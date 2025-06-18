#1

Roasted potato wedges garnished with herbs on a white plate, illustrating healthy fat and wellness concepts. Potatoes are actually nutrient dense, not just starch. 


Edit: the myth is that taters are just starch.

    #2

    Close-up of hands covering the stomach area, symbolizing the concept of targeting fat in health and wellness. Slightly off topic but people haven't learned the recent news that we now believe we know what the appendix does. It's a backup storage for gut bacteria so it can help replenish itself, like after antibiotics.

    #3

    Man in white shirt holding chest in pain, illustrating common health and wellness myths including fat targeting misconceptions. That heart disease is essentially a one-way trip. You can absolutely reverse arterial plaque buildup with the right diet and a bit of exercise.

    #4

    Elderly woman smiling on a brown leather couch, illustrating health and wellness myths about targeting fat. You can do everything 'right', illness, disease and old age will still happen.🙄.

    #5

    Two people wearing protective suits and masks targeting pests in greenhouse plants, illustrating you can target fat concept. Natural means nothing. It's a logical fallacy. Arsenic is natural, mercury is natural, lots of natural things are toxic. Stop trying to convince me that something is good because it's natural. Oh and that goes triple for chemicals that are used. Natural doesn't mean it's better. I recently read how a winery was using a natural herbicide. It's a lot more toxic than the artificial ones. They were poisoning people.

    #6

    Woman in orange leggings doing sit-ups on a mat at the gym, focusing on fitness and debunking fat targeting myths. That you can target fat by doing specific workouts.

    You can't. You can build muscle by doing specific workouts but your body will burn fat from where it wants, not in that one area.

    Luckily, it's made weeding out the workout frauds much easier!

    #7

    Barbecue platter with ribs, brisket, baked beans, coleslaw, cornbread, and pickles illustrating fat in food concept. Eat fat, get fat.

Fat is actually important in your diet.

    Fat is actually important in your diet.

    #8

    Food pyramid with fruits, vegetables, grains, proteins, and fats illustrating target fat and health nutrition concepts. That poster of the food pyramid that was in every classroom growing up.

    #9

    Close-up of a woman with glowing skin basking in sunlight, illustrating health and wellness concepts about fat. I thought black people (me) didn't need sunscreen because melanin protects us against the sun. Evidently that's not entirely true.

    #10

    Person wearing a green jacket and blue hat running up stairs, symbolizing fitness and fat targeting in health and wellness. Semi-related, that you only need 21 days to develop a habit. I see so many people giving up on exercise routines because they didn't develop it within a month so they just assumed that it wasn't right for them. 


    this is one of those pop psychology things where someone misinterpreted and completely simplified a study that was not even related to habits, then made a whole bunch of money off of it and now everyone thinks that you should be able to develop habits in 21 days or something is wrong with you.

    #11

    Open hands holding various colorful pills and capsules symbolizing health and wellness myths about targeting fat. Ask your doctor how to properly take vitamins and supplements. Some do nothing others need to be taken with foods to get absorbed.

    #12

    Hands cracking an egg over a bowl in a kitchen setting, illustrating cooking and fat-related health wellness concepts. Eggs raise cholesterol. They are actually packed with nutrients and healthy fats that are good for overall health.

    #13

    Woman in a black tank top drinking a glass of water focusing on health and wellness myths about targeting fat. That you need to do a cleanse to get rid of toxins.

Our liver and kidney clear out what's not necessary. Cleanses are a scam.

    Our liver and kidney clear out what’s not necessary. Cleanses are a scam.

    #14

    Man with tattoo lifting weights in gym focused on fitness and debunking health and wellness myths about targeting fat Lifting weights to get bigger and stronger doesn’t have to be complicated. In fact the most effective workout plans and routines are quite boring after a while. This idea that every session needs to be different or changed up for variety or target a very specific area of muscle growth is ultimately more trouble than it’s worth.

    There’s a reason 5x5 as a routine has been around forever. It’s simple, boring but effective. The hardest part is making it a consistent activity.

    Edit to add: well this blew up. Okay, “boring” may not have been the best word for all you people hung up on semantics. REPETITIVE is the better word. And doing the same workout, and working toward progressive overload, can feel REPETITIVE and at times, when you don’t feel like working out, it can get BORING.

    Moral of the story: Simplicity and consistency are your friends. The end. Have fun!

    #15

    Man in black athletic wear working out with battle ropes, demonstrating targeted fat exercise techniques. That fitness influencers look like that because they work hard. 


The majority of them are on steroids. 


    The majority of them are on steroids.

    #16

    Young woman with closed eyes wearing a cozy white sweater, representing wellness and targeting fat awareness. **Being cold gives you a cold** – Viruses cause colds, not chilly weather. In fact, some studies suggest that exposure to cold may even boost immune function.

    #17

    Person wearing gloves holding freshly harvested carrots in a garden, promoting health and wellness myths debunked concept. Eating carrots improves eyesight.

    #18

    There's no real such thing as a "cleanse". Own a liver? That's how we do a cleanse for real.

    #19

    Person eating pasta from a white bowl, illustrating common fat targeting and health and wellness myths. That carbs are the enemy. Turns out your body actually needs them to function properly.

    #20

    WE NEED MORE FIBER NOT PROTEIN!!!!!

    #21

    Close-up of hair clippers shaving the side of a man's head, illustrating the concept of targeting fat areas. When you shave your hair DOESN'T grow back faster, longer or darker!!! It's just all growing back at the same time so it can LOOK more full. If it did work like that every bald man ever would shave their hard every day...

    #22

    A glass of red wine on a table in a dimly lit setting with blurred background and people around. Alcohol in moderation... it's a feel good mantra for society.  The fact is that any amount of Alcohol damages the liver.

    #23

    Young man targeting fat by doing sit-ups in a gym setting focused on health and wellness workout routine. That exercising lots is the best way to lose weight. In reality, diet ends up being more important and high impact exercise can often make weightloss harder as it makes you hungrier.

    #24

    Scientist wearing gloves and goggles conducting lab research related to health and wellness myths about targeting fat. Artificial chemicals aren't inherently bad for you. If you can't pronounce it, it's a skill issue.

    #25

    Man with muscular back and arms exercising on parallel bars in gym, illustrating fat targeting and fitness concepts. This is less of a specific myth and more of a huge pervasive misunderstanding: the amount of effort required to build muscle is generally higher than people think and the amount you can build without the use of performance enhancing d***s is much lower than people think.

    So many people don’t lift because they “don’t want to be all muscular” as if they’ll just magically blow up just from touching a barbell.

    And likewise, a ton of people still fully believe that with simply enough discipline and dedication, anyone can look like these big, shredded dudes all over social media or Hollywood actors playing super hero characters.

    I consider myself a very well informed person and had no f*****g idea until I was nearly 30 just how many guys (and women), even in normal gyms all around the country, are using steroids.

    #26

    Older man and young man smiling and engaging joyfully, promoting health and wellness myths debunking about fat targeting. Autism isnt more prevalent these days due to vaccines its because we learned more about it and are actually diagnosing people rather than burning them or throwing them into an asylum 🫡.

    #27

    Healthcare professional measuring blood pressure of elderly man at home, illustrating health and wellness concepts. That universal healthcare in the US would cost taxpayers more than they pay now for healthcare.

    #28

    Person in red jacket walking on a sunlit path surrounded by trees, illustrating health and wellness outdoors. That you should get at least 10k steps a day.

    The myth comes from the number 10,000. When the first pedometers got popular they maxed out at 10k steps, so eventually that number just morphed into the ideal number you should supposedly get every day.

    That being said 10k steps is a good reasonable goal that your average person can achieve.

    #29

    This one is still somehow pervasive, but people believe that targeted fat loss exists when it does not. You can not sit-up and crunch your way to a flatter stomach. Exercising those muscles without reducing the fat will actually increase your size there.

    #30

    Women just need cardio.

    Wrong. Women need resistance/strength training even more than men because of bone density issues at menopause and resistance training is the primary means of increasing bone density.

    #31

    Man in business attire resting outdoors on stone steps, illustrating concepts related to targeting fat in health and wellness. That you need to constantly hustle and grind with no days off if you want to make progress.

    It took me WAY too long to figure out that "push yourself" did not mean "push yourself to the point where you're beyond physically and mentally burned out". And I ended up with a permanently damaged shoulder because of it.

    #32

    "Fat doesn't make you fat, sugar and carbs make you fat"

    Any macronutrient in excess makes you fat. For most typical diets the excess does come from carbs and sugars but not always. You can get very fat eating high calorie fatty foods even with a low sugar diet.

    #33

    KETO is awful, especially for people prone to high cholesterol or heart disease. people are still pushing low carb high fat diets…that c**p almost messed me up permanently! I will never try a fad diet again. Eating balanced like they taught us in school, with lots of fruits, veggies, and whole grains, and moderation on red meat is best for me!

    #34

    Person walking on pavement near a puddle at sunrise, illustrating fitness and health targeting fat effectively. Walking is pretty close to jogging in terms of calories burnt

    Edit: I phrased this terribly. The myth is that jogging burns more calories than walking when in reality they burn very similar amounts when measuring by distance covered.

    #35

    Young woman wrapped in a gray blanket holding a mug, illustrating comfort while discussing targeting fat and wellness myths. This goes out to all my fellow Balkan people:

1. Going out with your hair wet = you

    1. Going out with your hair wet = you'll get sick
    2. Walking barefoot around the house during the winter = you'll get sick
    3. A breeze in the winter (if you open a lot of windows) = stiff neck and u get sick
    4. Cold drinks = soar throat
    5. If stem 4 happens --> a shot of rakija will fix u right up
    6. When you are sick, you need to be covered with all the blankets in your house to sweat the illness out.

    #36

    That calorie in your mouth is the same as the calories absorbed by your body.

    “Research shows 98% of the calories in carbs are taken in and used by your body, 95% of the calories in fat, and only 92% of the calories from protein makes it past your digestive tract. So, you’re shaving off a few calories simply because digestion and absorption aren’t perfect. With plant-based foods, the absorption issue is even more unreliable. Many vegetables and fruits have hardy cell walls that are tough to break down. If your digestive tract can’t crack open the cell walls, the inside of the plant cells, where all the calories are, can pass through your digestive tract without being absorbed. You see this mostly with raw foods. Cooking helps to break down stubborn plant cell walls so more of the calories inside are absorbed.”

    Also sugar absorption in the gut with fruits. The fiber from the fruit creates a mesh structure over the gut lining that prevents some of the sugars from getting absorbed into your body. Eating whole fruits is so much better than juice for blood sugars for this reason.

    #37

    Myth: dieting is temporary.

    Truth: losing weight is a whole lifestyle change.

    If you temporarily change your diet to lose X-lbs and then change back to your normal diet, you’re also going back to your normal weight.

    To lose weight and keep it off, you need to change your relationship with food. Maybe you do need to change what you eat, maybe you only need to eat less of it, maybe you need to modify when you eat, maybe you need to change macros.

    If you don’t change your lifestyle, you’ll go back to it.

    #38

    Myth: MSG is bad for you.

    #39

    Young woman with long blonde hair drinking water, illustrating debunked health and wellness myths about targeting fat. You need to drink 8 glasses of water a day.

    #40

    You should never allow your knee to go past your toes during a squat.

    Turns out that the only way you should ever squat.

    #41

    That fat of any kind is bad, so go for low-fat instead. The issue is that the low-fat version is packed with sugar instead, and fat keeps you fuller longer. So you wind up consuming more food and have worse blood sugar spikes.

    #42

    Idk about a myth, but consider this about male body dysmorphia: athletes and bodybuilders get d**g tested for steroid use.

    Actors don’t.

    #43

    Doing facial exercises defines your jawline

    Doesn't work like that. You have to lose overall body fat.

    #44

    If you’re thirsty, drink something. Anything else about “hydration” is marketing.

    #45

    That you shouldn't let a concussee go to sleep. Provided they don't suddenly start dosing off unusually, its totally fine to let a concussed person go to bed. They probably need a rest too after all that blunt head trauma, as opposed to being pointlessly kept awake by some who is not a doctor and just aggressively believes that its bad for some reason.
    Source: I'm a giant and I bang my head a lot on random low hanging objects and doorframes.

    #46

    You need 6-11 servings of carbohydrates a day. This was drilled into my head as a child in the 90s.

    Bananas are the best source of potassium. That’s not true. Potatoes are higher, so much so that you can use them to make a battery.

    *Edit: Potatoes are high in potassium, but that is not why they can be used to make a battery. I stand corrected

    You must consume dairy products to get calcium. That’s not true. You can get calcium from leafy greens. There is no biological need to consume dairy as an adult.

    #47

    Eating peppers causes ulcers.

    They don’t cause them but they will make you hyper aware of an ulcers existence.

    #48

    I learnt sit ups are actually quite bad for you. Particularly on the tailbone.

    #49

    British dental health is significantly better than American, they're just less interested in cosmetic dentistry.

    #50

    A massage "releases toxins."

    Um...your kidneys do a great job filtering "toxins." Not that a massage doesn't feel good!

    #51

    Expensive equipment won't make you see results faster. A 10lb dumbbell made from obsidian rock and blessed by a monk does the same job of a 10lb bag of dirt.

    #52

    That only eating ice cream, or cake/ junk food ect. will make you fat. It doesnt matter what you eat, in order to gain weight you must eat more calories than you burn, or your matinence calories.

    #53

    Eating fat won’t make you fat. 

    Yeah it will, if you eat a lot of it. Fat is calorie dense. Eat a lot of calories, get fat. Doesn’t matter where the calories come from. .

    #54

    You will get arthritis from cracking your Knuckles. This isn't true at all.

    #55

    Sugar is evil

    Seed oils are evil

    Fat is evil

    Processed foods are evil

    Carbs are evil

    Meat is evil (from a health perspective)

    You can easily be healthy while eating normal portions of all these. The problem is eating too many calories which is really easy to do through overconsumption of any one of these over demonized foods.

    #56

    Milk, it does a body good.

    #57

    Almost any advice in isolation is at least half false. 


    For isntance, there are ethnic groups that can survive on salt quantities low enough that most people would have health problems. There are people who can have far more than most. There are salt-sensitive people who need less than what is best for most, but still more than said earlier ethnic groups.


    The idea that any of these things are true the way typically taught in the broad is barely a decent operating metric. Further it ignores further complications like other things that interplay. 


    Using the salt and similar electrolytes, one person's diet may make one deficient while their genetic twin's diet makes the same amount perfect. Due to the other intakes. 


    Whether it is carbs, protein, fats, cholesterol, vitamins, minerals etc... it is so variable that often any of the advice may be meaningless to any person or group thereof. .

    #58

    Aspertame is bad for you. Aspartame is an artificial sweetener, it become known and used around the same time as Sacrin came about here in the US. People mixed up the facts between these 2 sweeteners decades ago and some never learned that Sacrin was the one that was pulled off the market by the FDA because it caused cancer while Aspertame is much safer then that. Aspertame's only realy notable side effect is if you had in ABSURD amounts and have certain medical conditions it can hurt you. It's made with aspartic acid and phenylalanine. There are some other claims made about Aspertame like it can help you with weight loss, according to WebMD it's a very debatable claim.

    #59

    So many down through the years...

    Margarine (with saturated fats) is healthier than butter.
    Fat is bad, low fat is the path to weight loss.
    Grapefruit burns fat.
    Eggs increase cholesterol levels and clog arteries.
    Breakfast is the most important meal of the day.
    Megadosing vitamins is good for you.

