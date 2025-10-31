But be warned — bad luck might be contagious. *Insert evil witch giggle here.*

Our Bored Panda team gathered many such instances below, in the spirit of the spookiest day of the year. It’s all just a scroll away!

A bad day that’s coming your way doesn’t care that it’s Halloween . Unfortunately, even when you’re in the spookiest of spirits, food poisoning or costume mishaps aren’t doing a rain check on you. Quite the opposite, actually — they’re going to hit you harder, making Halloween haunted in a completely new sense.

#1 I Hit A Deer... While Dressed As A Deer. Happy Halloween Share icon

#2 Threw A Halloween Party On Monday. This Is The Only Picture Of Me, Because 20 Minutes Before Everyone Showed, I Got Hit With The Worst Food Poisoning I’ve Ever Had In My Life Share icon I spent the night huddled in bed with a plastic bowl to vomit in while 30-40 of my friends continued partying outside my door. Couldn’t even use my bathroom, because there was always a line of drunk people waiting to use it. I was looking forward to it all month.



#3 Bought This For Our Halloween Family Skeleton Setup Because It Looks Exactly Like My Sweet Dachshund. She Unexpectedly Passed The Next Day Share icon

#4 Looking For Discounted Halloween Decorations... Nope Share icon

#5 This Pennywise Halloween Costume Share icon

#6 All Of My Coworkers Agreed To Dress Up As Smurfs For Halloween. Im The Only One To Go Through With It Share icon

#7 Halloween Spider Share icon

#8 To Be The Mask For Halloween Share icon

#9 Oh That’s Funny Share icon

#10 Accidentally Let A Pumpkin From Halloween Rot In My Front Yard, And Now There’s A Pumpkin Vine That Won’t Stop Growing, What Should I Do? Share icon

#11 Happy Halloween Share icon

#12 My Son Partied Too Hard At School Before Trick Or Treating Share icon Lil guy ate too much pizza, cupcakes and candy at school, found him passed out on the sofa from a tummy ache while in costume when I got out of work at 6. time for sum Pepto...



#13 Doing The Most With Halloween Costume Share icon

#14 Halloween Decoration My Mom Bought Share icon

#15 Ah Yes, My Favorite Halloween Tradition, The Christmas Tree Share icon

#16 "Pyrex" Pie Dish Couldn't Take The Heat.... Halloween Party In 2 Hours Share icon

#17 Was At My Kid’s School For A Costume Parade. One Dad Misunderstood In The Best Way Possible Share icon

#18 Bought My Brother A Gru Halloween Costume As A Joke. Who Designed This Share icon

#19 Happy Halloween Guys(This Is Supposed To Be Moon Knight) Share icon

#20 Halloween Wig. I’m Going For A Kenny Rogers Vibe Share icon

#21 Carved Our Pumpkin A Bit Too Early This Year Share icon

#22 To Make A Halloween Cake Share icon

#23 Halloween Is Ruined Share icon

#24 Finally Have My Own Place And Bought Candy For Halloween Only Had 2 Kids Come By Share icon

#25 Tried To Make A “Stab Wound” For Halloween… And It Looks Like A Menstrual Pad Share icon

#26 I Did Not Do The Research On When To Plant Pumpkin Seeds For Halloween (21 July) Share icon

#27 How Many Years Bad Luck For Breaking My Bosses Hundred Year Old Mirror… In A Haunted Pub… On Halloween? Share icon

#28 Another Year, Another Pumpkin That Won’t Make It To Halloween Night Share icon

#29 I Wanted To Make A Cool Pumpkin For Halloween Share icon

#30 When Your Halloween Costume Falls Right Into Your Lap Share icon

#31 Spent 5 Hours Baking And Decorating Cupcakes For Halloween And Dropped Some On The Floor Share icon

#32 Ordered A Power Ranger Costume Online For Halloween And Here's What I Got Share icon

#33 Two Women Let Their Dogs Pee And Jump On My Halloween Decorations. Then Let One Up On My Porch Share icon

#34 2 Adults Taking All The Halloween Candy Share icon

#35 My Team Said We Were Dressing As Dominoes Share icon

#36 I Wanted To Dress As ‘Cotton Candy’ For Halloween Share icon

#37 My Contribution To Tomorrow's Halloween Treats At Work Share icon

#38 My Halloween Costume Came Today Share icon

#39 I Ordered Some Tights For Halloween Online. I Didn't Check The Size And It Turns Out They Were A Bit Too Small Share icon

#40 October Thunderstorm, Before And After Share icon

#41 Someone Ruined My Neighbour’s Kids’ Halloween Pumpkin They’ve Been Growing For Months And Months Share icon

#42 Buying 12 Cartons Of Eggs The Night Before Halloween Share icon

#43 I Hate People Like This, Ruining Trick Or Treating For Everyone Share icon

#44 I Spent 3 Weeks Making A Mask For My Office Halloween Contest And I Couldn’t Participate Because I Got Stuck In A Customer Meeting Share icon

#45 Thought It Was My Lucky Day Share icon 4:30 am this morning heading out to work. Winds were blowing hard and last night was Halloween. It was dark and it was running to work late. Saw what appeared to be a dollar bill in the leaves. I grabbed it and picked it up. Didn’t feel right when I picked it up, but I took a quick glance and it looked like $100 bill. I put it in my pocket till I got to work.



#46 Got Appendicitis On Halloween. Luckily We Caught It Early Before It Perforated So I'm Here To Live Another Day Share icon

#47 My Stove Decided To Go As An Insurance Claim For Halloween Share icon I had a grease fire when I was making potato chips and the oil overflowed. The fire was under the burner top and most of it was unreachable. The top would not come off, the firefighters that came couldn't even get it to budge. Luckily the fire never spread and the damage is contained to the stove itself.



#48 I Just Look Down At Self Checkout. I Thought People Were Looking At Me Weird Because Of My Halloween Shirt. That Wasn’t Why Share icon

#49 Someone In My Neighborhood Got A Nice Surprise On November 1st Share icon

#50 Great Start To My Halloween (Yes Those Are Worms) Share icon

#51 I Bought This Pallet Specifically For The “Blue” Middle Shade. Wasted My Money Because I Need It For My Halloween Costume Share icon

#52 My Housemate Still Hasn’t Got Rid Of His Pumpkin From Halloween Share icon

#53 Manager Ignoring My Time Off Request That Was Approved Share icon Over two months ago I requested time off for Halloween and it was approved the next day. Then earlier today next week’s schedule came out and I’m scheduled on Halloween. I wouldn’t be as mad if I didn’t make plan’s for Halloween but I did. Should I be as frustrated as I am and how should I approach this?



#54 I Ironed On An Image Upside Down Because I'm Dumb. This Is For A Work Halloween Party In 7 Hours Share icon

#55 I Didn’t Order Halloween Candy, So Why Is There A Razor Blade In My Chip Share icon

#56 The Only Picture My Drunk Boyfriend Got Of My Halloween Costume Share icon

#57 I Needed Some Edible Eyeballs For A Halloween Party Snack. These Were Inside A Larger Bag Share icon

#58 Ordered A Halloween Mask And This Is What I Received Share icon

#59 $60 "Professional" Halloween Makeup. I Asked For The Photo On The Left, With Just A Little Fake Blood. On The Right Is What The Makeup Artist Gave Me Share icon

#60 I Was So Excited To Try Coldstone's Halloween Special Share icon

#61 Halloween... Not Quite Share icon

#62 My Partner And I Tried To Make A Gingerbread Cat For Halloween I Think Ours Is Spookier Share icon

#63 Amazon Reviews For Realistic Masks Never Disappoint Share icon

#64 My Girlfriend And I Made A Chocolate Haunted House. Happy Halloween Share icon

#65 Happy Halloween From Dunkin Donuts Share icon

#66 What The Halloween Section Looks Like At The Walmart Near My House. Complete With P**p On The Floor And Wigs With Lollipops Stuck In Them Share icon

#67 My 6 Year Old Came Home With This In His Trick Or Treat Bucket Share icon

#68 Took A 20 Dollar Uber Ride Each Way To Pick Up A Shirt For My Halloween Costume From Spencers. Guess What They Forgot To Do Share icon

#69 Bent My Last Sewing Machine Needle While Trying To Finish My Child’s Halloween Costume Last Minute Share icon

#70 Halloween Posts Have Started Share icon

#71 I Spent $200 On Full Size Candy To Be “That House” For Halloween. Only Had One Group Of Trick Or Treaters Come By So Far And It’s Almost 9pm Share icon

#72 This Is The Third Time My Crown Has Fallen Off In A Year. This Time By Eating Halloween Candy Share icon This is my first crown and the darn thing won't stay on, this is the third time it's fallen off in a year.



#73 Happy Halloween Share icon

#74 Neighbor Wants Halloween Decorations Down Nov 1st Share icon

#75 Hosted A Halloween Party And No One Showed Up Share icon Sent a lot of invites and got everything decorated for absolutely no one to show up or bother giving me a heads up they weren't coming or assured me they would come and bailed.



#76 Bought A Little Light Up Trinket For Halloween Today, Went To Put The Batteries In. The Springs Are Tack Welded On Too. So Can’t Be Fixed Easily Share icon

#77 My Brother In Law Unironically Sharing This In The Family Chat After Everyone Shared Their Kids Halloween Photos Share icon

#78 Working In Retail During Halloween Season Is The Worst Share icon

#79 My Neighbors Have Put Up Their Christmas Lights, Just In Time For Halloween Share icon I literally took this picture right before I posted this. This couple lives right across the street from me.

This isn't all of the lights, BTW. Last Halloween they were sitting on a bench, with all the Christmas lights passing out candy to trick or treaters...and had them on every night until the end of the year.

If I had the money, I'd get a inflatable Santa and a Turkey. Put the turkey sitting on Santa holding a sign that says "Wait your turn, Old man".



#80 Woke Up This Morning To 6 Cops, A Fire Truck, And An Ambulance At My Door Because A Passing Car Was Concerned About The One Halloween Decoration I Neglected To Take Down Share icon

#81 I Was Asked "Why Didn't You Dress Up For Halloween?" Share icon

#82 Outstanding Window Display, Spirit Halloween Share icon

#83 My Friend’s Halloween Socks Came With Two Right Feet Share icon

#84 Today I Learned That 99% Of The People At My Work Don’t Know Who Prison Mike Is, So I’m Just A Huge Loser In A Suit & Bandana For Halloween Share icon

#85 Buying A Wig For Halloween Share icon

#86 Wife Made A Spooky Halloween Dinner. Result Was Slightly More Terrifying Share icon

#87 Today Is Halloween. Woke Up To This Share icon

#88 I Stole A Hershey Bar From My Kid’s Halloween Candy Share icon

#89 How To Remove A Stain On Pvc Fence Left By Cheap Halloween Decorations? Share icon

#90 Bought 100 Dollars Worth Of Candy. Our Neighborhood We Recently Moved Into Does Not Do Trick Or Treating. Im Also In Costume And Decided To Walk Around, 2 Kids Looked At Me Like A Freak Share icon

#91 I Was So Excited To Finally Be “That House.” I Got Zero Trick Or Treaters Share icon

#92 There Is No Way Through This Maze My Kid Got Trick Or Treating Tonight Share icon

#93 Got This While Trick Or Treating What Is It? It Smells Like A Dog Treat Share icon

#94 What The Hell Has Halloween Become For Kids These Days? What The Hell Is Wrong With People? Share icon

#95 We Were Supposed To Go As Bikers But He Didn’t Get The Memo Share icon

#96 These Booklets That People Put In My Little Sister's Halloween Bucket Share icon

#97 A Store In My Hometown Is Selling Used (And Emptied) Caskets As Halloween Decoration Share icon

#98 Aren't They Supposed To Be The Halloween Experts? Share icon

#99 Gave Out Full-Sized Candy Bars And Sodas And Only 5 People Trick-Or-Treated Share icon

#100 Been Growing Pumpkins For Halloween Since March, This Is What I See Today When I Go To Finally Harvest. I'm Literally Crying Right Now Share icon

#101 This Sticker My 4 Year Old Got At A Halloween Event For Children Share icon

#102 Please Do Us All A Favor And Keep Your Little Snowflake At Home Share icon

#103 Somebody Stole My Pumpkin From My Front Porch Share icon I didn’t have money to decorate for Halloween, so I bought a pumpkin to at least have something cute on the porch for when my family comes to see my new apartment. Fast forward, now they’re arriving today and I see someone stole it. (They at least left the little pumpkin)



#104 Was Taking Down Halloween Decorations When This Happened Share icon

#105 We Also Received Propaganda While Trick Or Treating. This Was Like 20 Pages Long. Highlights Include Classic Hits Like Calling The Pope The Antichrist Share icon

#106 Went From Partying On Halloween To Stuck On My Bathroom Floor Gasping For Air, Running A Low Grade Fever And Trying Not To Throw Up Share icon I’ve actually been down with a cold for almost two weeks (weakened immune system), but started feeling a bit better on Halloween, and felt a lot better after drinking some red wine. I drank it because I heard it had antioxidants.

