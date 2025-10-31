ADVERTISEMENT

A bad day that’s coming your way doesn’t care that it’s Halloween. Unfortunately, even when you’re in the spookiest of spirits, food poisoning or costume mishaps aren’t doing a rain check on you. Quite the opposite, actually — they’re going to hit you harder, making Halloween haunted in a completely new sense. 

Our Bored Panda team gathered many such instances below, in the spirit of the spookiest day of the year. It’s all just a scroll away!

But be warned — bad luck might be contagious. *Insert evil witch giggle here.*

#1

I Hit A Deer... While Dressed As A Deer. Happy Halloween

Girl wearing antler headband sitting by a dented white car with a dog, illustrating Halloween fails and spooky day mishaps.

silliest_saint Report

    #2

    Threw A Halloween Party On Monday. This Is The Only Picture Of Me, Because 20 Minutes Before Everyone Showed, I Got Hit With The Worst Food Poisoning I’ve Ever Had In My Life

    Person in fishnet stockings and pink dress wearing large Halloween mask, illustrating Halloween fails in a home setting.

    I spent the night huddled in bed with a plastic bowl to vomit in while 30-40 of my friends continued partying outside my door. Couldn’t even use my bathroom, because there was always a line of drunk people waiting to use it. I was looking forward to it all month.

    Kgrail Report

    #3

    Bought This For Our Halloween Family Skeleton Setup Because It Looks Exactly Like My Sweet Dachshund. She Unexpectedly Passed The Next Day

    Dog skeleton Halloween decoration on a kitchen countertop, showcasing a funny Halloween fail for spooky decor.

    ParrotParent Report

    #4

    Looking For Discounted Halloween Decorations... Nope

    Store display of Christmas trees and Santa figures, illustrating Halloween fails with early holiday decorations indoors.

    messynessynlenny Report

    #5

    This Pennywise Halloween Costume

    Child in a Halloween fail clown costume with bright orange hair and red striped pants standing indoors.

    Scoutingtn Report

    #6

    All Of My Coworkers Agreed To Dress Up As Smurfs For Halloween. Im The Only One To Go Through With It

    Person in a Halloween fail costume with blue face paint, blue clothes, white apron, and a wig standing indoors.

    Papa_Skittles Report

    #7

    Halloween Spider

    Halloween fails showing poorly made hanging spider decoration that put a damper on the spooky day atmosphere.

    jwone Report

    #8

    To Be The Mask For Halloween

    Side-by-side comparison of a realistic green silicone mask and a failed Halloween mask version, Halloween fails theme.

    mphetameme Report

    #9

    Oh That’s Funny

    Side-by-side comparison of a Freddy Krueger Halloween mask ordered online versus a disappointing Halloween fail version worn by a person.

    ThrillaRilla369 Report

    #10

    Accidentally Let A Pumpkin From Halloween Rot In My Front Yard, And Now There’s A Pumpkin Vine That Won’t Stop Growing, What Should I Do?

    Pumpkin vine growing onto lawn and concrete, an example of Halloween fails affecting outdoor garden space.

    dyslexic_pig Report

    #11

    Happy Halloween

    Plastic bags filled with Sprite in a bowl next to a handwritten Halloween fails sign on a doorstep.

    reddit.com Report

    #12

    My Son Partied Too Hard At School Before Trick Or Treating

    Person in a banana costume slouching on a couch showing a Halloween fail with an orange trick-or-treat bag nearby.

    Lil guy ate too much pizza, cupcakes and candy at school, found him passed out on the sofa from a tummy ache while in costume when I got out of work at 6. time for sum Pepto...

    SnowTaco4741 Report

    #13

    Doing The Most With Halloween Costume

    Man arrested for dressing as a ghost in a skeleton costume, highlighting Halloween fails that ruined the spookiest day of the year.

    AfricaFactsZone Report

    Halloween Decoration My Mom Bought

    Wooden Halloween sign with the phrase Houcs pocus and witch hat, featuring stars in purple and orange Halloween fails decor.

    LittleFluffer Report

    #15

    Ah Yes, My Favorite Halloween Tradition, The Christmas Tree

    Halloween fails shown with misplaced Christmas trees and decorations in a store, confusing the spooky holiday setup.

    Glittering_Way_4132 Report

    #16

    "Pyrex" Pie Dish Couldn't Take The Heat.... Halloween Party In 2 Hours

    Burnt Halloween pie with a face inside an oven, a funny Halloween fail spilling filling onto a tray below.

    USCplaya Report

    #17

    Was At My Kid’s School For A Costume Parade. One Dad Misunderstood In The Best Way Possible

    A group of people standing behind caution tape with one person in a bright green costume Halloween fails scene.

    MrNoodleIncident Report

    Bought My Brother A Gru Halloween Costume As A Joke. Who Designed This

    Person wearing oversized Halloween mask and Wisconsin Badgers shirt, displaying a Halloween fail costume idea.

    ddzp1 Report

    #19

    Happy Halloween Guys(This Is Supposed To Be Moon Knight)

    Person wearing a poorly designed mummy costume with misaligned eye holes causing a Halloween fail at home.

    susmansoulsfan Report

    #20

    Halloween Wig. I’m Going For A Kenny Rogers Vibe

    Side-by-side photos showing a serious man and a man with a messy wig, illustrating Halloween fails and costume mishaps.

    rpalumbo7 Report

    #21

    Carved Our Pumpkin A Bit Too Early This Year

    Two Halloween fails showing a fresh pumpkin with toothpicks and a dried, shriveled pumpkin with a similar scary toothpick design.

    Bearfootchickenpaw Report

    #22

    To Make A Halloween Cake

    Halloween fails with misspelled "Your New" message on gray tombstone-style cake decorated with fake spiders in plastic container

    ouibuglet Report

    #23

    Halloween Is Ruined

    Squirrel diving headfirst into a pumpkin, illustrating one of the funniest Halloween fails on the spookiest day.

    Singular_Thought Report

    #24

    Finally Have My Own Place And Bought Candy For Halloween Only Had 2 Kids Come By

    Assorted Halloween candy bags and a skeleton-themed bowl partially filled with candy on a kitchen countertop.

    Kain9wolfy Report

    #25

    Tried To Make A “Stab Wound” For Halloween… And It Looks Like A Menstrual Pad

    Hand holding a bandage with fake blood, showing one of the Halloween fails that put a damper on the spooky day.

    send_me_cats_ Report

    #26

    I Did Not Do The Research On When To Plant Pumpkin Seeds For Halloween (21 July)

    Bright orange pumpkin growing in soil near a wall surrounded by green leaves Halloween fails theme.

    theprostitute Report

    #27

    How Many Years Bad Luck For Breaking My Bosses Hundred Year Old Mirror… In A Haunted Pub… On Halloween?

    Broken vintage mirror with an ornate wooden frame leaning against a wall, showcasing a Halloween fail home decor mishap.

    AnimatedPepe Report

    #28

    Another Year, Another Pumpkin That Won’t Make It To Halloween Night

    Moose eating a carved Halloween pumpkin on a porch, showing a Halloween fail that disrupts the spooky decorations.

    You_Found_Goldbug Report

    #29

    I Wanted To Make A Cool Pumpkin For Halloween

    Glowing sad face pumpkin and a rotting, collapsed pumpkin showing common Halloween fails and decay.

    yo301463 Report

    #30

    When Your Halloween Costume Falls Right Into Your Lap

    Close-up of a person with imperfect teeth haunted by Halloween fails, highlighting a spooky costume mishap.

    surroundedbyboysmell Report

    #31

    Spent 5 Hours Baking And Decorating Cupcakes For Halloween And Dropped Some On The Floor

    Chocolate Halloween cupcakes spilled and crushed on tiled floor showing one of the Halloween fails.

    typicaldragons Report

    #32

    Ordered A Power Ranger Costume Online For Halloween And Here's What I Got

    Side-by-side comparison of a Halloween fail with one accurate and one homemade red costume with color blocks.

    UrameshiYuusuke Report

    #33

    Two Women Let Their Dogs Pee And Jump On My Halloween Decorations. Then Let One Up On My Porch

    Two women and their dogs tangled on leashes near an oversized inflatable Halloween decoration, a Halloween fail moment.

    GypsyNicks Report

    #34

    2 Adults Taking All The Halloween Candy

    Two children dressed in black and white costumes accidentally leaving candy outside during Halloween fails at night.

    FreyjaTheMutt Report

    #35

    My Team Said We Were Dressing As Dominoes

    Group of people in office Halloween costumes featuring a pizza slice and dominoes, showcasing Halloween fails humor.

    reddit.com Report

    #36

    I Wanted To Dress As ‘Cotton Candy’ For Halloween

    Person wearing a poorly made pink Halloween costume with simplistic facial cutouts, a clear example of Halloween fails.

    Katica123 Report

    #37

    My Contribution To Tomorrow's Halloween Treats At Work

    Halloween fails shown with white chocolate ghost strawberries, expectation versus reality of a spooky Halloween treat gone wrong.

    Gacct Report

    #38

    My Halloween Costume Came Today

    Black Halloween costume dress fail comparison showing a stylish design versus a cheap, wrinkled fabric version.

    heyyitsbecs Report

    #39

    I Ordered Some Tights For Halloween Online. I Didn't Check The Size And It Turns Out They Were A Bit Too Small

    Man holding paper figure of legs and feet with paper legs placed between bare toes, showing Halloween fails humor.

    LambLegs Report

    #40

    October Thunderstorm, Before And After

    Halloween fails showing a broken skeleton prop hanging awkwardly outdoors with dim spooky lighting effects.

    KatintheCove Report

    #41

    Someone Ruined My Neighbour’s Kids’ Halloween Pumpkin They’ve Been Growing For Months And Months

    Rotten pumpkin in garden with sign explaining Halloween fail of damaged Jack-o’-lantern before full growth.

    vexillifer Report

    #42

    Buying 12 Cartons Of Eggs The Night Before Halloween

    Two people pushing a shopping cart filled with eggs in a store aisle, an example of Halloween fails.

    JSchade Report

    #43

    I Hate People Like This, Ruining Trick Or Treating For Everyone

    Reddit post about a Halloween challenge involving collecting candy, illustrating common Halloween fails in the spooky season.

    Chasebowbowhuddy Report

    #44

    I Spent 3 Weeks Making A Mask For My Office Halloween Contest And I Couldn’t Participate Because I Got Stuck In A Customer Meeting

    Green zombie mask with fake blood next to person in a black cloak and witch hat for Halloween fails.

    Canibal-local Report

    #45

    Thought It Was My Lucky Day

    Fake Halloween-themed one hundred dollar bill with altered text showing a Halloween fail on a wooden surface.

    4:30 am this morning heading out to work. Winds were blowing hard and last night was Halloween. It was dark and it was running to work late. Saw what appeared to be a dollar bill in the leaves. I grabbed it and picked it up. Didn’t feel right when I picked it up, but I took a quick glance and it looked like $100 bill. I put it in my pocket till I got to work.

    Heads_or_tails4610 Report

    #46

    Got Appendicitis On Halloween. Luckily We Caught It Early Before It Perforated So I'm Here To Live Another Day

    Young man in hospital gown connected to medical equipment, capturing a moment of Halloween fails and mishaps.

    Theatrekidluc Report

    #47

    My Stove Decided To Go As An Insurance Claim For Halloween

    Old electric stove with broken and missing burners covered in rust and grime in a Halloween fails kitchen scene.

    I had a grease fire when I was making potato chips and the oil overflowed. The fire was under the burner top and most of it was unreachable. The top would not come off, the firefighters that came couldn't even get it to budge. Luckily the fire never spread and the damage is contained to the stove itself.

    loki2002 Report

    #48

    I Just Look Down At Self Checkout. I Thought People Were Looking At Me Weird Because Of My Halloween Shirt. That Wasn’t Why

    Mismatched black and gray shoes worn by person in black shorts, illustrating a Halloween fail mishap.

    SharingMyStorys Report

    #49

    Someone In My Neighborhood Got A Nice Surprise On November 1st

    Social media post describing a Halloween fail involving an unsanitary mess left in a driveway.

    MisterIntrepid Report

    #50

    Great Start To My Halloween (Yes Those Are Worms)

    Close-up of a Halloween fail showing a partially unwrapped melted chocolate bar with ants crawling on it.

    Tylathenerd Report

    #51

    I Bought This Pallet Specifically For The “Blue” Middle Shade. Wasted My Money Because I Need It For My Halloween Costume

    Glittery eyeshadow palette held in hand with daisy flower design, showcasing colorful makeup shades and Halloween fails theme.

    Admirable-Employee-7 Report

    #52

    My Housemate Still Hasn’t Got Rid Of His Pumpkin From Halloween

    Rotten pumpkin on a windowsill dripping brown liquid down stained white wall in Halloween fails scene.

    dwarvencactus Report

    #53

    Manager Ignoring My Time Off Request That Was Approved

    Work schedule showing approved time off denied for Halloween, highlighting common Halloween fails on the spookiest day.

    Over two months ago I requested time off for Halloween and it was approved the next day. Then earlier today next week’s schedule came out and I’m scheduled on Halloween. I wouldn’t be as mad if I didn’t make plan’s for Halloween but I did. Should I be as frustrated as I am and how should I approach this?

    Broad_Friendship_858 Report

    #54

    I Ironed On An Image Upside Down Because I'm Dumb. This Is For A Work Halloween Party In 7 Hours

    White shirt featuring a Miralax laxative label printed backwards and in the wrong position as a Halloween fails costume.

    thereaintshitcaptain Report

    #55

    I Didn’t Order Halloween Candy, So Why Is There A Razor Blade In My Chip

    Close-up of a chip with a razor blade lodged inside, an example of Halloween fails impacting safety during the spooky season.

    TheFapwizard Report

    #56

    The Only Picture My Drunk Boyfriend Got Of My Halloween Costume

    Blurry nighttime photo with distorted figures and streaks of light, capturing Halloween fails and spooky atmosphere.

    harold_the_cat Report

    #57

    I Needed Some Edible Eyeballs For A Halloween Party Snack. These Were Inside A Larger Bag

    Halloween fails shown with a packaged eyeball candy versus the flat and misshapen reality side by side comparison.

    Kalsifur Report

    #58

    Ordered A Halloween Mask And This Is What I Received

    Side-by-side images of an elderly man and a poorly made Halloween mask, illustrating Halloween fails humor.

    stokedlad2020 Report

    #59

    $60 "Professional" Halloween Makeup. I Asked For The Photo On The Left, With Just A Little Fake Blood. On The Right Is What The Makeup Artist Gave Me

    Side-by-side comparison of perfect Halloween makeup and a Halloween fail with smeared face paint and fake blood.

    enukez Report

    #60

    I Was So Excited To Try Coldstone's Halloween Special

    Halloween fails showing a melted black ice cream cone with candy, highlighting spooky treats gone wrong.

    justaprimer Report

    #61

    Halloween... Not Quite

    Scary Halloween mask with missing eyes and creepy teeth, showing a Halloween fail that spoils the spooky look.

    Absoluke2001 Report

    #62

    My Partner And I Tried To Make A Gingerbread Cat For Halloween I Think Ours Is Spookier

    Halloween fails shown with a broken skeleton cat gingerbread decoration on a kitchen counter.

    youcantstopmilk Report

    #63

    Amazon Reviews For Realistic Masks Never Disappoint

    Six images of people wearing poorly fitting Halloween masks, showcasing Halloween fails that put a damper on the spooky day.

    Diligent-Many-2776 Report

    #64

    My Girlfriend And I Made A Chocolate Haunted House. Happy Halloween

    Two gingerbread houses decorated with Halloween-themed candies showing Halloween fails in design and e*******n.

    VanFlander Report

    #65

    Happy Halloween From Dunkin Donuts

    Two Halloween-themed donuts with spider designs, showing Halloween fails in creative spooky treats.

    FlexaPlexica Report

    #66

    What The Halloween Section Looks Like At The Walmart Near My House. Complete With P**p On The Floor And Wigs With Lollipops Stuck In Them

    Store shelves with messy and scattered Halloween costume supplies showing Halloween fails in preparation for the holiday season.

    throwayay12220 Report

    #67

    My 6 Year Old Came Home With This In His Trick Or Treat Bucket

    Green digestive juice bottle on a table with nutritional information, related to Halloween fails concept.

    El_Mec Report

    #68

    Took A 20 Dollar Uber Ride Each Way To Pick Up A Shirt For My Halloween Costume From Spencers. Guess What They Forgot To Do

    Hand holding a tie-dye Halloween costume with a warning tag and security alarm attached, a Halloween fail example.

    reddit.com Report

    #69

    Bent My Last Sewing Machine Needle While Trying To Finish My Child’s Halloween Costume Last Minute

    Close-up of a bent safety pin held between fingers, illustrating a simple Halloween fail from the spookiest day of the year.

    AngelFish2015 Report

    #70

    Halloween Posts Have Started

    Police report about Halloween decorations causing concern with fake baby and unsettling yard display, a Halloween fail incident.

    dunwerking Report

    #71

    I Spent $200 On Full Size Candy To Be “That House” For Halloween. Only Had One Group Of Trick Or Treaters Come By So Far And It’s Almost 9pm

    Basket full of Halloween candy including KitKat and Reese's under green lighting, illustrating Halloween fails with treats.

    MissingEngineering Report

    #72

    This Is The Third Time My Crown Has Fallen Off In A Year. This Time By Eating Halloween Candy

    Hand holding a fun size Swedish Fish mini candy package with a single white candy inside, a Halloween fail.

    This is my first crown and the darn thing won't stay on, this is the third time it's fallen off in a year.

    Asti_WhiteWhiskers Report

    #73

    Happy Halloween

    Handwritten Halloween fails sign on a door screen warning against giving out free candy to trick-or-treaters.

    ecentrichappiness Report

    #74

    Neighbor Wants Halloween Decorations Down Nov 1st

    Handwritten note demanding Halloween decorations be taken down, highlighting Halloween fails and neighborhood frustration.

    dudermcamerika Report

    #75

    Hosted A Halloween Party And No One Showed Up

    Halloween fails highlighted with decorated costume award ribbons placed on a wooden table near a laptop keyboard.

    Sent a lot of invites and got everything decorated for absolutely no one to show up or bother giving me a heads up they weren't coming or assured me they would come and bailed.

    Chanclaphobia Report

    #76

    Bought A Little Light Up Trinket For Halloween Today, Went To Put The Batteries In. The Springs Are Tack Welded On Too. So Can’t Be Fixed Easily

    Empty battery compartment missing batteries, a common Halloween fail that can ruin the spooky atmosphere.

    MrDOHC Report

    #77

    My Brother In Law Unironically Sharing This In The Family Chat After Everyone Shared Their Kids Halloween Photos

    Group chat screenshot showing shared videos and messages about Halloween warnings and Christian views on the holiday.

    Hipster_Bumpus Report

    #78

    Working In Retail During Halloween Season Is The Worst

    Halloween fails in a costume store aisle with outfits falling off racks and scattered mess on the floor creating a chaotic scene.

    SpaceTruckin_InTime Report

    #79

    My Neighbors Have Put Up Their Christmas Lights, Just In Time For Halloween

    Halloween fails shown with bright but mixed holiday decorations including Santa and pumpkins on a dark night outside a house.

    I literally took this picture right before I posted this. This couple lives right across the street from me.
    This isn't all of the lights, BTW. Last Halloween they were sitting on a bench, with all the Christmas lights passing out candy to trick or treaters...and had them on every night until the end of the year.
    If I had the money, I'd get a inflatable Santa and a Turkey. Put the turkey sitting on Santa holding a sign that says "Wait your turn, Old man".

    disturbednadir Report

    #80

    Woke Up This Morning To 6 Cops, A Fire Truck, And An Ambulance At My Door Because A Passing Car Was Concerned About The One Halloween Decoration I Neglected To Take Down

    Halloween fail with a taped black plastic figure awkwardly placed on wooden stairs outside a house.

    MahatmaBlondhi Report

    #81

    I Was Asked "Why Didn't You Dress Up For Halloween?"

    Person dressed in a black dress with white collar and cuffs, resembling a Halloween fail costume at an office desk.

    kelleehasclass Report

    #82

    Outstanding Window Display, Spirit Halloween

    Halloween fail with a distorted costume poster split by window panes creating a double-headed character effect.

    bleachedgrasshole Report

    #83

    My Friend’s Halloween Socks Came With Two Right Feet

    Person wearing black socks with skeleton foot bones design next to a blue sneaker, illustrating Halloween fails.

    weareallindanger Report

    #84

    Today I Learned That 99% Of The People At My Work Don’t Know Who Prison Mike Is, So I’m Just A Huge Loser In A Suit & Bandana For Halloween

    Man wearing a purple bandana with a contemplative expression, representing Halloween fails and spooky day disappointment.

    schube93 Report

    #85

    Buying A Wig For Halloween

    Person wearing a blue wig holding the packaged wig showing a funny Halloween fail with costume expectations versus reality.

    TheSoulOfTheRose Report

    #86

    Wife Made A Spooky Halloween Dinner. Result Was Slightly More Terrifying

    Halloween fails shown by a homemade spooky ground beef cottage pie missing key decorative details.

    wiseyoda Report

    #87

    Today Is Halloween. Woke Up To This

    View through a window screen showing a snowy street and autumn leaves, illustrating Halloween fails with early winter weather.

    Tard_Slayer101 Report

    #88

    I Stole A Hershey Bar From My Kid’s Halloween Candy

    Broken milk chocolate with almonds in damaged packaging, an example of Halloween fails disappointing the holiday treats experience.

    tlaquepaque0 Report

    #89

    How To Remove A Stain On Pvc Fence Left By Cheap Halloween Decorations?

    White gate with faded spooky face stains resembling Halloween fails on the surface, dampening the festive mood.

    BarryDingel69 Report

    #90

    Bought 100 Dollars Worth Of Candy. Our Neighborhood We Recently Moved Into Does Not Do Trick Or Treating. Im Also In Costume And Decided To Walk Around, 2 Kids Looked At Me Like A Freak

    Bright green bowl filled with assorted Halloween candy showing a Halloween fail with excessive wrappers and clutter.

    Todokawa_Kaardo Report

    #91

    I Was So Excited To Finally Be “That House.” I Got Zero Trick Or Treaters

    Orange bucket filled with assorted Halloween candy, showcasing a common Halloween fail with overly packaged treats.

    krafty_katt Report

    #92

    There Is No Way Through This Maze My Kid Got Trick Or Treating Tonight

    Hand-drawn maze with scrambled lines on Halloween-themed activity sheet showing Halloween fails.

    Benlikesfood2 Report

    #93

    Got This While Trick Or Treating What Is It? It Smells Like A Dog Treat

    Hand holding small Halloween candy fail wrapped in foil, showing tiny treat on grey carpet background.

    SillylittleGh0st Report

    #94

    What The Hell Has Halloween Become For Kids These Days? What The Hell Is Wrong With People?

    Letter to parents outlining Halloween costume rules for school to prevent scares, a common Halloween fail during celebrations.

    Nundercover Report

    #95

    We Were Supposed To Go As Bikers But He Didn’t Get The Memo

    Man in cycling outfit and woman in black leather jacket and sunglasses posing indoors for Halloween fails photo.

    thugnyssa Report

    #96

    These Booklets That People Put In My Little Sister's Halloween Bucket

    Black and white comic panels showing a Halloween fail with spooky characters and a boy sent to the abyss forever.

    SenecaRoll Report

    #97

    A Store In My Hometown Is Selling Used (And Emptied) Caskets As Halloween Decoration

    White coffin with gold accents and old shipping labels, a Halloween fail showing unsettling funeral decor mishaps.

    NotAmericasSweethrt Report

    #98

    Aren't They Supposed To Be The Halloween Experts?

    Spirit Halloween store at dusk with open late sign and promotion for last day shopping before Halloween fails.

    meh-imnotgoodatthis Report

    #99

    Gave Out Full-Sized Candy Bars And Sodas And Only 5 People Trick-Or-Treated

    Basket filled with Halloween candy next to a cooler, illustrating Halloween fails during the spookiest day of the year.

    bstrickland15 Report

    #100

    Been Growing Pumpkins For Halloween Since March, This Is What I See Today When I Go To Finally Harvest. I'm Literally Crying Right Now

    Pumpkins with large holes eaten by animals in a garden, showcasing Halloween fails in outdoor setting.

    Demoncat999 Report

    #101

    This Sticker My 4 Year Old Got At A Halloween Event For Children

    Sticker showing a white ghost with rosy cheeks and text, a funny Halloween fail that puts a damper on the spooky day.

    Spencerisurdad Report

    Please Do Us All A Favor And Keep Your Little Snowflake At Home

    Halloween fails warning parents to avoid candy with nuts due to allergies, highlighting common Halloween treat mistakes.

    mrimdman Report

    #103

    Somebody Stole My Pumpkin From My Front Porch

    A small pumpkin with a sad face drawn over it, illustrating a Halloween fail on a c*****d doorstep.

    I didn’t have money to decorate for Halloween, so I bought a pumpkin to at least have something cute on the porch for when my family comes to see my new apartment. Fast forward, now they’re arriving today and I see someone stole it. (They at least left the little pumpkin)

    greenpicklewater Report

    Was Taking Down Halloween Decorations When This Happened

    Bloody Halloween decoration spelling beware on a wall with peeled paint and smudges showing Halloween fails.

    A_Gaming_Nerdist Report

    #105

    We Also Received Propaganda While Trick Or Treating. This Was Like 20 Pages Long. Highlights Include Classic Hits Like Calling The Pope The Antichrist

    Comic-style book with dark themes on a table, depicting Halloween fails and spooky imagery in black and white panels.

    froglipsmulligan Report

    Went From Partying On Halloween To Stuck On My Bathroom Floor Gasping For Air, Running A Low Grade Fever And Trying Not To Throw Up

    Unevenly painted wall with a patchy color next to a beige tiled floor showing a Halloween fail in home decor.

    I’ve actually been down with a cold for almost two weeks (weakened immune system), but started feeling a bit better on Halloween, and felt a lot better after drinking some red wine. I drank it because I heard it had antioxidants.

    Sadblackcat666 Report

