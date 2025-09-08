Woman Considers Canceling Friend’s Holiday Booking After Getting Harassed By Her Bro’s GF

ADVERTISEMENT

Dating a friend’s sibling can come with risks. Especially if things end badly. When one woman took a chance and got into a serious relationship with her bestie’s brother, she didn’t expect it to come back and bite her years later, since they’d parted ways amicably.

She’s shared how her phone recently blew up with text messages from her ex, who she hardly speaks to. They turned out to be from his current girlfriend who is convinced something sinister is going on. But the way the woman wants to handle the harassment could cause lots of inconvenience and drama for many people.

When her friend asked to use her family's holiday home, she immediately said yes

Image credits: dragonimages / freepik (not the actual photo)

Now she wants to cancel it after her friend’s brother’s girlfriend showed her true colors

Image credits: SkelDry / freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Charming-Peach6955

Harassing someone over the phone or on social media can land you behind bars

Image credits: nomadsoul1 / freepik (not the actual photo)

Phone harassment is exactly what the name suggests: using an electronic communication device to impose distress upon someone against their will.

“This includes incessant phone calls, text messages, or digital interactions that are unsolicited and cause the recipient to feel uncomfortable, threatened, or unsafe,” explains the American Judicial System (AJS) site, adding that the essence of phone harassment lies in its repetitive and intrusive nature.

Annoying, frequent calls don’t classify as phone harassment, but unwanted messages or calls that lead to emotional distress, anxiety, and/or a sense of powerlessness in the victims do. Especially when the communication persists despite the person objecting or asking you to stop.

“The digital realm has provided new avenues for phone harassment to manifest,” notes the AJS. “Cyberbullying, for instance, can involve the use of social media platforms, emails, and instant messaging apps to engage in similar unwelcome and intimidating behaviors. The anonymity provided by these platforms can embolden harassers, making it even more imperative to address this issue.”

The punishment for being found guilty of phone harassment varies from state to state. But the AJS warns that you could face both civil remedies and potential criminal charges.

When it comes to civil remedies, the AJS states that victims can obtain a restraining order. This serves as a legal mechanism to prohibit the harasser from initiating contact with the victim

“These orders carry the weight of the law, and any violation can trigger additional legal penalties, emphasizing the necessity of respecting personal boundaries,” the AJS warns.

Phone harassment can also result in various criminal charges, including harassment, stalking or cyberbullying.

“Harassment charges may apply when there’s a pattern of conduct intended to annoy or alarm another person. Stalking charges could arise if the harassment escalates to a point where the victim feels fear for their safety,” explains the American Judicial System site.

It adds that if the harassment occurs through electronic communication devices, it could fall under cyberbullying laws.

In a nutshell, phone harassment can lead to time in jail.

The woman provided a bit more info when prompted by netizens

Some felt she shouldn’t cancel but she should definitely tell her friend

Many other netizens urged the woman to cancel the reservation

Some felt the woman was wrong for how she’s handled the situation

