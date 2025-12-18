Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"Are You As Smart As Hermione Granger?": Take This 35-Question Harry Potter Challenge
Voldemort smiling in black robe beside neon sign reading Harry Potter trivia on dark brick background.
“Are You As Smart As Hermione Granger?”: Take This 35-Question Harry Potter Challenge

4

26

4

Had a thought about which Hogwarts house you’d belong to? Or tried to remember which spell does what? Then you’re in the right place.🧙‍♂️

The Harry Potter movies are full of details that stick with you – and just as many that are easy to forget. Platform 9¾, moving staircases, weird magical rules, and moments you only notice after watching the films more than once.

This quiz isn’t about knowing every little detail. It’s more about what you remember, what you end up guessing, and which answers catch you off guard.

Ready to head back to Hogwarts for a bit? Let’s do this!🪄

RELATED:

    Group of young Hogwarts students in robes standing before the sorting hat during the Harry Potter challenge scene.

    Group of young Hogwarts students in robes standing before the sorting hat during the Harry Potter challenge scene.

    Image credits: Warner Bros

    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Writer, Jr. Trivia Content Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Gerda K.

    Gerda K.

    Writer, Jr. Trivia Content Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    reubenkift avatar
    reuben kift
    reuben kift
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Patronus one caused me issue as I did not know whether or not they were going by the books or the films. In POA (film) the charm looks more like a shield. They didn't use animal shapes until the OOTP.

    0
    0points
    reply
    equine_job avatar
    Anony Mouse
    Anony Mouse
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Your insane ads make it impossible to finish the quiz. The page refreshes halfway through to post more intrusive ads. This site is basically not functional anymore. The app is broken beyond repair.

    0
    0points
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Install an ad blocker.

    1
    1point
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It seems Tom Riddle might become Tamara Riddle in the series.

    -1
    -1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
