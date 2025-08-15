Woman’s Half-Sister Shows Up On Doorstep After 17 Years Asking To Be Taken In, Woman Refuses To Help

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, cutting people out of your life isn’t such a bad idea — if all they bring to you is toxicity, why keep them around? Life is hard enough, so why make it even more difficult this way?

Well, today’s OP cut her mother’s side of the family years ago. Then, one day, out of the blue, they decided to reintroduce themselves. And their way of doing so wasn’t really pleasant for a woman. In fact, it was so annoying that, at one point, she decided to involve the police.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Sometimes, people you cut out of your life manage to find a way back

Share icon

Image credits: garetsvisual / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Like in the case of this story, a family member the woman hadn’t seen for 17 years decided that she needed to move in with her

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman didn’t want that and kept telling her no

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: bilanol / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

It got to the point where the demand basically turned into harassment

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: nomadsoul1 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Then, one day, this family member showed up at the woman’s doorstep with a suitcase

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Specialist-Ball9777

Still, the woman didn’t want to let her in, so she called the police, because this family member was basically trespassing

One day, out of the blue, the OP’s half-sister called her crying, saying their mother had kicked her out of the home. The intention of the call was to get the author to sympathize with her and possibly even shelter her because of their siblings. Yet, the woman didn’t fall for this trap and hung up the phone.

From that point on, her mother’s side of the family started blowing up her phone, begging her to let her sister stay with her. This went so far that the woman didn’t see any other option than to start blocking family members.

ADVERTISEMENT

You might wonder – why is she so cold to her half-sister? Well, it turns out this sister is the product of the affair of their mother, which she had while she was still married to the OP’s biological dad.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a known fact that parents’ affairs can have a pretty significant effect on their children. Of course, all of this depends on family dynamics, the kid’s age, cultural background, and maturity. Children might feel neglected, blame themselves, or straight up feel bad or even mad at the parent.

In the case of this story, it seems that the OP definitely has some of the latter feelings towards her mom for the affair, or for the fact that she abandoned her when the marriage with the woman’s biological dad ended.

After that, the original poster’s relationship with the half-sister fizzled out, as she was so like her dad and didn’t view her as a sister. They haven’t seen each other in 17 years, and now she calls her yapping about how much she wants her sister. Apparently, now she views her as one.

Share icon

Image credits: stefamerpik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, the calls weren’t the extent of this interaction. One day, the OP came home to find her sister sitting on the porch with a whole suitcase. This infuriated the woman – she said no so many times, but the family still decided to drop her half-sister here.

So, the author ended up calling the police. When they arrived, the half-sister tried to lie to them, claiming the original poster had agreed to house her but was now refusing to do so. However, the woman was able to prove this was a lie with the texts. After this, the OP called her grandma, who once again started arguing that she should take her sister in, yada yada.

This didn’t affect the OP, and she still wanted her sister, or actually the woman she didn’t know (since they haven’t seen each other for nearly 2 decades), off her property.

Netizens suggested that the woman get a restraining order. After all, there’s probably no better or legal way to solve this situation – the family clearly doesn’t want to stop basically harassing her, the word ‘no’ seems non-existent in their vocabulary, but maybe the term ‘restraining order’ is.

ADVERTISEMENT

While restraining orders are most commonly issued in cases of domestic violence, which doesn’t really apply here, they still can be applied, since, as we already mentioned, the family’s actions are harassment.

The OP took this suggestion, as she wrote in the comments, so we are left to hope that it will work and she can resume living her life without annoying family members being in it.

Netizens suggested the woman get a restraining order, a suggestion she gladly took

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT