheet. My ex-husband (who is also the reason I have refused to ever get married again) had a constant parade of "just a friend"s. Us getting engaged didn't stop him, but surely getting married would, right? BZZT! Wrong.



There were honestly too many to count. He was a bigwig in a highly specific branch of STEM in which there are hardly any women, yet somehow he would always manage to recruit college girls as "his" summer interns.



And he discovered early in life that most of the boys who did community theater were gay, so hey! More girls for him! Never mind that he couldn't act his way out of a paper bag. They were always desperate for boys and men and he was always there to sample the cute young girl buffet.



Oh, he knew the spiel by heart. I was the one he *married* and they were all *just friends* honestly! I want to vomit looking back on my marriage. Anyway, he got old like everyone else, and weighs approximately the same as a VW Beetle, so he's finally realizing that those "just a friend"s aren't nearly as easy to come by these days.

ADVERTISEMENT

#16 He got a marriage license with his “sister”. He said sister, but it was his ex wife’s sister. I asked if she was his sister, half sister, or sister in law. He said sister every time 🤢 some people are just completely disgusting and can’t be trusted.

#17 He broke up with this girl like a year or something before we dated, she was in his friend group and she was his “best friend”. She was a total b***h to me during our entire relationship, and he always took her side. I don’t think he ever actually cheated on me with her, but that was almost as bad.

#18 Technically he said “she’s just a coworker.”



But he never wanted me to drop him off at the front of the store (I worked there briefly, I knew it was normal for our coworkers to get dropped off at the front). Eventually I started looking at the schedule and noticed he only put in effort into his appearance when he worked with her. His friends said they were a little too close.



It was my first relationship and so I once thought it would be kind of s**y to ask what he fantasized about and instead of coming up with something we could do, he told me he fantasizes about his coworker. When I cried, he told me I was kink shaming him and that “sometimes (he) just wants a fat latina a*s.”



Took two more years for me to walk away. Things got way worse. I’d honestly say the above is one of the least hurtful things he has said 😂



Moral of the story: if “your person” isn’t treating you right, LEAVE. Don’t wait two d**n years. Nothing is gonna change.

ADVERTISEMENT

#19 She was my best friend since elementary school. We stopped talking for a few years after high school as life just went into different directions. Well we reconnected and my now ex husband started acting extremely weird. He would get in my face and scream at me saying she’s just a sister, he even had me get on medication because I was acting crazy for thinking about him cheating on me. Turns out he’s loved her since high school ( we all went to school together and we were high school sweethearts ) he moved her in when I went to visit my grandma. When I returned home he told me I was just a placeholder for her and he never loved me. Turns out she always hated me, she now goes around telling people she rescued him. She will learn later on that he’s a narcissist.

#20 She was his best friends gf. He would tell me they were just friends. Nothing more. She would tell me that too when I would express my feelings. Fast forward a few years, we ended up breaking up after having our 2nd baby. I find out he went on a trip with her to another country and they got matching tattoos.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 I was with my ex for about 2 and a half years and she became friends with a male coworker. He was “just a friend” and I had nothing to worry about.



We bought a house together and 1 month before we were able to move in she went on an overnight work trip. She came to me the next day saying they slept in the same bed together fully clothed but nothing happened outside that.



I was pissed but didn’t know what to do about the house situation. I said I was gonna tell the coworkers girlfriend of 9 years what he did, the coworker called me up threatening me if I told his girlfriend. He blamed everyone else but himself for his actions. A true narcissist.



My ex blocked him and I focused on trying to repair what she broke. Less than a week later I find out she never blocked him and they met up and had s*x. She broke up with me to be with him, he supposedly left his girlfriend of 9 years for my ex but never really did. I moved into my house alone and spent the next 6 months trying to sell it.



I only spoke to my ex about finances and the house but we eventually sold the property. She called me up one night to apologize for what she did. I guess in those 6 months he was cheating on her, being verbally abusive, made her work life hell, they broke up and got back together to repeat the cycle of abuse. Got so bad I guess he was stalking her and tried to break into her apartment, she had to call the cops on him twice.



So she blew up her reputation with friends, family and coworkers, had to leave her job, lost a lot of money, lost a house, and lost a boyfriend that loved her more than anything.



I miss the person I thought she was, I loved her dearly. But the person she turned into can go f**k herself, it’s still has me f****d up 1.5 years later.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 She was f*****g the new underage volunteer at the firehouse. I had nothing to worry about because, "He's just a kid".

#23 Ex and I were together six years. Gay marriage wasn’t legal here yet, so we weren’t married.



Bought a house. Beautiful little ranch in the country. I was working a lot of hours so we could afford to cashflow some new landscaping. I was busy. Three weeks after we closed on the house, one of his employees started hanging out. I didn’t think anything of it. We d**ked with cars, hung out and drank beer. He was a cool guy. Claimed to be straight.



Turns out he wasn’t straight. Also turns out that he was banging my boyfriend while I slept in the next room. Also turns out that they were officially dating three weeks after we closed on the house, and they both took off and stuck me with the mortgage.



He’s bald and overweight now.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 My first serious girlfriend. Loved her dearly and thought I’d actually marry her. Every love is different and I’m happy with my current relationship, but it is different. This was a very special thing, or it was to me at least.



There was a guy in our friend group that she admitted to me she had feelings for around the same time she realized she had feelings for me. Didn’t love that information, but I felt comfortable in our relationship and I wasn’t going to give her some weird ultimatum to end that friendship (she had known him for years from school.)



Turns out, that guys roommate also had feelings for her (another guy I knew through friends) and told her and her mom about it. This infuriated me as this guy that I was acquainted with didn’t respect my relationship at all and was professing his “love”to my girlfriend. And now there’s a dude who wants my girlfriend and a guy that my girlfriend admitted to having feelings for in the past living together and wanting to host friend gatherings. Drove a wedge for sure and eventually her and I split up just from growing apart and poor communication. Not two weeks after breaking up was she f*****g the guy that she admitted to having previous feelings for. Made me wonder how long she had been mentally checked out for.



In hindsight it’s also wild how many dudes in that friend group wanted to f**k my girlfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 We were Peace Corps volunteers together, but she was from an earlier class so she left country before I did. I was worried about her reintegration and having support from someone who “gets it” so I convinced her and a fellow volunteer to room together. He and I lived close together and I liked and trusted him, and they had served together for two years and nothing romantic had ever happened.



Found out a few months after we broke up that she had been cheating with him from about the time they moved together. I don’t regret convincing them, and I sometimes think that their getting together was the ultimate proof that I was right and she did need someone nearby who “got it”. I think I did the right thing as someone who loved her and the wrong thing for me and our relationship. Wouldn’t take it back.

#26 Oof. This thread makes me sad and opens old wounds. But my story was that I actually showed up to my girlfriend’s work to pick her up (she knew I was outside) and as I walked up I saw them through the window, he pinched her a*s and she just giggled. That’s how I knew. We broke up a few weeks later because a friend of mine told me they were f*****g. And also that he was f*****g her too. She was a mess.

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 My ex boyfriend had girls on Instagram that were" just friends".

I ended up finding out they were all his ex's and still sleeping together.

There were like 3 of them,I knew better than that which is how I eventually found out .just sucks that I had to do my own investigating because he was a liar from the beginning.

#28 We were married less than a year, got divorced due to lack of trust regarding his close girl friend (among other things). They had a child together a few months after our divorce was finalized and are now married.

#29 I knew I was going to lose them but did nothing because I was so deep in my depression but never let them know about it. I could see how their smile was so big when talking about this "just a friend", how shinning their eyes got when they saw them, how proud they sounded when talking about their friend accomplishments, their life, their travels, their studies, everything. I accepted that this friend was a better match for them they could give them everything I couldn't. So I let it happen and we broke up. It's been a couple of years, they're still going strong and yes I still talk with my ex we are ok but I'd be lying if I said I don't have regrets.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 My long distance (saw him twice a month!) boyfriend (at the time, now ex) started following this very lovely brunette on social media one evening. I wouldn’t normally notice something like that but it happened in conjunction with him beginning to start arguments with me and ignoring me, when previously we were terribly smitten and communicated constantly.



She was local to where he lived, my nightmare. Very beautiful and clearly quite interested in him.

I noticed she began liking all of his posts, every single one, except the single one he posted of me.

I noticed he began turning his location off when he thought I might be asleep (based on my usual sleep schedule.)



When I asked him who this girl was, he told me they were just friends. They had met at a party. But he was very angry that I had the nerve to ask at all. I hated arguing with him, all I ever wanted was to bask in the light of his love, so I stopped inquiring immediately.



I should mention he was *not* a sports fan, at all. This is a notable detail because one day he had essentially not spoken to me at all, but had posted a story at a baseball stadium. So I asked if he was busy, and if so, that was totally fine and I would stop anticipating a response and let him get back to me in his own time. He told me he was at a baseball game and couldn’t text. (I am not a psycho who expects texts all the time, I just wanted to know if the silence was anger.)



I thought it was odd that a baseball game would mean that you can’t send out a text at all. But I let it go, once again, delusionally in love and willing to believe anything that meant we were still on good terms.



Well I had a strange premonition about the whole ordeal, I just *knew* it had something to do with her. I glanced at her Facebook/IG… in the few weeks I had been casually glancing at her social media, she had NEVER posted a story. Of course, she posts a story. Of herself smirking into the camera, seated in the same blue baseball stadium seats my beloved boyfriend had posted.



So I texted him immediately to ask if they were there together. He ignored me.



So I texted her (DO NOT DO THIS).



I can’t recall exactly what I said, but my doormat personality ensured that it was quite sweet. I just said something to the tune of:



“Hello there! I am sorry to bother you, but I couldn’t help but notice you’ve become good friends with James lately. Just wondering if he has mentioned being in a relationship? I don’t mean to pry but I wonder if his behavior has made him seem single or available, so I am just curious. Forgive me if I am being paranoid, I am finding long distance to be very trying.”



Which is cringe. I know. I’m dreadfully ashamed now.

She answered that it was “none of my business,” and sent the screenshot to James, who called me immediately saying I’m insane and so embarrassing.



Ugh. Just typing this out is so painful. I was so heartbroken because it confirmed everything to me. My sweet boy, who a month ago, would have drained the sea to prove his love to me, had turned into someone I did not recognize. A man who was more concerned about what Jenn thought of a text message than my breaking heart 500 miles away.



He dumped me, telling me that I was crazy and paranoid. He genuinely freaked out and asked if I “bugged his phone,”… I said no… you two are acting very publicly interested in each other and I have eyes? He insisted that I was nuts and they were not at the game together.. (ok…)



Maybe a year later he came back to me. I loved him so much, I would have forgiven him anything. I asked him once if he had been at that game with her and if he had slept with her and he said yes. I asked if I was actually crazy and he said nope! 👎



Always fear the “friend.”.

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 I dated a girl and at around year two of the relationship things got a bit rocky. Around this time line her and her highschool crush reconnected on social media. I noticed she’d frequently liked everything he posted on Instagram and it worried me a bunch. I’m not sure if it was just my own insecurities playing me a fool but the look she had while she would scroll through his posts was a look that was familiar to me. It was a look she used to give me. It’s hard to explain. I escalated things and in result she broke up with me. Come to find out they started dated a few months after we broke up. She eventually moved out of state to live with him and end up marrying him. Me and her have known each other for a long time so it was like dowsing my heart in molten lava to never disintegrate and burn forever. It felt like I didn’t mean anything to her the entire time. I developed severe trust and self esteem issues and inevitably didn’t feel fit to date anyone for a very very long time.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 We were together for seven and a half years. She was a friend we played games with in discord almost every night.



We played ffxiv and I accidentally stumbled upon them cuddling in gridania. I was told it was nothing.



He broke up with me, a week later he went across the country to meet her and a week later he moved her across the country to be with him.



It’s been 8 months and I log in to keep my house but still can’t play the game….

#33 Together for seven years. Through my cancer diagnosis and recovery. Love of my life. She had “just a friend” in the UK she’d talk to daily. Never made a big deal about it even though it did feel weird in my gut.



She left me with no explanation.



Then come to find out she basically left the USA to the UK to go be with him.



You think you know someone. Still tears my heart apart each and every day. Listen to your gut.

ADVERTISEMENT

#34 My ex started an affair with a co-worker/friend while I was pregnant. We'd moved to a new country so we didn't have family or many friends there. The affair continued even after our baby ended up dying suddenly from SIDS at 6 weeks old. My ex abandoned me about a month after our son died (I was not aware of the affair) so I was left isolated and bed ridden from grief in a totally new country, far away from my family. Our mutual "friends" all gravitated to my ex because he was able to be "fun" while I was a grieving mother. I had lost everything except my dog who was my only reason to get out of bed. I couldn't eat, I lost lots of weight, my body was still trying too produce breastmilk which was traumatic.. I could barely drag myself of bed to shower. I basically just fed my dog, and maybe managed to walk her before going back to bed and crying myself to sleep and relieving the PTSD nightmares.



I thankfully got into contact with a support group who helped me survive that time. It was certainly no thanks to my ex who gave me hot and cold behaviour the next 3 years until he finally confessed to his affair and I finally divorced him. I then did IVF immediately with a s***m donor and I now have another son as a solo mum by choice.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Partner had a "just a friend" ex, ok, whatever, it had been a number of years since they were together and seemed nice enough when we'd met. Cheated on me while I was out of town, now they're married. Ended up happy for all of us, relationship didn't have staying power even without the cheating.

#36 All in the span of like 4 months. My marriage to this a*****e was barely holding together.



1. “I met a new friend Lexi”

2. “She’s just a friend, don’t worry”

3. “She’s like the sister I always wanted. We’re so connected”

4. “Lexi and I have this soul connection, you can’t understand”

5. “Lexi told me she has feelings for me and wants to be with me. I also have feelings for her. She talked to her boyfriend and he likes me too so we’re gonna all be together.”

6. “You need therapy so you can join us and it’ll make our marriage stronger”

7. Divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 My best friend of 10 years since the start of high school got together after a several "events" brought us much closer together than what we already were (such as loosing a good mutual friend and helping her with what I discoverd to be her abusive ex-bf). I have always struggled with life and being alone but after we got together for the first time in my life things seemed to be getting better and for once I looked forward to tommorow.



Over the corse of the time we were together I was still struggling but did not want her to know, I lost several people who were close to me and I was incredebly stressed from university but I was somewhat managing and I tried the best I could. She was also struggling but I helped her by introducing her to a makers-space which she then joined and met a 40-ish year old amatour engeneer (about twice her age), and she started getting close to him (texting, seeing eachother every few days, etc).



I honesly thought nothing of it because being the only woman on a computer science and engineering course she also significantly struggled to make friends, I was just happy she was happy, plus there was nobody I trusted more. (You can see where this is going)



Well one day after she seemed slightly distant for a few weeks it happened, I did not fully comprehend what was happening but after it set in I realized I had lost everything that ever matterd to me.



Since then for various reasons I lost the last of my friends, my coach passed away (which as an athlete put and end to it), as well as family (which also resulted in loss of transportation), I lost my job (I have since found another minimum wage dead end job), and I am currently failing university after having already gotten so far. I had a good well paying career lined up but have since lost the opportunity. I then was in an "accident" that left me with scars and pain in my leg, I was supposed to graduate one year ago but with all that was going on I just couldn't and the uni gave me some extra time, dispite that its very unlikely I will make it.



After she left, I lost everything and everyone, a part of me died. I had never met anyone like her, even just as a friend, and ever day is a nightmare (just incase I didn't already get them).





Beleve it or not the detailed version gets worse but I don't think anyone wants to read all that.

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 My wife had a long time friend I never met, knew him for over 15years.



I thought, it's nice she had her own friend and let her do whatever. Problem, It was a group of friends, that never saw me, so they didn't think much of me and pushed my wife into the arms of their buddy...



She was of course at fault too. She cheated, took a long time I therapy to understand the hurt she brought me.



So huh, I've never wanted to be jealous, like so many guys that hound their girlfriends, but huh, I should have been a bit more cautious.



We had 12 years together. And a kid.



Life sucks sometimes.

#39 Look, I ain’t the jealous type, because, if you want to cheat, no matter what I do you will find a way…



So, my son’s father had all the freedom in this world with me, wanna grab a drink after work ? No problem, wanna go see a film I have no interest in with your female colleague ? Don’t care…



But that B, came to see my baby when he was born, did eat at my table, gave gifts to my son… and she had a crush on him before I was even in the picture but I didn’t know



That MF lied to my face multiple times, and is still lying (really bad liar btw) because I didn’t tell him that I know about her….

ADVERTISEMENT

#40 While watching Netflix on a shared iPad, explicit emails including pictures and fantasies for the next time they meet. "He's just this guy at work" when I asked who is Joe to you? She then quickly changed her password on her email. Called me and said things went a little too far, they talked about s*x and past conquests... Meanwhile I'm contacting lawyer for divorce papers just acting like I'm accepting her lies.

#41 Not even me but a friend:



He was dating this girl for ~4 years. He started dating her when she was still with her previous boyfriend who didn't treat her particularly well (not abusive just neglectful). He got very comfortable in the relationship and stopped really trying much.



After the 4 years I see her making posts on Facebook hanging out with a new co-worker. I mention to my friend that this guy looks to be making a move; he says that he's a friend and her only co-worker in the same age range so naturally they hang out a lot. I straight up tell him that he's not being a great boyfriend and she left her previous guy *for him* and he needs to put in effort to not get Tarzan'd.



A few weeks later he posts some pictures on FB (I was friends with him already from a different circle) of him and his family camping...with her joining them. They're snuggling at the fire and she's kissing him on the cheek, etc. I tell my friend that he really needs to get his s**t in gear or things are going to get bad for him. He brushes me off again saying he knew about the camping trip and that he was "invited"--she knew he absolutely would not go--but declined because he trusts her.



Less than two weeks later she broke up with him. A year later she's engaged to this new guy, and honestly it was probably the best thing for her. He treated her a lot better and encouraged her to be a better person. She's at a much better place in life than she would have been with my friend and last I saw looks to be thriving. He...settled for a girl that is nice enough but obviously has some esteem issues to stay with him. He's just floundering in life.

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 I dated a girl for about a year that had a male friend in her college classes (who also was in a committed four year relationship). She had plenty of guy friends and had zero issues with anyone of them. In fact, to this day I stay in touch with a couple because a lot of them were legit dudes who I got along with well.



This one guy was different. I don’t know how to put it, but the level of contact she had with him was enough to raise my suspicion, not to mention she would mention in passing comments that she would look for his opinions on certain life choices she was making etc. She was also less than honest to me about how much he was contacting her, and how much she was contacting him. Not to mention she had only met this guy 4 months before she met me.



Now, looking back it’s totally my fault for not pulling the plug as soon as I got the wiff of something being wrong. But, I wanted to give her the benefit of the doubt and not come across as “controlling”.



I eventually caught her in a lie around Valentine’s Day. She told me 3 days after the fact that he had asked her to go to the gym with him, on Valentine’s Day, which she allegedly denied because she knew I wouldn’t be cool with it. However, the delay of her telling me made me suspicious, especially because when I asked what he specifically said (because I was trying to determine if jt was innocent) she would change the story.



I eventually asked to see the actual text message and she immediately started panicking saying she had cleared out her phone. All of their texts were gone. This obvious was when I knew it was over. She made the excuse that she was cleaning all of her text messages with her sister, friends, etc.



So I asked to see her recently deleted text messages folder and she was dumb enough to not empty it. It was just series of texts that were all from him and zero from her sister or friends.



The deleted messages lined up with several times where I came to visit her, so she was sanitizing her texts before I would come see her.



I didn’t have the heart to read them because it didn’t really matter, I knew my relationship was over. She at least gave me the benefit of admitting she knowingly lied but never admitted to cheating (not that I think she ever would.)



Just a word of caution to my fellow guys, if she really cares about your boundaries she will do everything to try to keep them. I should’ve known much sooner because I didn’t want to come off as controlling, and I got hurt from that.

ADVERTISEMENT

#43 First gf ever - Muslim girl who was in trouble with her family for dating me, nevermind being unfaithful - decided it would be a good idea to date a predator 30 year old as well as me when she and I were both 17. She denied, denied, and denied some more. When she went home (she was an international student from egypt) she told me she was in love with this other dude and already banged him a few times, also saying that it was happening since the beginning of the relationship. I had to hold all her things at my house while she was away for the entire summer. That made moving on pretty hard. Definitely damaged my trust for others.

#44 My ex was bff of a girl who was REALLY dominant and manipulative, to the point she insisted on me to know my ex bc "I would never be a b***h and monopolize him", that I "didn't mind him passing more time with her than with me". Plus, anything she did that made me uncomfortable? He was there to defend her as a crusader defends Jerusalem and eventually I was "too insecure" and "causing too much arguments" and he left me. At the end I thank him since now I see clearly they were emotionally abusing of me.

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 I’ve never had a male friend who didn’t end up hitting on me or confessing his feelings.

#46 Friend was engaged to this girl who none of us liked. Had to be included in every activity and honestly an exhausting individual with little redeeming qualities. Occasionally we would tell my friend this and made it very clear he would not find someone more annoying or ugly if he left her. One day out of the blue she just disappears. The whole town starts looking for her and after a weekend she turns up. She clearly enjoyed the attention from it all and didn’t even try to disguise she didn’t. A little time goes by and she does it again but friend is suspicious and looks into messages. Turns out an ex out of the blue had started messaging her and trying to meet up for awhile. Dude was just a notch above homeless in our eyes so we didn’t think anything of him. He gave her an STD and I think they guard a bridge together near an abandoned coal mine.

ADVERTISEMENT

#47 My ex had a female bestie, who he claimed was like a sister to him. Whenever i used to go over at his place, there were women’s t shirts and hair pins lying around- which belonged to his “sister”. He used to gaslight me saying that our relationship should be based on trust and I’m ruining this trust by questioning him about his friend. Fast forward 5 months later, I went through his phone and saw they were sexting each other !! That was some Sweet home Alabama s**t 🫠.

#48 We were engaged and things were going good. Then all of a sudden, she got distant, stopped talking to me as much. Went to stay with her mother to be closer to her kid's school so she could take him to kindergarten for his first week there.



Then she got more distant. One day she calls me and says her friend got tickets to see a band 2hrs north of us, I assumed she meant for us but she said no it was just them.



She gets more distant again. One night, after not hearing from her all day, I see she checked in on Facebook at Top Golf. I texted her and said I was concerned about us and how she was giving me a hard cold shoulder. This turned in to her texting me accusing me of not trusting her and that she was taking a friend from high school to Narcotics Anonymous meetings and it was her duty to do so.



The next week, she updates her relationship on Facebook from us to her and him together. She tried to guilt trip me with the N.A. meeting excuse. I had known her for almost 20 years, and she threw it all away. Friendship with my sister, my parents.



I gave her 6 months to get her stuff. Donated every last bit except her kid's toys and stuff from when he was a baby.

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 I was the one with the friend. We met in college but were both in long term relationships with other people at the time. I don’t think we ever had feelings for each other at that point.



We reconnected a few years later with mutual friends, still in relationships. I was engaged but was really at my wits in my relationship due to issues coming from both sides because we were both young (20). Our friend group went out and I had my first “could I like him?” when he offered me his jacket in the cold. Definitely told myself I did not have feelings and even though the relationship I was in wasn’t perfect we were best friends.



I guess long story short a couple of months later I realized I was still thinking about him, and it was bordering on or pretty much an emotional affair by the time I was willing to admit my feelings. Didn’t think that was super fair, so ended my relationship in a really s****y and mean way (again I was young and thought if my partner had loved me and not been complacent then this would’ve never happened). I’ve since realized I absolutely could’ve done a lot more and been a better partner.



I feel s****y about how it all happened, but I guess the silver lining is I was honest with myself before it turned physical. I know I still hurt someone I care about, but the sunk cost fallacy was so so real to me at the time and honestly I’m not sure there is really ever a good way to end such a long relationship at that age.



The point is sometimes when they say they’re just a friend they’re trying to convince themselves, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 My ex was always talking about a guy that was in all her grad classes. Granted, she was in a small program of about 20 people, so it wasn't weird that they had all the same classes. Over the course of 6 months it became clear that our relationship was ending. When we finally broke up I asked if it was because of this guy. She swore up and down that there wasn't another guy and that we just grew apart. Two weeks after we broke up they were officially dating. 10 years later they're still together, so I'm glad it worked out for them, but it would have been better if she didn't lie.

#51 I had an on again and off again relationship with one of my exes and whenever we'd break up, he'd always get with the "girl he told me not to worry about".

#52 They met at the pet store they both worked at - I was married to her for 7 years, he had just gotten out of jail for doing awful things to children. Our house was out in the middle of nowhere, far from any restrictions on where people on the registry could live. They planned to "get rid of me" so he could move in to the house.



She borrowed a gun from a family friend of hers to do the deed, and they couldn't help but brag to some coworkers about what they were about to do. I was warned about what was about to happen, and sure enough, that day they were there to make sure I would permanently be out of the picture.



I got the police and his parole officer involved, since he was not allowed near weapons or to have internet access, and sure enough, she had bought him an iphone with cash so he could stay in contact with children. The police did nothing due to massive corruption, and eventually offered to help him delete the evidence off his phone while in front of my house's outdoor security cameras.



I guess you could say I have trust issues now.

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 Broke up with someone years ago because they were emotionally unavailable. We were friends before we’d started dating.



I always knew that he had this friend but i never felt threatened. We eventually broke up and he got with her just about two months after and that’s how I found out. I confronted him about it. I mean, yeah we were broken up by this point, but it’s a s****y feeling to see your ex move on almost in the blink of an eye… with someone I told myself not to worry about. I accidentally came across pictures of them cozying up. It destroyed me. We tried being friends even after this whole mess. He was so shady and it took everything to forgive him and choose to move on with him as a friend. Yeah, except she didn’t want him to talk to me anymore.

#54 He is just a friend from 12 years ago when I was at university. He is in another country now. Don't worry about him ( while talking in the phone at 1 in the night) 3 months later, divorce with 2 kids, a night job and no house. Had to spend all I had to get a place close to the kids school so that it would be easier for me. Just because she decided to talk to and old friend. Remember boys, there is no such thing as "just someone I used to know ". Be safe out there.

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 We were in a long distance relationship, but visited each other very often.



Late one night saw a tagged photo pop up on facebook, him in the background of a photo of some of his friends, with his "just a friend" female colleague. Luckily took a screenshot - the photo was removed in the morning.



It was a long time ago, and time and distance make clearer all of the red flags and little things I was ignoring back then. I am much happier than I could've ever imagined and have found my soulmate years ago.



However, whenever I remember that night I stumbled upon that photo, I swear I am transported back to that precise moment... I remember it so vividly. I idolized him. He broke my heart into a million pieces and messed me up real bad, took quite some time to heal.

#56 This was my first real, true love and the one I thought I would marry. Our relationship lasted 4 years, from my age of 19 to 23 (he was 2 years older).





It was the bff girl friend of my then-boyfriend. The two had a very intense friendship, frequently talking until 3am at the phone. They hung out a lot, he "helped" her with her relationship problems, bought her gifts he didn't want to buy me. Planned dancing courses and training meetings with her, he didn't want to do with me.

All our friends thought they had an affair, I was the last one that defended them.

I was jealous, but he convinced me that it was just my own fault and insecurity. ("You are so annoying sometimes and it's hard to be around someone depressed, I need some time away from you").

The weekend she broke up with her boyfriend, my bf slept over at hers and against his promise "cuddled" with her during the night. He was so distressed over this that I (!!) had to calm him down... (sounds crazy, is true...)





When he took her to his parents to spend the weekend there (it was a yearly family event), I had a meltdown at home. I wanted to come with them, but he conveniently couldn't wait 2 hours more for me, until I returned from work.

They slept in the same (guest) bed at his parents' that we had our first time in.





One month after her breakup, I also broke up with my boyfriend. I was severely depressed, had high anxiety and was emotional dependent on him. But he didn't even had respect for me anymore, and admitted such. When he didn't care about being together anymore or not, I broke up with him.





I had to live with him for a few months more, doing my bachelor thesis in STEM. Thank god, therapy saved my life.





Lol writing this down feels insane, but all of it really happened.

Today, I can't believe I didn't see their "friendship" for what it really was- emotional cheating. It does a lot of lasting, emotional damage.

Trusting again took me a long time, don't know if I'm 100% there again...

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 She majorly crossed some boundaries with her best friend, ignored my complaints, and ended up having s*x with him. I was pretty fed up and decided to end the relationship. She threatened s*****e, and left me a voicemail of her taking a bunch of pills. I called her, feeling responsible, and she told me to call him for her because she needed him at the time. I sent him a text telling him to handle her and never talked to her again. She’s fine, and alive 15 years later. They aren’t friends anymore.

#58 This is less heartbreak and more eyeroll inducing, but as things were getting worse & worse with my ex, he kept talking about this girl at work who kept bothering him and following him around and it was really annoying, but she was the manager's daughter so there wasn't anything he could about it, but she was *SO ANNOYING*.



Anyway, drama ensued and we broke up.



Then he ended up marrying her.



Now, I know you're going to say, "Oh, he was cheating on you," which isn't wrong, but I don't think he was cheating with *her*. He didn't talk about any of the other women he cheated with until he trickle-truthed it out to me. He seemed to be genuinely annoyed that she wouldn't leave him alone, so who knows what happened there.

ADVERTISEMENT