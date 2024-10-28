ADVERTISEMENT

If you're in the mood for some spooky fun, we've gathered a special collection of Doug Hill's comics that perfectly fit the Halloween vibe. While these one-panel gems weren't specifically created for Halloween, their ghosts, grim reapers, witches, and other eerie characters make them an ideal match for the season. Doug, known as Laughing Hippo Studio, has a knack for blending light-hearted humor with a hint of mischief, and these comics are no exception.

Doug's simple, witty style has entertained readers for years, and this selection might bring a smile to your face, even if you're not a fan of frights. So, get ready to enjoy a dash of Halloween fun with some of Doug's best spooky-themed cartoons!

More info: Instagram | cartoonstock.com

#1

Witty One-Panel Comics By "Laughing Hippo Studio" (Halloween Edition)

laughinghippostudio

Doug Hill has been making cartoons since 1972 while managing a 30-year teaching career. In 2017, he ventured into greeting cards, and now that he’s retired, he devotes his time to sharing humor worldwide!

Bored Panda reached out to Doug to discuss his Halloween-themed comics and explore the inspiration behind his humorous take on spooky characters. Scroll down to learn more!
#2

Witty One-Panel Comics By "Laughing Hippo Studio" (Halloween Edition)

laughinghippostudio

#3

Witty One-Panel Comics By "Laughing Hippo Studio" (Halloween Edition)

laughinghippostudio

As we chose some of Doug's comics featuring ghosts, witches, and other spooky characters, we were curious to learn whether he had Halloween or spooky themes in mind while creating them or if they simply emerged from everyday inspiration. "A bit of both," the artist shared. "The season triggers a lot of the ideas, but sometimes the grim reaper just shows up. A cliche."
#4

Witty One-Panel Comics By "Laughing Hippo Studio" (Halloween Edition)

laughinghippostudio

#5

Witty One-Panel Comics By "Laughing Hippo Studio" (Halloween Edition)

laughinghippostudio

Doug's comics often feature humor around eerie characters like ghosts and the Grim Reaper, so we asked the artist what he finds particularly funny or appealing about these characters. "Not really appealing as such, but they do lend themselves to a variety of situations," he responded.
#6

Witty One-Panel Comics By "Laughing Hippo Studio" (Halloween Edition)

laughinghippostudio

#7

Witty One-Panel Comics By "Laughing Hippo Studio" (Halloween Edition)

laughinghippostudio

Doug shared with us that since he creates both greeting cards and cartoons, holidays play a significant role in inspiring his work. He finds that the themes and spirit of various holidays influence both his cartoons and the designs for his greeting cards. "Often the same cartoon can be used on both."
#8

Witty One-Panel Comics By "Laughing Hippo Studio" (Halloween Edition)

laughinghippostudio

#9

Witty One-Panel Comics By "Laughing Hippo Studio" (Halloween Edition)

laughinghippostudio

#10

Witty One-Panel Comics By "Laughing Hippo Studio" (Halloween Edition)

laughinghippostudio

#11

Witty One-Panel Comics By "Laughing Hippo Studio" (Halloween Edition)

laughinghippostudio

#12

Witty One-Panel Comics By "Laughing Hippo Studio" (Halloween Edition)

laughinghippostudio

#13

Witty One-Panel Comics By "Laughing Hippo Studio" (Halloween Edition)

laughinghippostudio

#14

Witty One-Panel Comics By "Laughing Hippo Studio" (Halloween Edition)

laughinghippostudio

#15

Witty One-Panel Comics By "Laughing Hippo Studio" (Halloween Edition)

laughinghippostudio

#16

Witty One-Panel Comics By "Laughing Hippo Studio" (Halloween Edition)

laughinghippostudio

#17

Witty One-Panel Comics By "Laughing Hippo Studio" (Halloween Edition)

laughinghippostudio

#18

Witty One-Panel Comics By "Laughing Hippo Studio" (Halloween Edition)

laughinghippostudio

#19

Witty One-Panel Comics By "Laughing Hippo Studio" (Halloween Edition)

laughinghippostudio

tobb-1 avatar
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like how the lower wall ceased to exist in 3D space 🙃👍

#20

Witty One-Panel Comics By "Laughing Hippo Studio" (Halloween Edition)

laughinghippostudio

#21

Witty One-Panel Comics By "Laughing Hippo Studio" (Halloween Edition)

laughinghippostudio

#22

Witty One-Panel Comics By "Laughing Hippo Studio" (Halloween Edition)

laughinghippostudio

#23

Witty One-Panel Comics By "Laughing Hippo Studio" (Halloween Edition)

laughinghippostudio

#24

Witty One-Panel Comics By "Laughing Hippo Studio" (Halloween Edition)

laughinghippostudio

#25

Witty One-Panel Comics By "Laughing Hippo Studio" (Halloween Edition)

laughinghippostudio

#26

Witty One-Panel Comics By "Laughing Hippo Studio" (Halloween Edition)

laughinghippostudio

#27

Witty One-Panel Comics By "Laughing Hippo Studio" (Halloween Edition)

laughinghippostudio

#28

Witty One-Panel Comics By "Laughing Hippo Studio" (Halloween Edition)

laughinghippostudio

#29

Witty One-Panel Comics By "Laughing Hippo Studio" (Halloween Edition)

laughinghippostudio

#30

Witty One-Panel Comics By "Laughing Hippo Studio" (Halloween Edition)

laughinghippostudio

