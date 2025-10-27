ADVERTISEMENT

Clar Hart’s Exploding Lobster Comics has long captured the humor in life’s small absurdities, from cats demanding breakfast at 3 AM to the strange quirks of online culture. This time, we’re spotlighting a special selection of her comics with a Halloween and autumn twist. While the themes are seasonal, the charm remains the same: clever, relatable jokes wrapped in bright, inviting art that makes the weirdness of everyday life feel both hilarious and familiar.

From pumpkin-flavored chaos to cozy fall comforts, this seasonal roundup proves that the humor of Exploding Lobster Comics fits perfectly with crisp air, falling leaves, and the occasional ghostly surprise.

More info: Instagram | explodinglobster.com | patreon.com | Etsy