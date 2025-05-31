31 Unconventional Crushes People Actually Have: Decide Which Ones Are Truly Valid
“Would you really put this on your cake?” There’s a “hear me out” trend where people share their most questionable or oddly specific crushes. Usually, it’s a character from a movie, show, or cartoon that someone got a little too attached to. To top it off, they print out a photo of the character and stick it into a cake. It’s like a tribute that says, “Yep, this is my pick and I’m owning it.”
In this poll, you’ll be the one doing the judging. We picked 31 characters who’ve all been labeled someone’s “hear me out” crush.
Would you add them to your own cake? Let’s find out! 🍰
This post may include affiliate links.
Lord Farquaad From "Shrek"
Michael Scott From "The Office"
Pocahontas
Lightning Mcqueen From "Cars"
Harley Quinn From "Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn)"
Scar From "The Lion King"
Jewel From "Rio"
Flynn Rider From "Tangled"
Prince Naveen From "The Princess And The Frog"
Chel From "The Road To El Dorado"
Bella Swan From "The Twilight Saga"
Velma Dinkley From "Scooby Doo"
Oscar From "Shark Tale"
Edward Scissorhands
Katniss Everdeen From "The Hunger Games"
Robin Hood
Emily From "Corpse Bride"
Astrid Hofferson From "How To Train Your Dragon"
Mavis Dracula From "Hotel Transylvania"
Bob Ross
Dr. Phil
Mr. Potato Head From "Toy Story"
Hermione Granger From "Harry Potter" Movies
Mr. Clean
Pennywise From "It"
Maui From "Moana"
Celia Mae From "Monsters, Inc."
Diego From "Ice Age"
Lola Bunny From "Space Jam"
Sir David Attenborough
Gill From "Finding Nemo"
Wait, people have a crush on Pennywise?!? 💀💀💀
Disturbingly, yes. I met one of them on Twitter years ago. She said it was the actor she has a crush on, but yet she was ogling the character. It was weird.Load More Replies...
Wait, people have a crush on Pennywise?!? 💀💀💀
Disturbingly, yes. I met one of them on Twitter years ago. She said it was the actor she has a crush on, but yet she was ogling the character. It was weird.Load More Replies...