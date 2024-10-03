Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Harry Potter Star Reveals She “Doesn’t Have Long Left To Live” Amidst Growing Health Concerns
Celebrities, Entertainment

Harry Potter Star Reveals She “Doesn’t Have Long Left To Live” Amidst Growing Health Concerns

A Harry Potter star opened up earlier this year on how she “doesn’t have long left to live” in an honest health update.

Miriam Margolyes, best known for playing Professor Pomona Sprout in the beloved film franchise, struggles with spinal stenosis and has said she’ll “probably die within the next five or six years, if not before.”

Since then, the 83-year-old has been transparent about updates regarding her deteriorating health.

Miriam Margolyes, who starred in the Harry Potter movies, says she “doesn’t have long left to live

Harry Potter Star Reveals She "Doesn't Have Long Left To Live" Amidst Growing Health Concerns

Image credits: Glenn Koenig / Getty

“I can’t walk very well, and I’m registered disabled,” she said to Closer Magazine in July. “I use all kinds of assistance. I’ve got two sticks and a walker and they’re such a bore, but I’ve just got a mobility scooter, which is a lot of fun.”

According to Mayo Clinic, spinal stenosis occurs “when the space inside the backbone is too small. This can put pressure on the spinal cord and nerves that travel through the spine. Spinal stenosis happens most often in the lower back and the neck.”

Despite her condition, Margolyes is determined to never lose the “joy” of performing

Harry Potter Star Reveals She "Doesn't Have Long Left To Live" Amidst Growing Health Concerns

Image credits: Harry Potter

“I’m loath to leave behind performing,” she explained. “It’s such a joy.”

Indeed, the actress doesn’t appear to be slowing down. Margolyes is set to embark on a new stage show about English novelist Charles Dickens, which will be shown at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Harry Potter Star Reveals She "Doesn't Have Long Left To Live" Amidst Growing Health Concerns

Image credits: Harry Potter

But the star is well aware of the physical constraints of her old age and condition, admitting that it is “limiting and depressing.”

“I want to be able to play parts that aren’t just sitting in wheelchairs, but I’m not strong enough,” she said. 

After fellow co-star Maggie Smith passed away last week, Margolyes shared a tribute in honor of her late friend

Harry Potter Star Reveals She "Doesn't Have Long Left To Live" Amidst Growing Health Concerns

Image credits: Only Human

Maggie Smith, best known for her iconic role as Professor McGonagall, died aged 89 on September 27.

In response, Margolyes said she was “the best of the best” and combined “ferocity, a glint of mischief, delight and tenderness.”

She told BBC, “And enormous courage. I’ve been in awe of her, as all her colleagues are.”

“I saw what a kind person she could be — as well as absolutely terrifying.”

Margolyes wants to take advantage of the few years she has left to contribute as much as she can to the art of performance

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi! I'm a newswriter at BoredPanda, constantly seeking to tell other people's stories and give voice to those that may not have one. I'm in love with how powerful words can be, and I hope to share that with as many people as I can!

Michelle Tian

Michelle Tian

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hi! I'm a newswriter at BoredPanda, constantly seeking to tell other people's stories and give voice to those that may not have one. I'm in love with how powerful words can be, and I hope to share that with as many people as I can!

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Renan Duarte

Renan Duarte

Author, BoredPanda staff

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Ace
Ace
Ace
Community Member
1 hour ago

"Earlier this year". She's since made a second series of travels around Australia, mobility scooter and all. She's an inspiration. Oh, and "best known for her role in Harry Potter"? I think not, she's been a national treasure for years before that.

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
16 minutes ago

Look up on YouTube her guest appearances in the Graham Norton show. There is a reason why Miriam is his favourite guest. There is a fantastic episode where Miriam is sat with Matthew Perry, and the look on his face when Miriam tells her story...

nathbp1 avatar
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
Community Member
19 minutes ago

She is 83 years old. Whilst I love her and hope she still has many adventure, the odds are she is right about not going to live much longer.

