Clar Hart’s Exploding Lobster Comics has long captured the humor in life’s small absurdities, from cats demanding breakfast at 3 AM to the strange quirks of online culture. This time, we’re spotlighting a special selection of her comics with a Halloween and autumn twist. While the themes are seasonal, the charm remains the same: clever, relatable jokes wrapped in bright, inviting art that makes the weirdness of everyday life feel both hilarious and familiar.

From pumpkin-flavored chaos to cozy fall comforts, this seasonal roundup proves that the humor of Exploding Lobster Comics fits perfectly with crisp air, falling leaves, and the occasional ghostly surprise.

More info: Instagram | explodinglobster.com | patreon.com | Etsy

#1

Halloween comic by Exploding Lobster showing a pumpkin-headed figure finding a second pumpkin in a cozy autumn patch.

Clar Hart started Exploding Lobster Comics as a personal challenge during a difficult time in her life. “I started this comic when I was struggling with depression and a couple other things in my life. I hadn't drawn in a long time and I wanted to get back into it, so I thought a comic would be a way to encourage myself,” she explains.
    #2

    Two characters in cozy fall clothes enjoy autumn flavors and fashion as an ominous creature appears in this Exploding Lobster comic.

    #3

    Skeleton holding flashlight with a skeleton dog in a comic style from Exploding Lobster comics, capturing cozy autumn vibes.

    The creative process behind each comic is deliberately concise yet thoughtful. Hart spends about two to three hours a week brainstorming ideas, often sending them to a friend to see if they land. “Then finishing the drawing is another 1–2 hours,” she notes. This careful balance ensures that each strip is sharp, witty, and accessible, with clean lines, expressive characters, and bright colors that complement the humor rather than overshadow it.
    #4

    Skeleton and witch sharing a cozy autumn moment in an Exploding Lobster comic comic strip with Halloween vibes.

    #5

    Comic panels from Exploding Lobster showing a character determined to be cozy despite hot autumn weather.

    Fans of Exploding Lobster Comics will recognize Hart’s signature themes, now given a seasonal spin. Whether poking fun at Halloween costumes, revisiting childhood memories of autumn treats, or capturing the quiet absurdities of fall routines, the comics maintain the relatable tone that has always resonated with readers. “I try to create things that I enjoy, which means lots of books, cats, spiders, and general coziness. I've been grateful to have a little corner of the internet to put spiders in tea cups and write ghostly proposals,” Hart says, showing how her personal joys subtly shape her seasonal storytelling.

    #6

    Comic strip from Exploding Lobster comics showing autumn scenes with pumpkins, leaves, and characters dealing with seasonal allergies.

    #7

    Cartoon featuring Halloween characters enjoying drinks of autumn with cozy seasonal vibes from Exploding Lobster comics.

    For those discovering the comics for the first time, Hart’s work is both familiar and fresh. Influenced by creators such as JL Westover (Mr. Lovenstein), Chris McCoy (Safely Endangered), Zach Stafford (Extra Fabulous), Sarah Andersen, and Hannah Hillam, she blends sharp observational humor with playful absurdity. As she reflects, “I hope people enjoy the comic. It's been fun to make, so as long as people keep enjoying it, I'll keep making it. It's always great to hear when a comic really hits home. Thanks to everyone who's stopped by.”

    #8

    Comic panels from Exploding Lobster showing Halloween scares like haunted houses, possessed dolls, ghosts, and Election Day fears in autumn.

    #9

    Comic panels from Exploding Lobster showing a ghost on stage receiving boos from a Halloween audience in a theater setting.

    #10

    Cute Halloween-themed cats including skelly cat, ghost cat, fire cat, and jack o cat from Exploding Lobster comics.

    #11

    Skeleton character enjoying tea in a whimsical Exploding Lobster comic with cozy autumn and Halloween vibes.

    #12

    Autumn-themed Exploding Lobster comics showing cozy flannels, hot beverages, and bonfires with friends in a Halloween setting.

    #13

    Comic panels from Exploding Lobster showing a skeleton and person with a pumpkin celebrating autumn and holiday seasons.

    #14

    Comic panels showing a character's holiday ranking with Halloween bringing cozy autumn energy and Halloween laughs.

    #15

    Witch and skeleton characters in a colorful comic by Exploding Lobster full of Halloween laughs and autumn vibes.

    #16

    Pumpkin-headed characters share cozy autumn energy in a playful comic art style with Halloween-themed exploding lobster humor.

    #17

    Comic showing people with gifts decorating a Christmas tree versus others in Halloween pumpkin and skeleton costumes, cozy autumn energy.

    #18

    Comic strip by Exploding Lobster showing a character overwhelmed by Christmas music right after Halloween ends.

    dariazotova avatar
    Daria
    Daria
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    yesterday i saw the first decorated christmas tree in a mall...

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #19

    Exploding Lobster comic panels showing rainy autumn scenes and a cozy indoor moment with a cat and book.

    #20

    Halloween-themed Exploding Lobster comic showing neighbors sharing candy and contrasting political views on trick-or-treating.

    #21

    Person anxiously watching a clock at midnight on September 1st, celebrating spooky season in exploding lobster comics style.

    #22

    Cartoon pumpkins labeled big, little, spooky, and sbooty in an Exploding Lobster comic with autumn and Halloween themes.

    #23

    Cartoon showing types of fall fashion including cozy, spooky, spooky cozy, and gourd, from Exploding Lobster comics.

    #24

    Exploding Lobster comic panel with two characters, one complimenting a zombie costume and a humorous Halloween pun.

    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A colleague came to work dressed as a zombie once, and our uniformed team mate thought that the make up was bruising and was all set to arrest the husband 😂

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #25

    Cartoon skeleton characters cozying up in bowls of autumn soups, illustrating Exploding Lobster comics with Halloween and fall vibes.

    #26

    Comic panel from Exploding Lobster showing monsters dressed as their biggest fears like garlic fries and a fine tooth comb.

    #27

    A comic panel showing a person tearfully holding a character with a pumpkin head saying please don’t leave me, Halloween theme.

    #28

    Comic panels from Exploding Lobster showing monsters like ghosts, werewolves, and vampires vs how the artist sees them humorously.

    #29

    Autumn leaves, tea, book, and capitalism with cozy sunset scene from Exploding Lobster comics capturing autumn energy.

    #30

    Comic panels from Exploding Lobster comics showing pumpkin spice vampire and autumn offerings like coffee and donuts.

    #31

    Comic strip from Exploding Lobster comics showing cozy autumn scenes and Halloween-themed outfits with pumpkin designs.

    #32

    Skeleton napping in spring grass, summer hammock, fall leaves, and winter window seat in Exploding Lobster comics style.

    #33

    A comic strip by Exploding Lobster showing baby monster photos of a vampire, werewolf, ghost, and two ghosts sharing a photo.

    #34

    Comic by Exploding Lobster showing seasonal feelings about apples through winter, spring, summer, and fall panels.

    #35

    Illustration of cozy autumn candles with scents like tractor hay, damp leaves, bitten apple, and frosty morning air by Exploding Lobster comics.

    #36

    Halloween-themed comic panels by Exploding Lobster featuring pumpkin characters and spooky autumn scenes for cozy seasonal laughs.

    #37

    Comic panels by Exploding Lobster showing Halloween scares including Freddy Krueger, Scream, clown, and self-checkout camera.

    #38

    Cartoon comic by Exploding Lobster showing four fun Halloween frog costume options with cozy autumn energy and laughs.

    #39

    Comic panel from Exploding Lobster comics showing various cute scarecrow designs with cozy autumn and Halloween vibes.

    #40

    Cartoon comic panels from Exploding Lobster comics featuring Halloween characters with cozy autumn vibes and humor.

