Funny "Exploding Lobster" Comics About Fall Chaos And Halloween Craziness
Clar Hart’s Exploding Lobster Comics has long captured the humor in life’s small absurdities, from cats demanding breakfast at 3 AM to the strange quirks of online culture. This time, we’re spotlighting a special selection of her comics with a Halloween and autumn twist. While the themes are seasonal, the charm remains the same: clever, relatable jokes wrapped in bright, inviting art that makes the weirdness of everyday life feel both hilarious and familiar.
From pumpkin-flavored chaos to cozy fall comforts, this seasonal roundup proves that the humor of Exploding Lobster Comics fits perfectly with crisp air, falling leaves, and the occasional ghostly surprise.
Clar Hart started Exploding Lobster Comics as a personal challenge during a difficult time in her life. “I started this comic when I was struggling with depression and a couple other things in my life. I hadn't drawn in a long time and I wanted to get back into it, so I thought a comic would be a way to encourage myself,” she explains.
The creative process behind each comic is deliberately concise yet thoughtful. Hart spends about two to three hours a week brainstorming ideas, often sending them to a friend to see if they land. “Then finishing the drawing is another 1–2 hours,” she notes. This careful balance ensures that each strip is sharp, witty, and accessible, with clean lines, expressive characters, and bright colors that complement the humor rather than overshadow it.
Fans of Exploding Lobster Comics will recognize Hart’s signature themes, now given a seasonal spin. Whether poking fun at Halloween costumes, revisiting childhood memories of autumn treats, or capturing the quiet absurdities of fall routines, the comics maintain the relatable tone that has always resonated with readers. “I try to create things that I enjoy, which means lots of books, cats, spiders, and general coziness. I've been grateful to have a little corner of the internet to put spiders in tea cups and write ghostly proposals,” Hart says, showing how her personal joys subtly shape her seasonal storytelling.
For those discovering the comics for the first time, Hart’s work is both familiar and fresh. Influenced by creators such as JL Westover (Mr. Lovenstein), Chris McCoy (Safely Endangered), Zach Stafford (Extra Fabulous), Sarah Andersen, and Hannah Hillam, she blends sharp observational humor with playful absurdity. As she reflects, “I hope people enjoy the comic. It's been fun to make, so as long as people keep enjoying it, I'll keep making it. It's always great to hear when a comic really hits home. Thanks to everyone who's stopped by.”
