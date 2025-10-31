“I’m Super Disappointed In The Groom And Angry For The Bride”: Woman Shames A Halloween Wedding She Attended

ADVERTISEMENT

A Halloween wedding is a perfect idea for couples who love all things spooky. Not only does it celebrate the bride and groom’s fascination with the frightening, but it also gives them a lot of freedom to get creative. That said, such a wedding theme can get tacky quickly, which some couples try to combat with a lot of careful planning.

But even though guests for this Halloween wedding had a heads up a year in advance, the majority of them, the groom included, still showed up wearing sloppy costumes. One woman attending the celebration got extremely upset about it, which pushed her to vent about the careless guests online.

A Halloween wedding requires a lot of careful planning

Close-up of bride and groom’s feet on rocky ground, bride holding colorful bouquet at a Halloween wedding event.

Image credits: Taylor Harding (not the actual photo)

But even though this bride did everything she could, the celebration still became tacky and upsetting, according to one guest

Group of friends in Halloween costumes celebrating at a decorated table, reflecting themes of a Halloween wedding event.

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

Image source: birdbrainmcstickums

It can be hard to balance between Halloween and wedding etiquette

Bride and groom wearing carved pumpkin heads at a Halloween wedding in an open field with autumn colors.

Image credits: Jonathan Cooper (not the actual photo)

Halloween weddings can be a lot of fun. It allows for creative costumes, spooky decor, tricks and treats. However, this isn’t the usual way most couples tie the knot. So guests who haven’t yet been to one might be unsure about what they need to wear.

The invitation they receive should give them these hints. It should say whether the celebration is more on the formal or casual side, whether costumes are encouraged or the attire should be more traditional with a spooky twist. Perhaps there’s even a specific theme.

“Guests should always check the invitation for dress code clues for how best to dress for the occasion,” says Daniel Sanchez, creative director at Azazie. Decoding the invitation should definitely give the attendees some clues for their outfit choices.

Sanchez additionally notes, saying, “Not every Halloween wedding is necessarily a costume party,” Sanchez says. “In fact, most Halloween weddings may focus more on seasonality and encourage guests to dress in a more hauntingly-elegant way. While others may request that invitees fully lean into the holiday.”

But even when guests have some of these hints, it can be tricky to balance between Halloween and wedding etiquette. Luckily, experts have some additional tips on how to avoid dressing poorly or off-theme to a Halloween wedding.

“Maintain a level of respect and class by avoiding anything too skimpy, politically incorrect or outrageous”

Woman getting Halloween face paint applied outdoors, related to a Halloween wedding and guest reaction.

Image credits: A. C. (not the actual photo)

In case a costume is encouraged, wedding experts suggest a few things to keep in mind. “This isn’t a competition or costume party so, don’t go too over-the-top,” says Sanchez. “Maintain a level of respect and class by avoiding anything too skimpy, politically incorrect or outrageous.”

The last thing guests should do is steal the spotlight from the bride and groom. Overall, attendees should stick to elegant and not too scary costumes (if not specified differently), think of classic characters like Morticia Addams, Audrey Hepburn, and Gomez Addams.

If attending in a Halloween costume isn’t required, the attire most probably could still have a touch of spookiness and gothic elements.

“Go for colors like ink black or rich jewel tones like emerald green, deep purple, ruby or midnight blue. Also, opt for heavier fabrics like velvet, lace, silk or brocade,” says Sanchez. “You can also go bold with your beauty look and add in some statement accessories like spiked jewelry, lace gloves, choker necklaces and dramatic hats, for added effect,” Sanchez adds.

The woman provided more information in the comments

Comments discussing disappointment and anger over a Halloween wedding dress code and guest costumes.

The guest’s rant received mixed reactions

Comment expressing disappointment in the groom and criticism of a Halloween wedding shared by a woman online.

Text post discussing disappointment with a groom and anger for the bride at a Halloween wedding event.

Text from a woman sharing a wedding story, expressing disappointment and anger about a Halloween wedding she attended.

Comment about poor communication between bride and groom causing disappointment and anger at a Halloween wedding.

Text post discussing disappointment and anger about a Halloween wedding with mixed costume dress codes.

Comment discussing costume weddings on Halloween, expressing disappointment and anger about the groom and bride's attire choices.

Text discussing lack of preparation for a Halloween wedding costume and challenges in finding formal or elaborate outfits.

Text discussing disappointment in the groom and anger for the bride at a Halloween wedding over costume expectations.

Woman shares disappointment and anger over a Halloween wedding due to costume dress requests and guest reactions.

Comment discussing disappointment and anger over a Halloween wedding, focusing on the groom and bride's choices.

Text comment criticizing the groom and bride at a Halloween wedding for costume expectations and guest effort concerns.

Comment discussing disappointment in the groom and anger toward the bride at a Halloween wedding event.

Reddit user criticizing a woman shaming a Halloween wedding, expressing disappointment in the groom and anger for the bride.

Text comment on a forum post expressing disappointment in a Halloween costume wedding.

Reddit user shares disappointment and anger after attending a Halloween wedding with mismatched expectations and costume vibe.

Text post from Reddit user hun_in_the_sun expressing frustration about guests dictating wedding attire at a Halloween wedding.

Comment expressing disappointment and anger about a Halloween wedding with a costume theme from an attendee.

Comment discussing disappointment with the groom and anger towards the bride at a Halloween wedding event.

Reddit comment discussing disappointment in groom and frustration over bride at a controversial Halloween wedding.

Text post discussing disappointment and anger about a Halloween wedding due to costume expectations and expenses.

Reddit comment criticizing communication issues causing disappointment and anger at a Halloween wedding event.

Commenter suggesting tips for hosting a Halloween wedding with themed groups like steampunk and Star Wars.

Screenshot of a forum post expressing disappointment and anger about attending a Halloween themed wedding event.

Reddit user comments expressing mixed feelings about a Halloween wedding, mentioning the groom's costume and guests' confusion.

Comment expressing disappointment in the groom and anger for the bride at a Halloween wedding event.

Comment from a user expressing disappointment and frustration about guests not fully participating in a Halloween wedding theme.

Comment expressing mixed feelings about guests' costume efforts at a Halloween wedding, concerned about attention taken from the couple.

Some commenters jumped in, sharing similar stories

Woman shames Halloween wedding she attended, expressing disappointment in the groom and anger for the bride.

Woman shames Halloween wedding she attended, expressing disappointment in the groom and anger toward the bride.

Commenter shares experience of disappointment with groom and frustrations about the bride at a Halloween wedding.

Woman expresses disappointment in groom and anger for bride after attending a controversial Halloween wedding event.

Woman expresses anger and disappointment about a Halloween wedding she attended, shaming the groom and bride.

Text excerpt from a Halloween wedding where guests wore costumes including Maleficent, a painter, and Michael Myers.

Woman expresses disappointment and anger after attending a controversial Halloween wedding event in Texas.

Comment sharing a memorable Halloween wedding experience with the bride and groom dressed as Mr and Mrs Frankenstein.

Reddit post describing a fire dancer’s experience at a Halloween wedding with unique entertainment and animal gifts.

Text about how some Halloween wedding themes may not work with conservative introverted guests, sharing disappointment and anger.

Comment recounting a memorable Halloween wedding with costumes and Hollywood makeup for the bride and groom.