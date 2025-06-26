Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“AITA For ‘Ruining’ My Boyfriend’s Perfect Proposal Plan Because I Was Hangry?”
Young woman sitting by a lake looking upset, possibly reflecting on ruining boyfriend's perfect proposal plan due to being hangry.
Couples, Relationships

“AITA For ‘Ruining’ My Boyfriend’s Perfect Proposal Plan Because I Was Hangry?”

Open list comments 11
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

26

Open list comments

11

ADVERTISEMENT

Many couples want their proposals to be perfect. And what’s the best place for that? According to the majority of American couples, it’s some sort of ‘scenic’ spot. 14% of U.S. couples, for example, have gotten engaged during an outdoor activity. But there are some practical things to consider when proposing outdoors.

Snacks can be one, as this couple found out the hard way. The boyfriend planned a seemingly perfect proposal, but failed to consider that his GF might get a serious case of the munchies. His romantic evening thus turned into a disaster when her stomach started growling and her mood turned sour.

RELATED:

    A guy planned the perfect proposal, but his GF’s empty stomach ruined it

    Image credits: KELLY SCOTT / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The woman started wondering whether she was too mean or if her BF picked the wrong time and place

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Elena Helade / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A good proposal needs to resonate with both partners and be unique to their love story

    It’s natural to want the day of your engagement to be special. It’s about celebrating love, commitment, and your relationship. Sadly, some couples don’t experience the much-wanted engagement bliss.

    A recent survey by Talker Research found that only 39% of American couples would give their proposal an A+. What’s more, only half of the respondents said they wouldn’t change a thing about their proposal.

    A proposal doesn’t have to be perfect, but many couples will still want to come as close as possible. For that to happen, the proposal should reflect the relationship itself and the couple’s love story.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In a previous article for Bored Panda, date planners and proposal experts at The Heart Bandits emphasized how important it is to make the day meaningful and relatable for both partners.

    “Brainstorm things about your relationship that may be unique to your love story,” Michele Velazquez of The Heart Bandits told us then. “Think about how you first met, how you fell in love, shared hobbies that brought you together, moments in your relationship that made you stronger, etc. Then circle those ideas that you think could be used as the central theme in your marriage proposal.”

    Her husband and partner, Marvin, also told us how one can recover after an unsuccessful proposal. “Make the proposal something that the partner truly wants,” he said. “For example, if the partner loves nature, the proposal can happen on a scenic hike with some romantic setup ready.”

    “The proposer would really need to learn if their person wants certain things like being the center of attention, a private or public proposal, something elaborate or intimate, romantic or adventurous, etc.”

    “The proposer would then need to take the time to truly plan out something amazing that their partner would love to ensure their partner feels special and makes the moment more meaningful.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    An outdoor proposal is not a bad idea, but there are some details to consider

    There are many different places that people choose for proposals. Depending on what their partners like, some choose to propose at restaurants; others do it during concerts or sporting events. Nature lovers often opt for a picnic or even a hike.

    When planning a proposal outdoors, there are more things that can go wrong, since nature’s ways are sometimes unpredictable. Seattle-based elopement and wedding photographer Joe Tobiason notes that for hiking proposals, you need to consider things like:

    • Choosing the right trail. Depending on fitness level, scenery preferences, and time constraints, different hiking routes may interest you. If you’re looking to propose in a protected area, you might even need permits!
    • Prepare clothing. Even if the forecast says it’s going to be sunny, it’s always best to come prepared.
    • Other provisions. This includes things like food (especially relevant for the couple in this story), a camera (or even hiring a photographer), or even a pet.

    However, the most important thing to consider might be coming up with a Plan B. Wedding photographer Clarissa Wylde agrees: “Even with the best-laid plans, things can sometimes go sideways.”

    “Weather, crowds, or unexpected obstacles can pop up, especially in outdoor locations. Always have a Plan B so that you’re not stressed if something doesn’t go as expected.”

    “How was I supposed to magically know I was walking into a surprise proposal while running on fumes and one granola bar?” the woman defended herself

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some people thought this was just a big misunderstanding caused by a lack of communication from both of them

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Other sided with the woman: “He shoulda brought snacks”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some, however, thought that being hungry did not warrant ruining a special moment

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Similar proposals have happened to other women, and they shared their stories

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    26

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    11
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    26

    Open list comments

    11

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Indrė Lukošiūtė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ninettet avatar
    Nina
    Nina
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The YTA's have never been so hungry you get jittery and weak, have they?

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She didn't say she was jittery and weak. Also, unless you have some sort of medical condition, skipping a meal is not the end of the world. As much as her boyfriend messed up, she comes across as very childish. That said, he does too, with his whole "you ruined the moment" thing.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    kyraheiker avatar
    Kyra Heiker
    Kyra Heiker
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a dúmbáss, and then to treat her like dirt afterwards is just shítty behavior.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ESH here. *Really* poor planning on the BF's part, and didn't listen to her. On the other hand, being hangry is never an excuse. Also, she said she complained a lot - she lowkey complained about him at the start of the d**n post with the "if you like everything covered in hot sauce" and Taco Bell comments. Also, "cute-sassy grumpy"? That sounds like such a chore. Lastly, if you know that you get hangry, eat more than half a d**n granola bar for lunch.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    ninettet avatar
    Nina
    Nina
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The YTA's have never been so hungry you get jittery and weak, have they?

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She didn't say she was jittery and weak. Also, unless you have some sort of medical condition, skipping a meal is not the end of the world. As much as her boyfriend messed up, she comes across as very childish. That said, he does too, with his whole "you ruined the moment" thing.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    kyraheiker avatar
    Kyra Heiker
    Kyra Heiker
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What a dúmbáss, and then to treat her like dirt afterwards is just shítty behavior.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ESH here. *Really* poor planning on the BF's part, and didn't listen to her. On the other hand, being hangry is never an excuse. Also, she said she complained a lot - she lowkey complained about him at the start of the d**n post with the "if you like everything covered in hot sauce" and Taco Bell comments. Also, "cute-sassy grumpy"? That sounds like such a chore. Lastly, if you know that you get hangry, eat more than half a d**n granola bar for lunch.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT