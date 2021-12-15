In 2011, back when I was 13 years old, I fell in love with telling stories through photography. Since I've always been an introvert, finding inspiration and getting lost in my own imagination always felt natural. During the first years of my photography journey, I experimented a lot, I frequently shifted genres trying to find my own artistic voice.

As time went by and as I started to mature, I started to seek inspiration within me. The way I'm connected to certain concepts, other people and the life that I'm living became an endless source of inspiration. During that period of becoming more authentic as an artist, I become aware that my images were always more about concepts and ideas rather than the subjects and their identities. That was a turning point that resulted in my images becoming more minimalistic.

I started to change my approach, I started filling empty spaces with elements that could tell a story. But something was missing, I needed to communicate what I have to say through people. Not wanting to show their identities led me to an idea to photograph hands. Yes, there is so much more hands are able to tell us than one could assume. So many emotions and so many states of being.

My hands' phase is still ongoing, but I wanted to look back on some of the images I created and share them with you. I hope you enjoy the gallery!

More info: markonadj.com | Instagram

#1

"Vacuum"

"Vacuum"

The atmospheric image tells the story of all the feelings of loneliness and anxiety we sometimes suffer.

44 points
Marko Nadj
#2

"Greedy Hands"

"Greedy Hands"

The photograph represents the greediness of human nature.

39 points
Marko Nadj
#3

"Farawell"

"Farawell"

Photographing hands is often like meditation to me. It's a way of releasing my emotions and moving forward at peace with what I leave behind.

38 points
Marko Nadj
#4

"Valtari"

"Valtari"

Image of my friend's hand during a warm spring rain. On that day photography was our only way to reconnect with nature.

38 points
Marko Nadj
DUN DUN
DUN DUN
Community Member
1 year ago

This is SO beautiful! Just look at the details, man!

9
9points
#5

"Vigile"

"Vigile"

A lot of my hand images are self-portraits. This is an image that means a lot to me, it gives me hope every time I come back to it.

36 points
Marko Nadj
Chaotic-Pansexual (she/they)
Chaotic-Pansexual (she/they)
Community Member
1 year ago

Did you hurt your hand? It’s a lovely photo but it looks like hot wax being sprayed out?

8
8points
#6

"Power Play"

"Power Play"

One of the images that are part of my ongoing series called "Human Behaviour". It portrays relationships between humans.

35 points
Marko Nadj
#7

"The Climb"

"The Climb"

Self-portrait from my backyard.

30 points
Marko Nadj
Judy Reynolds
Judy Reynolds
Community Member
1 year ago

Brings so many emotions to mind!

6
6points
#8

"Until We Bleed"

"Until We Bleed"

A rose is symbolizing a love that is dying, the one that should be left behind.
Creating this image was my way to say goodbye to lovers.

29 points
Marko Nadj
DUN DUN
DUN DUN
Community Member
1 year ago

These pictures depicting raw pain are blurring my vision with unshed tears. I was so not ready for this.

7
7points
#9

"Affection"

"Affection"

An image from the "Saeglopur" series I've done for Facet.ai, Each image from the series was inspired by the feelings associated with love.

29 points
Marko Nadj
#10

"Unknown Destination"

"Unknown Destination"

I was starring at the tractor in our backyard for days before an idea came to my mind. What if I showed other people that we can use objects around us in a unique way to create art. It was my way of telling people that imagination in photography is crucial.

29 points
Marko Nadj
Judy Reynolds
Judy Reynolds
Community Member
1 year ago

My favourite! I love the way you have thought so deeply about what hands can tell us!

5
5points
#11

"Undelivered Message"

"Undelivered Message"

29 points
Marko Nadj
#12

"A Bomb"

"A Bomb"

Photographing hands can sometimes become a safe zone for photographers, that's why I always try to mix things up a bit. Like in this image when I introduced more color to my images.

28 points
Marko Nadj
#13

"Frost"

"Frost"

27 points
Marko Nadj
#14

"Breath Of Life"

"Breath Of Life"

27 points
Marko Nadj
#15

"The Courage Of Other"

"The Courage Of Other"

My first photograph of hands was taken in 2014 that started the whole era.

26 points
Marko Nadj
#16

"Ungrapeful"

"Ungrapeful"

Image dealing with ungratefulness of human nature.

26 points
Marko Nadj
#17

"Inseparable"

"Inseparable"

26 points
Marko Nadj
#18

"Arrow"

"Arrow"

25 points
Marko Nadj
#19

"Through Thick And Thin"

"Through Thick And Thin"

The photograph deals with togetherness.
The past few years keep showing us how we need to stick together, no matter what.

24 points
Marko Nadj
DUN DUN
DUN DUN
Community Member
1 year ago

This picture makes me think of all the wars happened this year and all the lives and loves lost in them. All the people who had to flee from their lands and homes and find refuge in a foreign land, with doubts of getting accepted in the new society, of earning for a living, of finding a safe place. One picture can tell a thousand words.

7
7points
#20

"Forward"

"Forward"

24 points
Marko Nadj
#21

"Hatched"

"Hatched"

23 points
Marko Nadj
#22

"Everybody's Fault"

"Everybody's Fault"

Image showing the way the fault is shared between people involved in a conflict.

20 points
Marko Nadj
DUN DUN
DUN DUN
Community Member
1 year ago

We are all in this together.

6
6points
#23

"Under Construction"

"Under Construction"

The image was created during the Covid-19 lockdown in Serbia.

My brother helped me out to portray the moment when everything's falling apart but yet you are eager to fix what needs to be fixed.

18 points
Marko Nadj
DUN DUN
DUN DUN
Community Member
1 year ago

I AM IN LOVE THESE PICTURES

4
4points
#24

"An Affair"

"An Affair"

The first image I created for the "Saeglopur" series.

18 points
Marko Nadj
#25

"Ungrapeful 2"

"Ungrapeful 2"

Part 2 of "Ungrapeful" image.

17 points
Marko Nadj
#26

"Apology"

"Apology"

17 points
Marko Nadj
#27

"Touch"

"Touch"

Photograph from the "Saeglopur" series.

15 points
Marko Nadj
#28

"Alone"

"Alone"

Another image from the "Saeglopur" series I've done for Facet.ai, Each image from the series was inspired by the feelings associated with love.

15 points
Marko Nadj
#29

"Scissors"

"Scissors"

15 points
Marko Nadj
#30

"Jealousy"

"Jealousy"

13 points
Marko Nadj
#31

"Castaway"

"Castaway"

12 points
Marko Nadj
#32

"Marriage"

"Marriage"

12 points
Marko Nadj
#33

"New Beginning"

"New Beginning"

11 points
Marko Nadj
#34

"The Giver"

"The Giver"

9 points
Marko Nadj
