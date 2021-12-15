In 2011, back when I was 13 years old, I fell in love with telling stories through photography. Since I've always been an introvert, finding inspiration and getting lost in my own imagination always felt natural. During the first years of my photography journey, I experimented a lot, I frequently shifted genres trying to find my own artistic voice.

As time went by and as I started to mature, I started to seek inspiration within me. The way I'm connected to certain concepts, other people and the life that I'm living became an endless source of inspiration. During that period of becoming more authentic as an artist, I become aware that my images were always more about concepts and ideas rather than the subjects and their identities. That was a turning point that resulted in my images becoming more minimalistic.

I started to change my approach, I started filling empty spaces with elements that could tell a story. But something was missing, I needed to communicate what I have to say through people. Not wanting to show their identities led me to an idea to photograph hands. Yes, there is so much more hands are able to tell us than one could assume. So many emotions and so many states of being.

My hands' phase is still ongoing, but I wanted to look back on some of the images I created and share them with you. I hope you enjoy the gallery!

