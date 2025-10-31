106 Halloween Fails That Put A Damper On The Spookiest Day Of The Year
A bad day that’s coming your way doesn’t care that it’s Halloween. Unfortunately, even when you’re in the spookiest of spirits, food poisoning or costume mishaps aren’t doing a rain check on you. Quite the opposite, actually — they’re going to hit you harder, making Halloween haunted in a completely new sense.
Our Bored Panda team gathered many such instances below, in the spirit of the spookiest day of the year. It’s all just a scroll away!
But be warned — bad luck might be contagious. *Insert evil witch giggle here.*
This post may include affiliate links.
I Hit A Deer... While Dressed As A Deer. Happy Halloween
Threw A Halloween Party On Monday. This Is The Only Picture Of Me, Because 20 Minutes Before Everyone Showed, I Got Hit With The Worst Food Poisoning I’ve Ever Had In My Life
I spent the night huddled in bed with a plastic bowl to vomit in while 30-40 of my friends continued partying outside my door. Couldn’t even use my bathroom, because there was always a line of drunk people waiting to use it. I was looking forward to it all month.
Bought This For Our Halloween Family Skeleton Setup Because It Looks Exactly Like My Sweet Dachshund. She Unexpectedly Passed The Next Day
Looking For Discounted Halloween Decorations... Nope
This Pennywise Halloween Costume
All Of My Coworkers Agreed To Dress Up As Smurfs For Halloween. Im The Only One To Go Through With It
Halloween Spider
To Be The Mask For Halloween
Oh That’s Funny
Accidentally Let A Pumpkin From Halloween Rot In My Front Yard, And Now There’s A Pumpkin Vine That Won’t Stop Growing, What Should I Do?
Happy Halloween
My Son Partied Too Hard At School Before Trick Or Treating
Lil guy ate too much pizza, cupcakes and candy at school, found him passed out on the sofa from a tummy ache while in costume when I got out of work at 6. time for sum Pepto...
Doing The Most With Halloween Costume
Halloween Decoration My Mom Bought
Ah Yes, My Favorite Halloween Tradition, The Christmas Tree
"Pyrex" Pie Dish Couldn't Take The Heat.... Halloween Party In 2 Hours
Was At My Kid’s School For A Costume Parade. One Dad Misunderstood In The Best Way Possible
Bought My Brother A Gru Halloween Costume As A Joke. Who Designed This
Happy Halloween Guys(This Is Supposed To Be Moon Knight)
Halloween Wig. I’m Going For A Kenny Rogers Vibe
Carved Our Pumpkin A Bit Too Early This Year
To Make A Halloween Cake
Halloween Is Ruined
Finally Have My Own Place And Bought Candy For Halloween Only Had 2 Kids Come By
Tried To Make A “Stab Wound” For Halloween… And It Looks Like A Menstrual Pad
I Did Not Do The Research On When To Plant Pumpkin Seeds For Halloween (21 July)
How Many Years Bad Luck For Breaking My Bosses Hundred Year Old Mirror… In A Haunted Pub… On Halloween?
Another Year, Another Pumpkin That Won’t Make It To Halloween Night
I Wanted To Make A Cool Pumpkin For Halloween
When Your Halloween Costume Falls Right Into Your Lap
Spent 5 Hours Baking And Decorating Cupcakes For Halloween And Dropped Some On The Floor
Ordered A Power Ranger Costume Online For Halloween And Here's What I Got
If you don't look like one without the costume, you won't look like one in the costume...
Two Women Let Their Dogs Pee And Jump On My Halloween Decorations. Then Let One Up On My Porch
2 Adults Taking All The Halloween Candy
My Team Said We Were Dressing As Dominoes
I Wanted To Dress As ‘Cotton Candy’ For Halloween
My Contribution To Tomorrow's Halloween Treats At Work
My Halloween Costume Came Today
I Ordered Some Tights For Halloween Online. I Didn't Check The Size And It Turns Out They Were A Bit Too Small
October Thunderstorm, Before And After
Someone Ruined My Neighbour’s Kids’ Halloween Pumpkin They’ve Been Growing For Months And Months
Buying 12 Cartons Of Eggs The Night Before Halloween
I Hate People Like This, Ruining Trick Or Treating For Everyone
I Spent 3 Weeks Making A Mask For My Office Halloween Contest And I Couldn’t Participate Because I Got Stuck In A Customer Meeting
Thought It Was My Lucky Day
4:30 am this morning heading out to work. Winds were blowing hard and last night was Halloween. It was dark and it was running to work late. Saw what appeared to be a dollar bill in the leaves. I grabbed it and picked it up. Didn’t feel right when I picked it up, but I took a quick glance and it looked like $100 bill. I put it in my pocket till I got to work.
Got Appendicitis On Halloween. Luckily We Caught It Early Before It Perforated So I'm Here To Live Another Day
My Stove Decided To Go As An Insurance Claim For Halloween
I had a grease fire when I was making potato chips and the oil overflowed. The fire was under the burner top and most of it was unreachable. The top would not come off, the firefighters that came couldn't even get it to budge. Luckily the fire never spread and the damage is contained to the stove itself.
I Just Look Down At Self Checkout. I Thought People Were Looking At Me Weird Because Of My Halloween Shirt. That Wasn’t Why
Someone In My Neighborhood Got A Nice Surprise On November 1st
Great Start To My Halloween (Yes Those Are Worms)
I Bought This Pallet Specifically For The “Blue” Middle Shade. Wasted My Money Because I Need It For My Halloween Costume
My Housemate Still Hasn’t Got Rid Of His Pumpkin From Halloween
Manager Ignoring My Time Off Request That Was Approved
Over two months ago I requested time off for Halloween and it was approved the next day. Then earlier today next week’s schedule came out and I’m scheduled on Halloween. I wouldn’t be as mad if I didn’t make plan’s for Halloween but I did. Should I be as frustrated as I am and how should I approach this?
I Ironed On An Image Upside Down Because I'm Dumb. This Is For A Work Halloween Party In 7 Hours
I Didn’t Order Halloween Candy, So Why Is There A Razor Blade In My Chip
The Only Picture My Drunk Boyfriend Got Of My Halloween Costume
I Needed Some Edible Eyeballs For A Halloween Party Snack. These Were Inside A Larger Bag
Ordered A Halloween Mask And This Is What I Received
$60 "Professional" Halloween Makeup. I Asked For The Photo On The Left, With Just A Little Fake Blood. On The Right Is What The Makeup Artist Gave Me
I Was So Excited To Try Coldstone's Halloween Special
Halloween... Not Quite
My Partner And I Tried To Make A Gingerbread Cat For Halloween I Think Ours Is Spookier
Amazon Reviews For Realistic Masks Never Disappoint
My Girlfriend And I Made A Chocolate Haunted House. Happy Halloween
Happy Halloween From Dunkin Donuts
What The Halloween Section Looks Like At The Walmart Near My House. Complete With P**p On The Floor And Wigs With Lollipops Stuck In Them
My 6 Year Old Came Home With This In His Trick Or Treat Bucket
Took A 20 Dollar Uber Ride Each Way To Pick Up A Shirt For My Halloween Costume From Spencers. Guess What They Forgot To Do
Bent My Last Sewing Machine Needle While Trying To Finish My Child’s Halloween Costume Last Minute
Halloween Posts Have Started
I Spent $200 On Full Size Candy To Be “That House” For Halloween. Only Had One Group Of Trick Or Treaters Come By So Far And It’s Almost 9pm
This Is The Third Time My Crown Has Fallen Off In A Year. This Time By Eating Halloween Candy
This is my first crown and the darn thing won't stay on, this is the third time it's fallen off in a year.
Happy Halloween
Neighbor Wants Halloween Decorations Down Nov 1st
Hosted A Halloween Party And No One Showed Up
Sent a lot of invites and got everything decorated for absolutely no one to show up or bother giving me a heads up they weren't coming or assured me they would come and bailed.
Bought A Little Light Up Trinket For Halloween Today, Went To Put The Batteries In. The Springs Are Tack Welded On Too. So Can’t Be Fixed Easily
My Brother In Law Unironically Sharing This In The Family Chat After Everyone Shared Their Kids Halloween Photos
Working In Retail During Halloween Season Is The Worst
My Neighbors Have Put Up Their Christmas Lights, Just In Time For Halloween
I literally took this picture right before I posted this. This couple lives right across the street from me.
This isn't all of the lights, BTW. Last Halloween they were sitting on a bench, with all the Christmas lights passing out candy to trick or treaters...and had them on every night until the end of the year.
If I had the money, I'd get a inflatable Santa and a Turkey. Put the turkey sitting on Santa holding a sign that says "Wait your turn, Old man".
Woke Up This Morning To 6 Cops, A Fire Truck, And An Ambulance At My Door Because A Passing Car Was Concerned About The One Halloween Decoration I Neglected To Take Down
I Was Asked "Why Didn't You Dress Up For Halloween?"
Outstanding Window Display, Spirit Halloween
My Friend’s Halloween Socks Came With Two Right Feet
Today I Learned That 99% Of The People At My Work Don’t Know Who Prison Mike Is, So I’m Just A Huge Loser In A Suit & Bandana For Halloween
Buying A Wig For Halloween
Wife Made A Spooky Halloween Dinner. Result Was Slightly More Terrifying
Today Is Halloween. Woke Up To This
I Stole A Hershey Bar From My Kid’s Halloween Candy
How To Remove A Stain On Pvc Fence Left By Cheap Halloween Decorations?
Bought 100 Dollars Worth Of Candy. Our Neighborhood We Recently Moved Into Does Not Do Trick Or Treating. Im Also In Costume And Decided To Walk Around, 2 Kids Looked At Me Like A Freak
I Was So Excited To Finally Be “That House.” I Got Zero Trick Or Treaters
There Is No Way Through This Maze My Kid Got Trick Or Treating Tonight
Got This While Trick Or Treating What Is It? It Smells Like A Dog Treat
What The Hell Has Halloween Become For Kids These Days? What The Hell Is Wrong With People?
We Were Supposed To Go As Bikers But He Didn’t Get The Memo
These Booklets That People Put In My Little Sister's Halloween Bucket
A Store In My Hometown Is Selling Used (And Emptied) Caskets As Halloween Decoration
Aren't They Supposed To Be The Halloween Experts?
Gave Out Full-Sized Candy Bars And Sodas And Only 5 People Trick-Or-Treated
Been Growing Pumpkins For Halloween Since March, This Is What I See Today When I Go To Finally Harvest. I'm Literally Crying Right Now
This Sticker My 4 Year Old Got At A Halloween Event For Children
Please Do Us All A Favor And Keep Your Little Snowflake At Home
Somebody Stole My Pumpkin From My Front Porch
I didn’t have money to decorate for Halloween, so I bought a pumpkin to at least have something cute on the porch for when my family comes to see my new apartment. Fast forward, now they’re arriving today and I see someone stole it. (They at least left the little pumpkin)
Was Taking Down Halloween Decorations When This Happened
We Also Received Propaganda While Trick Or Treating. This Was Like 20 Pages Long. Highlights Include Classic Hits Like Calling The Pope The Antichrist
Went From Partying On Halloween To Stuck On My Bathroom Floor Gasping For Air, Running A Low Grade Fever And Trying Not To Throw Up
I’ve actually been down with a cold for almost two weeks (weakened immune system), but started feeling a bit better on Halloween, and felt a lot better after drinking some red wine. I drank it because I heard it had antioxidants.