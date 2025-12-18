“Are You As Smart As Hermione Granger?”: Take This 35-Question Harry Potter Challenge

ADVERTISEMENT

Had a thought about which Hogwarts house you’d belong to? Or tried to remember which spell does what? Then you’re in the right place.🧙‍♂️

The Harry Potter movies are full of details that stick with you – and just as many that are easy to forget. Platform 9¾, moving staircases, weird magical rules, and moments you only notice after watching the films more than once.

This quiz isn’t about knowing every little detail. It’s more about what you remember, what you end up guessing, and which answers catch you off guard.

Ready to head back to Hogwarts for a bit? Let’s do this!🪄

Group of young Hogwarts students in robes standing before the sorting hat during the Harry Potter challenge scene.

Image credits: Warner Bros

