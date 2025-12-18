“Are You As Smart As Hermione Granger?”: Take This 35-Question Harry Potter Challenge
Had a thought about which Hogwarts house you’d belong to? Or tried to remember which spell does what? Then you’re in the right place.🧙♂️
The Harry Potter movies are full of details that stick with you – and just as many that are easy to forget. Platform 9¾, moving staircases, weird magical rules, and moments you only notice after watching the films more than once.
This quiz isn’t about knowing every little detail. It’s more about what you remember, what you end up guessing, and which answers catch you off guard.
Ready to head back to Hogwarts for a bit? Let’s do this!🪄
🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀
Image credits: Warner Bros
•
Progress:
Not Quite Done Yet!
Discover Your Competitive Edge
Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others
More Premium features:
How did you score compared to others?
Your general stats:
|User
|Result
|
Reward
|
|
/ 35
|
|
|
/ 35
|
The Patronus one caused me issue as I did not know whether or not they were going by the books or the films. In POA (film) the charm looks more like a shield. They didn't use animal shapes until the OOTP.
Your insane ads make it impossible to finish the quiz. The page refreshes halfway through to post more intrusive ads. This site is basically not functional anymore. The app is broken beyond repair.
It seems Tom Riddle might become Tamara Riddle in the series.
The Patronus one caused me issue as I did not know whether or not they were going by the books or the films. In POA (film) the charm looks more like a shield. They didn't use animal shapes until the OOTP.
Your insane ads make it impossible to finish the quiz. The page refreshes halfway through to post more intrusive ads. This site is basically not functional anymore. The app is broken beyond repair.
It seems Tom Riddle might become Tamara Riddle in the series.
26
4