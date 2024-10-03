Harry Potter Star Reveals She “Doesn’t Have Long Left To Live” Amidst Growing Health Concerns

ADVERTISEMENT

A Harry Potter star opened up earlier this year on how she “doesn’t have long left to live” in an honest health update.

Miriam Margolyes, best known for playing Professor Pomona Sprout in the beloved film franchise, struggles with spinal stenosis and has said she’ll “probably die within the next five or six years, if not before.”

Since then, the 83-year-old has been transparent about updates regarding her deteriorating health.

Image credits: Glenn Koenig / Getty

“I can’t walk very well, and I’m registered disabled,” she said to Closer Magazine in July. “I use all kinds of assistance. I’ve got two sticks and a walker and they’re such a bore, but I’ve just got a mobility scooter, which is a lot of fun.”

According to Mayo Clinic, spinal stenosis occurs “when the space inside the backbone is too small. This can put pressure on the spinal cord and nerves that travel through the spine. Spinal stenosis happens most often in the lower back and the neck.”

Despite her condition, Margolyes is determined to never lose the “joy” of performing

Image credits: Harry Potter

“I’m loath to leave behind performing,” she explained. “It’s such a joy.”

Indeed, the actress doesn’t appear to be slowing down. Margolyes is set to embark on a new stage show about English novelist Charles Dickens, which will be shown at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Image credits: Harry Potter

But the star is well aware of the physical constraints of her old age and condition, admitting that it is “limiting and depressing.”

“I want to be able to play parts that aren’t just sitting in wheelchairs, but I’m not strong enough,” she said.

After fellow co-star Maggie Smith passed away last week, Margolyes shared a tribute in honor of her late friend

Image credits: Only Human

Maggie Smith, best known for her iconic role as Professor McGonagall, died aged 89 on September 27.

In response, Margolyes said she was “the best of the best” and combined “ferocity, a glint of mischief, delight and tenderness.”

She told BBC, “And enormous courage. I’ve been in awe of her, as all her colleagues are.”

“I saw what a kind person she could be — as well as absolutely terrifying.”

Margolyes wants to take advantage of the few years she has left to contribute as much as she can to the art of performance