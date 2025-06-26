“AITA For ‘Ruining’ My Boyfriend’s Perfect Proposal Plan Because I Was Hangry?”
Many couples want their proposals to be perfect. And what’s the best place for that? According to the majority of American couples, it’s some sort of ‘scenic’ spot. 14% of U.S. couples, for example, have gotten engaged during an outdoor activity. But there are some practical things to consider when proposing outdoors.
Snacks can be one, as this couple found out the hard way. The boyfriend planned a seemingly perfect proposal, but failed to consider that his GF might get a serious case of the munchies. His romantic evening thus turned into a disaster when her stomach started growling and her mood turned sour.
A guy planned the perfect proposal, but his GF’s empty stomach ruined it
Image credits: KELLY SCOTT / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
The woman started wondering whether she was too mean or if her BF picked the wrong time and place
Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Elena Helade / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Direct_Video_7828
A good proposal needs to resonate with both partners and be unique to their love story
It’s natural to want the day of your engagement to be special. It’s about celebrating love, commitment, and your relationship. Sadly, some couples don’t experience the much-wanted engagement bliss.
A recent survey by Talker Research found that only 39% of American couples would give their proposal an A+. What’s more, only half of the respondents said they wouldn’t change a thing about their proposal.
A proposal doesn’t have to be perfect, but many couples will still want to come as close as possible. For that to happen, the proposal should reflect the relationship itself and the couple’s love story.
In a previous article for Bored Panda, date planners and proposal experts at The Heart Bandits emphasized how important it is to make the day meaningful and relatable for both partners.
“Brainstorm things about your relationship that may be unique to your love story,” Michele Velazquez of The Heart Bandits told us then. “Think about how you first met, how you fell in love, shared hobbies that brought you together, moments in your relationship that made you stronger, etc. Then circle those ideas that you think could be used as the central theme in your marriage proposal.”
Her husband and partner, Marvin, also told us how one can recover after an unsuccessful proposal. “Make the proposal something that the partner truly wants,” he said. “For example, if the partner loves nature, the proposal can happen on a scenic hike with some romantic setup ready.”
“The proposer would really need to learn if their person wants certain things like being the center of attention, a private or public proposal, something elaborate or intimate, romantic or adventurous, etc.”
“The proposer would then need to take the time to truly plan out something amazing that their partner would love to ensure their partner feels special and makes the moment more meaningful.”
An outdoor proposal is not a bad idea, but there are some details to consider
There are many different places that people choose for proposals. Depending on what their partners like, some choose to propose at restaurants; others do it during concerts or sporting events. Nature lovers often opt for a picnic or even a hike.
When planning a proposal outdoors, there are more things that can go wrong, since nature’s ways are sometimes unpredictable. Seattle-based elopement and wedding photographer Joe Tobiason notes that for hiking proposals, you need to consider things like:
- Choosing the right trail. Depending on fitness level, scenery preferences, and time constraints, different hiking routes may interest you. If you’re looking to propose in a protected area, you might even need permits!
- Prepare clothing. Even if the forecast says it’s going to be sunny, it’s always best to come prepared.
- Other provisions. This includes things like food (especially relevant for the couple in this story), a camera (or even hiring a photographer), or even a pet.
However, the most important thing to consider might be coming up with a Plan B. Wedding photographer Clarissa Wylde agrees: “Even with the best-laid plans, things can sometimes go sideways.”
“Weather, crowds, or unexpected obstacles can pop up, especially in outdoor locations. Always have a Plan B so that you’re not stressed if something doesn’t go as expected.”
“How was I supposed to magically know I was walking into a surprise proposal while running on fumes and one granola bar?” the woman defended herself
Some people thought this was just a big misunderstanding caused by a lack of communication from both of them
Other sided with the woman: “He shoulda brought snacks”
Some, however, thought that being hungry did not warrant ruining a special moment
Similar proposals have happened to other women, and they shared their stories
The YTA's have never been so hungry you get jittery and weak, have they?
She didn't say she was jittery and weak. Also, unless you have some sort of medical condition, skipping a meal is not the end of the world. As much as her boyfriend messed up, she comes across as very childish. That said, he does too, with his whole "you ruined the moment" thing.Load More Replies...
What a dúmbáss, and then to treat her like dirt afterwards is just shítty behavior.
ESH here. *Really* poor planning on the BF's part, and didn't listen to her. On the other hand, being hangry is never an excuse. Also, she said she complained a lot - she lowkey complained about him at the start of the d**n post with the "if you like everything covered in hot sauce" and Taco Bell comments. Also, "cute-sassy grumpy"? That sounds like such a chore. Lastly, if you know that you get hangry, eat more than half a d**n granola bar for lunch.
The YTA's have never been so hungry you get jittery and weak, have they?
She didn't say she was jittery and weak. Also, unless you have some sort of medical condition, skipping a meal is not the end of the world. As much as her boyfriend messed up, she comes across as very childish. That said, he does too, with his whole "you ruined the moment" thing.Load More Replies...
What a dúmbáss, and then to treat her like dirt afterwards is just shítty behavior.
ESH here. *Really* poor planning on the BF's part, and didn't listen to her. On the other hand, being hangry is never an excuse. Also, she said she complained a lot - she lowkey complained about him at the start of the d**n post with the "if you like everything covered in hot sauce" and Taco Bell comments. Also, "cute-sassy grumpy"? That sounds like such a chore. Lastly, if you know that you get hangry, eat more than half a d**n granola bar for lunch.
26
11