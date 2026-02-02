Woman Shares An Absolutely Crazy Story About Her Hair Stylist After Finding A Weird ‘Shrine’ For Her Hair

ADVERTISEMENT

During the pandemic, many people learned to cut their hair themselves at home. For some, this skill transferred into the post-pandemic world. Others, however, still prefer to go to a professional for a good haircut. In fact, 76% of American women say they go to a hair salon regularly.

For this woman, a simple haircut turned into a nightmare resembling a suspenseful thriller. After she found out that her hairdresser had been keeping her cut hair, the situation snowballed into inappropriate messages, stalking, and even fear for her life. As one commenter pointed out, it’s “giving ‘Baby Reindeer’ vibes.”

A good hairdresser is hard to find these days

Woman at salon curling hair with hair stylist using curling iron, focusing on hairstyling and hair care experience.

Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

This woman was weirded out by hers when she discovered they’d been keeping her cut hair in containers

Close-up of a hair stylist cutting brown hair with scissors, highlighting a strange story about the hair stylist.

Image credits: ManuelTheLensman / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Text describing a woman’s discovery of a weird hair shrine created by her hair stylist with her hair in a clear tote.

Close-up of a woman describing a weird hair stylist shrine filled with discarded hair and printed pictures with dates.

Woman with curly red hair looking shocked, holding hands near face, reacting to hair stylist story about a strange hair shrine.

Image credits: Ali Esfehaniyan / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Text message describing a woman finding a weird shrine related to her hair stylist and requesting an explanation.

Text message from woman to hair stylist expressing discomfort over finding a weird shrine for her hair and ending stylist relationship.

Image credits: fedupsobedup

“I may have UNDER-reacted to the issue,” the woman later wrote

Comments discussing a woman sharing a crazy story about her hair stylist involving a weird hair shrine discovery.

Reddit conversation discussing a woman’s crazy story about her hair stylist after finding a weird hair shrine.

Screenshot of a conversation about a woman sharing a crazy story regarding her hair stylist and a strange hair shrine.

Reddit conversation about woman’s crazy story discovering a weird hair stylist shrine in a salon.

“This is nuts,” people reacted in the comments

Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying This is nuts, related to woman sharing crazy story about her hair stylist shrine.

Hair in small containers with other items, suggesting a bizarre shrine linked to a hair stylist’s strange behavior.

Comment discussing fear of hair used in witchcraft and disturbing discovery of hair and personal items in a box.

Comment discussing a creepy story about a woman’s hair stylist and a strange hair shrine obsession.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment asking how someone is doing and if they are okay in a casual conversation.

Comment discussing a woman’s story about her hair stylist and discovering a weird hair shrine with possible witchcraft links.

Reddit comment discussing a crazy story about a woman’s hair stylist after finding a weird shrine for her hair.

The hairstylist’s behavior continued to worry her, as she received a bunch of alarming messages

Text excerpt describing a woman dealing with her hairstylist keeping her hair and contacting law enforcement.

Text post detailing a woman's timeline after discovering a weird tub full of her hair from her hairstylist.

Text message conversation about repeated contact attempts from a hair stylist after finding a weird shrine related to hair.

Woman sitting on bed holding a cup and phone, reflecting on a crazy story about her hair stylist.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Text messages showing a woman confronting her hair stylist about keeping her biological material and a weird shrine.

Text messages showing a woman's conversation about fees and issues with her hair stylist after finding a weird shrine.

Text excerpt from a woman sharing a crazy story about her hair stylist and discovering a weird hair shrine.

Text excerpt describing a woman receiving unhinged voicemails from her hair stylist after finding a weird shrine for her hair.

Text excerpt showing a woman describing her hair stylist and feeling freaked out after finding a weird shrine for her hair.

Text excerpt discussing a woman planning to file a police report about her hair stylist's weird behavior and invoice.

Close-up of a smartphone screen showing mail app with two unread messages, related to hair stylist story.

Image credits: Brett Jordan / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt about a woman sharing a crazy story about her hair stylist after finding a weird hair shrine.

Text from a story about a woman sharing an absolutely crazy story about her hair stylist and a weird shrine for her hair.

Text excerpt describing a woman’s uneasy experience and communication with her hair stylist about legal advice.

Image credits: fedupsobedup

“This person is certainly not stable,” the woman pointed out when replying to commenters

Reddit conversation about woman’s crazy story involving her hair stylist and finding a weird shrine for her hair.

Screenshot of online discussion where a woman shares a crazy story about her hair stylist and a weird hair shrine discovery.

Reddit comment advising caution about sharing personal info after woman finds weird shrine for her hair stylist’s hair.

Commenter offers support and advice about a disturbing hair stylist story involving a weird hair shrine and legal concerns.

Reddit user shares a crazy story about her hair stylist after discovering a weird shrine related to her hair.

Later, she received another disturbing message: “Ur never coming back dont makeme laugh”

User sharing update about creepy interaction with hair stylist involving weird shrine found for her hair.

Text message showing a bizarre conversation related to a woman’s crazy story about her hair stylist and a mysterious hair shrine.

The story only got crazier from there, as the hairstylist attempted to get the woman’s credit card cancelled

Text post about a woman sharing a crazy story involving her hairstylist and a weird shrine for her hair.

Text excerpt describing a woman’s story about her hair stylist, focusing on legal issues and a strange shrine.

Exterior of a police station with reflections, related to a woman’s story about her hair stylist and a strange hair shrine.

Image credits: Abai K / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Person using smartphone with focus on hands, relating to a woman sharing a crazy story about her hair stylist.

Image credits: Jonas Leupe / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt discussing limited information due to legal process and anticipation of how the situation will unfold.

Text excerpt showing a woman sharing her experience and relief after dealing with her hair stylist and a strange hair shrine discovery.

Image credits: fedupsobedup

“Hopefully, the police has scared them enough,” commenters sent good wishes to the woman and her husband

Reddit comments discussing a woman’s story about her hair stylist and discovering a weird hair shrine.

Reddit comments discussing a crazy story about a woman’s hair stylist and a weird hair shrine discovery.

Screenshot of an online conversation where a woman shares a crazy story about her hair stylist and a weird shrine for her hair.

In a final update months later, the woman detailed how she had to change her life to get rid of the crazy hairstylist

Text excerpt in a plain font describing a reluctant woman sharing a crazy story about her hair stylist and a shrine for her hair.

Two people discussing documents at a desk with laptop, illustrating a woman sharing a crazy story about her hair stylist.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Text about a woman surprised by her hair stylist after discovering a weird shrine related to her hair.

Text excerpt detailing concerns about a hair stylist involving phone spoofing and law enforcement review for evidence.

Man adjusting his tie in dramatic lighting, symbolizing tension related to a woman’s crazy hair stylist story.

Image credits: Ben Rosett / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt from a woman sharing a crazy story about her hair stylist and a legal dispute involving a no-contact order.

Text excerpt describing strange behavior after finding a weird shrine related to hair stylist and hair.

Text about a woman’s experience with her hair stylist and issues with a slashed tire near the salon location in a small town.

Text excerpt describing a woman’s story about her hair stylist’s legal troubles and a strange shrine related to her hair.

Text excerpt discussing a woman’s story involving her hair stylist and a defamation lawsuit after finding a weird shrine.

Text excerpt describing legal defense and decision to move after troubling experience with hair stylist shrine discovery.

Young woman with laptop looking thoughtful while sitting on bed, relating to crazy hair stylist story and weird shrine.

Image credits: karlyukav / freepik (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt detailing a woman’s story about her hair stylist involving legal issues and restraining orders.

Image credits: fedupsobedup

“Mentally ill people can wreak such havoc in people’s lives,” commenters reacted

Comment expressing sympathy for the woman’s story about her hair stylist and the weird hair shrine discovery.

Reddit user expresses shock over a woman’s story about her hair stylist and a weird hair shrine discovery.

Comment from user wcs4696 expressing sympathy for someone’s experience with a hair stylist and hoping for healing.

User comment about a crazy story involving a woman’s hair stylist and discovering a weird hair shrine online.

Text post with user comment expressing sympathy for someone’s experience with their hair stylist involving a weird shrine.