“Would you really put this on your cake?” There’s a “hear me out” trend where people share their most questionable or oddly specific crushes. Usually, it’s a character from a movie, show, or cartoon that someone got a little too attached to. To top it off, they print out a photo of the character and stick it into a cake. It’s like a tribute that says, “Yep, this is my pick and I’m owning it.” 

In this poll, you’ll be the one doing the judging. We picked 31 characters who’ve all been labeled someone’s “hear me out” crush. 

Would you add them to your own cake? Let’s find out! 🍰

#1

Lord Farquaad From "Shrek"

Animated character with black hair holding a cocktail glass, illustrating unconventional crushes people actually have.

    #2

    Michael Scott From "The Office"

    Man in a business suit holding a World's Best Boss mug, illustrating unconventional crushes people actually have.

    #3

    Pocahontas

    Animated woman with long flowing black hair surrounded by colorful autumn leaves representing unconventional crushes.

    #4

    Lightning Mcqueen From "Cars"

    Red animated race car Lightning McQueen with eyes and smile inside a garage, illustrating unconventional crushes concept.

    #5

    Harley Quinn From "Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)"

    Person with unconventional crush smiling confidently, surrounded by colorful smoke representing unique crushes people actually have.

    #6

    Scar From "The Lion King"

    Scar animated character with dark mane looking sideways against a clear blue sky, illustrating unconventional crushes.

    #7

    Jewel From "Rio"

    Animated blue bird character in a colorful scene, illustrating the theme of unconventional crushes people actually have.

    #8

    Flynn Rider From "Tangled"

    Animated character leaning confidently against a tree covered with wanted posters, illustrating unconventional crushes concept.

    #9

    Prince Naveen From "The Princess And The Frog"

    Animated green frog with a sly smile leaning on a balcony at night, illustrating unconventional crushes concept.

    #10

    Chel From "The Road To El Dorado"

    Animated woman holding a red die, representing unconventional crushes people actually have in a colorful room setting.

    #11

    Bella Swan From "The Twilight Saga"

    Young woman with brown hair wearing a jacket standing near a vintage car, representing unconventional crushes concept.

    #12

    Velma Dinkley From "Scooby Doo"

    Animated character with glasses and orange turtleneck expressing surprise, illustrating unconventional crushes people have.

    #13

    Oscar From "Shark Tale"

    Animated smiling fish character in underwater setting, illustrating unconventional crushes people actually have.

    #14

    Edward Scissorhands

    Person with unconventional hairstyle and makeup standing outside by a wooden fence, illustrating unconventional crushes concept.

    #15

    Katniss Everdeen From "The Hunger Games"

    Young woman practicing archery in a forest, illustrating unconventional crushes people actually have.

    #16

    Robin Hood

    Animated fox character dressed as an archer in a forest setting, illustrating unconventional crushes concept.

    #17

    Emily From "Corpse Bride"

    Animated character with blue hair holding a small creature, illustrating unconventional crushes concept in a whimsical style.

    #18

    Astrid Hofferson From "How To Train Your Dragon"

    Animated young woman with braided blonde hair and armor, representing unconventional crushes people actually have.

    #19

    Mavis Dracula From "Hotel Transylvania"

    Animated character with short dark hair and blue eyes smiling slyly against a night sky showing unconventional crushes concept.

    #20

    Bob Ross

    Artist with a curly afro smiling while painting a nature scene, illustrating unconventional crushes people actually have.

    #21

    Dr. Phil

    Bald man in a blue suit and striped tie posing thoughtfully with text about unconventional crushes on blue background.

    #22

    Mr. Potato Head From "Toy Story"

    Toy Mr. Potato Head and green toy dinosaur in a colorful playroom illustrating unconventional crushes people have.

    #23

    Hermione Granger From "Harry Potter" Movies

    Young woman with curly hair looking surprised, illustrating unconventional crushes people actually have concept.

    #24

    Mr. Clean

    Illustration of confident bald man with white eyebrows and earring, symbolizing unconventional crushes people actually have.

    #25

    Pennywise From "It"

    Eerie clown standing in tall grass near an old wooden shack, illustrating unconventional crushes people actually have.

    #26

    Maui From "Moana"

    Animated character with tribal tattoos holding a large wooden object, illustrating unconventional crushes concept.

    #27

    Celia Mae From "Monsters, Inc."

    Animated character with unconventional crushes standing by a snack machine, holding a phone in a dimly lit room.

    #28

    Diego From "Ice Age"

    Saber-toothed tiger character from animation, representing unconventional crushes people actually have in a jungle setting.

    #29

    Lola Bunny From "Space Jam"

    Lola Bunny in a basketball jersey confidently spinning a basketball, highlighting unconventional crushes people actually have.

    #30

    Sir David Attenborough

    An elderly man smiling at a green hummingbird perched on a feeder, illustrating unconventional crushes people actually have.

    #31

    Gill From "Finding Nemo"

    Animated fish characters inside a colorful aquarium illustrating unconventional crushes in a unique underwater setting.

