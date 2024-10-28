ADVERTISEMENT

If you're in the mood for some spooky fun, we've gathered a special collection of Doug Hill's comics that perfectly fit the Halloween vibe. While these one-panel gems weren't specifically created for Halloween, their ghosts, grim reapers, witches, and other eerie characters make them an ideal match for the season. Doug, known as Laughing Hippo Studio, has a knack for blending light-hearted humor with a hint of mischief, and these comics are no exception.

Doug's simple, witty style has entertained readers for years, and this selection might bring a smile to your face, even if you're not a fan of frights. So, get ready to enjoy a dash of Halloween fun with some of Doug's best spooky-themed cartoons!

More info: Instagram | cartoonstock.com